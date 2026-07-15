Prince Harry made an awkward blunder during his UK visit and I can't believe more people haven’t noticed it

If you listened to his latest podcast interview you might have heard him make an error when he chatted through his 'occupation'

Emma Shacklock&#039;s avatar
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, speaks during a visit to the Birmingham Children&#039;s Hospital
(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex's high-profile appearance on the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast has sparked a lot of conversation, but I was particularly surprised by something he said early on. Prince Harry introduced himself to listeners with his rather long full name - Henry Albert Charles David - and then listed his occupations, starting with "full-time dad".

He included "Prince of England" too, which has earned criticism from some people since he stepped back as a working royal in 2020. However, I was taken aback because this was a rather big mistake on Harry's part. After all, the Kingdom of England hasn't formally existed since 1707.