Annabel Croft shares her Wimbledon style prep as she chooses between two gorgeous, breezy summer dresses - and they're still available

There’s no better place to find summer outfit inspiration than in SW19 during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. We’re just days into the event, and we’ve already been spoiled with so many amazing outfits from those sitting courtside, and my shopping wishlist is filling up. And my latest style inspiration comes from Annabel Croft.

Giving a behind-the-scenes glance at how she chose the Self Portrait white linen blend halterneck midi dress she stepped out in for Day One. The classic Wimbledon whites look wasn’t the first outfit she tried on.

Opting first for Farm Rio’s off-white wonderful city maxi dress, Annabel paired it with her Hermès Oran sandal in white and perhaps accessorised with the Gucci Diana NM bamboo handle leather mini crossbody bag I spotted in the background of her Instagram video. Annabel settled on the equally lovely Self Portrait dress, sticking with traditional all-white for her first appearance in SW19 for 2026.

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Shop Annabel Croft's First Wimbledon Look