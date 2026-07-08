Carole Middleton's elegant style is made for summer weather and she stepped out in a stunning and simple combination on her second visit to Wimbledon so far this year. After going for a Kate-inspired cobalt blazer and white dress the day before, Carole went for a £275 floral dress with a sunhat, raffia bag and block sandals on 7th July.

The dress was another chic piece from British clothing brand ME+EM and had the perfect silhouette to wear in the heat. The bodice was gently fitted to accentuate the waist and the skirt flared out slightly for a breezy feel.

The puffed shape of the sleeves meant they weren't tight to the top of the arms. Whether you prefer some more coverage in the sun or just don't love baring too much skin, short sleeves like this are an ideal option.

(Image credit: Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Shop Carole's Wimbledon Outfit