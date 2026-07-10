The new FitFlop x Pantone collection takes all the guesswork out of wearing this season's biggest colour trends
This 12-piece collection of trainers, flip-flops and ballet flats has just landed online
Keeping up with fashion colour trends sometimes feels like a full-time job. Is it still butter yellow, or should I be wearing aqua? Is tomato red out? How about pistachio, matcha and mocha? Confusing, right. And it's making me hungry...
Of course, the most important thing is paying attention to which colours actually suit you, but if you want to have a bit of fun with trending colours, footwear is an easy way to work them into your summer capsule wardrobe.
And our favourite comfortable shoe brand has just made things a whole lot easier. FitFlop has teamed up with colour experts Pantone to launch a limited collection of trainers, flip-flops and chic flats in three pastel tones - yellow, pink and green.
FitFlop make far and away the most comfortable shoes I've ever tried, and this collection proves that doesn't have to mean compromising on style. According to the brand, "every shade is selected not only for its visual appeal, but for its emotional resonance, designed to lift mood, create balance and enhance the everyday experience of footwear."
Shop the FitFlop x Pantone collection
The buttery soft leather matches the buttery soft shade, and not only does the elasticated cuff help you get the perfect fit, high vamp ballet flats are a huge trend this year. The lightweight cushioning helps reduce pressure on your joints, and they offer natural arch support.