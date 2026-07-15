Prince Harry made an awkward blunder during his UK visit and I can't believe more people haven’t noticed it
If you listened to his latest podcast interview you might have heard him make an error when he chatted through his 'occupation'
The Duke of Sussex's high-profile appearance on the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast has sparked a lot of conversation, but I was particularly surprised by something he said early on. Prince Harry introduced himself to listeners with his rather long full name - Henry Albert Charles David - and then listed his occupations, starting with "full-time dad".
He included "Prince of England" too, which has earned criticism from some people since he stepped back as a working royal in 2020. However, I was taken aback because this was a rather big mistake on Harry's part. After all, the Kingdom of England hasn't formally existed since 1707.