Katherine Ryan’s glamorous take on Wimbledon whites makes her an early contender for best-dressed

It's day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, and SW19 is already full of famous faces. So far, we've spotted Mary Berry, Tess Daly, Katherine Jenkins and Sir David Beckham, but Katherine Ryan particularly caught our attention in this wow-worthy white dress.

It's the £275 'Laura' dress by British clothing brand Nadine Merabi, a designer you might associate with sequin embellished dresses and jumpsuits. This cotton poplin shirt dress is a chic departure from that, but those gold buttons down the front certainly add a dose of glamour. The fitted bodice and full skirt make it a very flattering dress, and the fabric is spot on for the warm weather. When paired with nude court heels and a tennis ball-inspired bag, Katherine's look is a lesson in what to wear to Wimbledon.

You simply cannot go wrong with a white midi dress for a day at the Championships - or indeed, for the summer. Shop Katherine's exact dress below, or choose from four other elegant options instead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exact match Nadine Merabi Laura White Dress £275 at Nadine Merabi Available in sugary sweet pink or Wimbledon white, this dress is perfect for a day of watching tennis and enjoying strawberries and cream. It's fully lined so it's not at all see-through, and best of all, it's got pockets.

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