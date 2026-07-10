Lisa Snowdon's vibrant red dress from Nobody's Child confirms that this trending print is here to stay
Spotted at Wimbledon, Lisa embraces playful polka dots in a dress that has now been discounted in the sale
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Spotted at Wimbledon, Lisa embraces playful polka dots in a dress that has now been discounted in the sale