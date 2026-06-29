Lorraine Kelly looks Wimbledon-ready in a floral Karen Millen maxi shirt dress, and these high street sandals

Lorraine Kelly was spotted enjoying the first day of Wimbledon, as she attended the sporting event as a guest at the Champagne Lanson suite. Stepping out at SW19, the morning television presenter looked ready to enjoy some exciting sporting action and was appropriately dressed for midsummer temperatures.

Photographed with a glass of bubbly before taking to her seat, Lorraine could be seen wearing Karen Millen’s rose print cotton sateen floral woven belted maxi shirt dress, which she styled with a pair of Hallie cross strap espadrille sandals from Office.

Joining the likes of Mary Berry and Katherine Ryan as stylish celebrities attending day one of the event, Lorraine's flattering shirt dress in appropriate green and white tones was the perfect answer to what to wear to Wimbledon. The rose-printed design felt fresh and contemporary, while the maxi cut, with a waist-flattering tie belt, kept the whole look neat and timeless.

(Image credit: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Champagne Lanso)