Clare Balding's pretty printed Wimbledon dress proves this clever styling trick makes cut-outs much more wearable
The presenter opted for a patterned design from one of our favourite heritage brands
When it comes to what to wear to Wimbledon, it’s always best to keep things classic and elegant rather than going for anything too edgy or statement-making, and a perfect example of somebody scoring an ace with their courtside outfit is Clare Balding in an elegant sundress.
While commentating on the tennis earlier this week, the presenter opted for the Giselle Dress by Holland Cooper, which is adorned with an antique-style blue and white print, and it really was an ideal choice for the event. The patterned maxi, complete with short puff sleeves and a neat V-neck, looked great on the star, and it’s one of those forever-chic pieces that will work for a wide range of summer occasions. Whether you’re on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses or a new show-stopping piece for an outdoor party, this deep sea-meets-botanical inspired piece will work beautifully, and it will feel like such a treat to wear.
Love Clare’s look as much as we do? You can find the very same piece from the British heritage label, as well as some similar patterned frocks, below.
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Exact Match
This long length dress will wow at any fancy do, and don't worry if you'd rather not flash your tummy, as it can easily be layered over a white vest.