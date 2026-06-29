Lorraine Kelly looks Wimbledon-ready in a floral Karen Millen maxi shirt dress, and these high street sandals
Sophisticated and joyful, this look is ideal for summer event season
Lorraine Kelly was spotted enjoying the first day of Wimbledon, as she attended the sporting event as a guest at the Champagne Lanson suite. Stepping out at SW19, the morning television presenter looked ready to enjoy some exciting sporting action and was appropriately dressed for midsummer temperatures.
Photographed with a glass of bubbly before taking to her seat, Lorraine could be seen wearing Karen Millen’s rose print cotton sateen floral woven belted maxi shirt dress, which she styled with a pair of Hallie cross strap espadrille sandals from Office.
Joining the likes of Mary Berry and Katherine Ryan as stylish celebrities attending day one of the event, Lorraine's flattering shirt dress in appropriate green and white tones was the perfect answer to what to wear to Wimbledon. The rose-printed design felt fresh and contemporary, while the maxi cut, with a waist-flattering tie belt, kept the whole look neat and timeless.
EXACT MATCH
With a maxi hemline and elegant, cuffed short-sleeves, Lorraine's dress ticked the smart casual style box with ease. While Wimbledon overall doesn't have an official dress code for the majority of areas, guests do tend to make an effort and shirt dresses are a particularly popular silhouette as they're a comfortable and stylish choice.
EXACT MATCH
We love it when a celebrity endorses a budget-friendly buy and, at £59.99, Lorraine's real leather espadrille sandals are a great purchase. They have a small wedge heel for a touch of elevation, while cross straps hug the foot for added support. The metallic colouring adds a gently dressy feel to any look they're paired with.
Like Lorraine's dress, this shirt-style maxi is cut to a flattering A-line silhouette, with bright pops of green creating an eye-catching design. Its high collar frames the fitted bodice beautifully, and the addition of voluminous sleeves adds an airy and light feel.