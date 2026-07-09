Geri Halliwell-Horner's white Wimbledon dress proves illusion styles are one of the most flattering you can wear

Geri Halliwell-Horner once again embraced her love of all-white styling from the stands at Wimbledon yesterday, wearing one of the best summer dresses that cleverly gave the illusion of tailored separates.

This time of year, you might be seeking inspiration for summer events without the fuss of coordinating colours, and Geri's block coloured outfit might sell you on Wimbledon whites. Not only this, but her illusion dress is a surprisingly flattering choice.

At first, Geri's dress looks as though she's paired a structured waistcoat over a pleated white skirt; however, she's actually wearing the waistcoat dress by Tolu Coker. Geri carried a canvas tote bag and finished the look with dark oval sunglasses and a classic pearl necklace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)