The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited one of the UK's most exclusive locations after taking on a new role with a show that once gave Queen Camilla "withdrawal symptoms". The county of Borsetshire isn't real, but it holds a special place in thousands of people's hearts as it's the wider setting for the world's longest-running continuous drama, The Archers.

Duchess Sophie travelled to Birmingham to record her cameo appearance on the radio show and fans were given a glimpse of her in rehearsal with the cast on 9th July. The episode is centred on the Borchester Show in Borsetshire's county town and Sophie plays herself, in her role as honorary president of Linking Environment and Farming.

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Her debut on The Archers is part of the drama's 75th anniversary year celebrations and since it first started in 1951, the show has amassed a cult following. Queen Camilla is one of its super fans and has openly described herself as an "Archers addict".

At a reception at Clarence House to mark The Archers' 70th anniversary she gave a speech and admitted that she's "known to become quite ratty if disturbed between 7pm and 7:15pm" when it airs. Recordings had been disrupted during lockdown and Her Majesty added that she'd "had severe withdrawal symptoms when [the radio drama] all but disappeared".

Queen Camilla sees The Archers as her "faithful companion" for a lot of her life and she's also had a cameo appearance. This episode aired in 2011 and she played herself, in her role as President of the National Osteoporosis Society.