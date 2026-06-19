Queen Camilla's surprising three word response to Ascot comment shows a different side of her

If we ever needed more evidence that the Royal Family's approach has changed since Queen Elizabeth's reign, it was given to us on Day 1 of this year's Royal Ascot. King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived first in the horse-drawn carriage procession like usual and their interactions with the crowds in the parade ring were particularly interesting.

In a moment shared by a blogger and royal enthusiast, as per Hello!, King Charles apparently asked the people around him, "Have you been there for hours?" They admitted they had and after another person declared, "We have plenty of wine, though" Queen Camilla interjected, "That's the answer!"

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The crowds seemed to appreciate Camilla's comment and chuckled. Although Queen Elizabeth was famous for her quips, it's hard to imagine her making a joke about copious alcohol to so many people. Ascot is a fun day out and the royals often enjoy a drink like everyone else (Carole Middleton was pictured being poured a glass of wine on Day 2).

Red wine is one of Queen Camilla's favourite alcoholic beverages and she once told her son Tom Parker Bowles it would feature on her "last supper" menu. In an interview for You magazine she said her last dessert would be bitter chocolate ice cream with strawberries, raspberries and clotted cream - "along with a really good glass of red claret. And, seeing it's my last supper, probably two".

Whilst she might enjoy the occasional glass of wine and isn't afraid to joke with Ascot attendees about them over-indulging in it, this isn't something the Queen does.

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Tom said on the White Wine Question Time podcast last year that "contrary to the popular sort of stereotype" he's "never in [his] whole life seen [Queen Camilla] even tipsy". However, Queen Camilla's response at Ascot suggests that she's relaxed about what other people do and it showed she isn't afraid to banter with the public.

In the 2022 ITV documentary, Camilla's Country Life, her friend Sarah Troughton said that the Queen has a "wicked sense of humour" and tells "very risqué" jokes.

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Occasions when we get to see glimpses of the royals' being funny or down-to-earth are always great and behind-the-scenes we'd probably be amazed at what they're like in private with each other.

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In the Prince and Princess of Wales's engagement interview in 2010 we learnt that Kate also has a "naughty" sense of humour and this helped draw them together.

Prince William explained, "She's got a really naughty sense of humor which kind of helps me because I've got a very dirty sense of humor. So it was good fun, we had a really good laugh. And then things happened."

The Royal Family might be a picture of poise and elegance most of the time at public events but they seemingly love to laugh and - like Queen Camilla at Ascot - cheekily defy expectations when they chat to fans.