Lily James wore the most romantic vintage-inspired dress - and it's from a brand that belongs on every fashion-lover's wishlist

When it comes to the best summer dresses, few brands have inspired my wishlist as much as DÔEN. After spotting actress Lily James wearing one of the brand's romantic ruffled designs at Wimbledon, it's safe to say my desire to invest in something from the brand has only grown stronger.

Dôen has become one of the most coveted labels that's loved for its romantic, vintage-inspired dresses and popular blouses. And their whimsical designs have earned a loyal celebrity following, including Alexa Chung and Jennifer Lopez.

Lily James was spotted wearing the Emerence dress, which features ruffles along the neckline, sweet puff sleeves and an elegant polka dot print. She accessorises with what looks like the Prada Galleria top-handle bag, chic cat-eye sunglasses and a simple silver necklace.

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