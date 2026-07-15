Sara Cox's zesty-printed dress is the confirmation we needed, when it comes to summer, it's lemons all the way

The heatwave temperatures were no trouble for Sara Cox when she recently interviewed Matt Damon ahead of the much-anticipated release of his new film The Odyssey, as she donned Mint Velvet’s yellow lemon print dress.

With its shorter hemline, flutter sleeves and floaty tiered skirt, this feminine design was light and airy in the warm weather, and the playful lemon print is one that we see comeback into fashion time and time again.

Fruity prints are big news right now, and the playful pattern offers a fresh alternative to traditional florals in the summer months. In fact, the fruit and vegetable inspired print trend has been cropping on all over the high street since early spring, with everything from the zingy lemons to plump tomatoes on offer, adding fun to summer capsule wardrobes.