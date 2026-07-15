The Duke of Sussex's high-profile appearance on the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast has sparked a lot of conversation, but I was particularly surprised by something he said early on. Prince Harry introduced himself to listeners with his rather long full name - Henry Albert Charles David - and then listed his occupations, starting with "full-time dad".

He included "Prince of England" too, which has earned criticism from some people since he stepped back as a working royal in 2020. However, I was taken aback because this was a rather big mistake on Harry's part. After all, the Kingdom of England hasn't formally existed since 1707.