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Carole Middleton stuns in sophisticated floral maxi dress at Wimbledon - and brings back block heel sandals as a comfy finishing touch

The Princess of Wales's mother was back watching the tennis on Day 9 and her style formula was timeless and breezy

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Carole Middleton during day nine of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
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Carole Middleton's elegant style is made for summer weather and she stepped out in a stunning and simple combination on her second visit to Wimbledon so far this year. After going for a Kate-inspired cobalt blazer and white dress the day before, Carole went for a £275 floral dress with a sunhat, raffia bag and block sandals on 7th July.

The dress was another chic piece from British clothing brand ME+EM and had the perfect silhouette to wear in the heat. The bodice was gently fitted to accentuate the waist and the skirt flared out slightly for a breezy feel.

The puffed shape of the sleeves meant they weren't tight to the top of the arms. Whether you prefer some more coverage in the sun or just don't love baring too much skin, short sleeves like this are an ideal option.

Carole Middleton arrives during day nine of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships

(Image credit: Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Shop Carole's Wimbledon Outfit