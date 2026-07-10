Laura Whitmore proves you don't need to sacrifice style in a heatwave with this cooling summer dress

As temperatures continue to soar during the heatwave, you aren't alone in struggling to stay both cool and stylish, but one celebrity who has got what to wear in the heat down to a T is Laura Whitmore.

The TV presenter shared a carousel of photos from a summer's day, wearing one of the best summer dresses for a scorching day. Laura chose a pretty pale blue smock dress from Holland Cooper, which allows for maximum comfort without scrimping on style. While the upper bodice is shirred, allowing for a flattering fit, the billowing maxi skirt and oversized blouson sleeves of the dress allow for air to circulate and keep you cool.

With its soft pastel hue, this dress will slip seamlessly into your summer capsule wardrobe with a variety of accessories, too, allowing you to dress it up or down. For daytime, take a tip from Laura and style it with a pair of sandals, while for evening add a pair of espadrilles or on-trend wedges.

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