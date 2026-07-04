Not stripes, not polka dots - Annabel Croft's latest Wimbledon dress proves floral prints will always be a winner

Tennis royalty, Annabel Croft, has been treating us to a host of the best summer dresses during the first week of Wimbledon, and Thursday, 2nd July, was no exception. She posted her stunning outfit on Instagram, with the caption "found a dress to connect with Wimbledon's famous ivy".

Annabel's gorgeous white dress was decorated in a green floral and leaf print that danced across the A-line midi dress. With a nipped-in waist, straight neckline and the loveliest bow-tied shoulder detail, this standout frock gave a gentle nod to Wimbledon whites, as well as the grassy green hue of the courts.

The standout event-ready design is by Alice+Olivia, and for those looking for the exact match, the chic style is still just about in stock, although if the £1,428 price tag is a little steep, we have rounded up some equally elegant high street options below.

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