Carole Middleton stuns in sophisticated floral maxi dress at Wimbledon - and brings back block heel sandals as a comfy finishing touch
The Princess of Wales's mother was back watching the tennis on Day 9 and her style formula was timeless and breezy
Carole Middleton's elegant style is made for summer weather and she stepped out in a stunning and simple combination on her second visit to Wimbledon so far this year. After going for a Kate-inspired cobalt blazer and white dress the day before, Carole went for a £275 floral dress with a sunhat, raffia bag and block sandals on 7th July.
The dress was another chic piece from British clothing brand ME+EM and had the perfect silhouette to wear in the heat. The bodice was gently fitted to accentuate the waist and the skirt flared out slightly for a breezy feel.
The puffed shape of the sleeves meant they weren't tight to the top of the arms. Whether you prefer some more coverage in the sun or just don't love baring too much skin, short sleeves like this are an ideal option.
Shop Carole's Wimbledon Outfit
Exact Match
Crafted from a breathable linen blend material, Carole's bias-cut dress falls to an elegant maxi length. It's got short balloon sleeves with half-shirred cuffs and the zip neckline means you can adjust it to suit you. The Princess of Wales's mother wore it done up completely, creating a modest rounded shape.
Exact Match
When she finds a handbag she loves, Carole clearly invests in more than one colour. A day after sporting the tan leather Le Roseau bag at Wimbledon she carried the raffia version. This is such a summery, luxurious accessory and comes with a removeable and adjustable long strap as well as the top handle.