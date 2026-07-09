As Prince Harry carries out engagements in the UK the question that we're all still asking ourselves is: will Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet be flying over to join him? The rest of the Sussex family has stayed in California so far but there has been speculation that they might meet up with the Duke once he leaves London.

It would be a huge moment for Archie and Lilibet and Woman's Royal Editor Emily Andrews assumes that the children will see King Charles if they come to the UK. Writing in the latest issue, she also suggests that it will "be interesting to see whether Meghan posts any pictures of that."

Emily adds, "She knows those images could boost the diminishing popularity of the Sussexes stateside and remind everyone of their royal pedigree and reacceptance into the family."

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Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family by Tom Bower | £11.35 (was £25) at Amazon Written by the best-selling author of Revenge, this biography delves into the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan and the Royal Family. It reveals shocking insights and details about all the big moments of recent years.

Since the Duchess of Sussex re-joined Instagram we've seen a lot more of seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet. They regularly appear in pictures and videos taken either in the garden of the Sussexes' Montecito home, or inside helping Meghan cook.

Their faces are always kept away from the camera to give them more privacy. Even so, photos of a possible reunion with Charles would naturally be met with immense excitement online. He's understood to have only met Lilibet once in person and there were no pictures shared of that.

A snap with both his Sussex grandchildren would be the first of its kind to be shared. Emily believes that Meghan is well aware of the positive response she'd get to sharing a picture like this, but that doesn't necessarily mean she'd ever do it.

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Balancing privacy and PR is a tricky thing and royal author Tom Quinn has claimed that Meghan and Harry have argued about this before. In Betrayal, he alleged, "Insiders spoke about tensions between them and arguments about their c