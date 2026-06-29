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Katherine Ryan’s glamorous take on Wimbledon whites makes her an early contender for best-dressed

She chose a sleeveless shirt dress by celebrity favourite designer Nadine Merabi

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Katherine Ryan attends day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2026 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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It's day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, and SW19 is already full of famous faces. So far, we've spotted Mary Berry, Tess Daly, Katherine Jenkins and Sir David Beckham, but Katherine Ryan particularly caught our attention in this wow-worthy white dress.

It's the £275 'Laura' dress by British clothing brand Nadine Merabi, a designer you might associate with sequin embellished dresses and jumpsuits. This cotton poplin shirt dress is a chic departure from that, but those gold buttons down the front certainly add a dose of glamour. The fitted bodice and full skirt make it a very flattering dress, and the fabric is spot on for the warm weather. When paired with nude court heels and a tennis ball-inspired bag, Katherine's look is a lesson in what to wear to Wimbledon.

You simply cannot go wrong with a white midi dress for a day at the Championships - or indeed, for the summer. Shop Katherine's exact dress below, or choose from four other elegant options instead.

Katherine Ryan on day 1 of Wimbledon 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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