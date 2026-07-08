Carole and Pippa Middleton's awkward Wimbledon mistake they avoided this year as they enjoyed special privilege

It had been a few years since Carole and Pippa Middleton last enjoyed a mother-daughter Wimbledon day and they were probably very careful not to breach the rules when they arrived to watch the tennis on 6th July. The Princess of Wales's mother and sister cheered the players on from the Royal Box where only invitees are allowed.

They've sat there before, but this wasn't the case in 2017 after Carole and Pippa were allegedly denied entry over an awkward mistake. According to Hello!, they arrived late to watch Andy Murray's match against Benoit Paire and so had to take standard seats.

Punctuality is seemingly key if you're sitting in the Royal Box, though Carole and Pippa didn't let the new seating arrangements dampen their spirits. Both looked to be having a great time and if they really were late, I wouldn't expect this to happen again.

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It's a valuable lesson learned and since an invite to the Royal Box is so exclusive, they might allow even more contingency time now to avoid repeating this mistake. This year Carole and Pippa clearly arrived bang on time and they got to watch another British player, Arthur Fery, win.

They were seated just behind another tennis icon, Roger Federer, and I'm sure this won't have gone by unnoticed by Carole. The Princess of Wales called the eight-time Wimbledon champion "my mother's heartthrob" in the Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon documentary, adding that she didn't think Carole would mind her revealing it and "he probably knows that too".

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Roger has met Kate and her family multiple times and he and his wife Mirka were even invited to Pippa's wedding in 2017, so sitting near each other at Wimbledon might have given them some time to catch up in between the matches.

He's also made a faux pas at the tennis before, though it was royal etiquette not Royal Box rules that he broke. Roger greeted the Princess when she arrived to watch Wimbledon in 2023 and was pictured lightly touching her back as he took his seat.

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It's generally understood that you shouldn't be the one to initiate physical contact with a member of the Royal Family like a hug or handshake. If they move to do so then that's ok and although the retired tennis star's approach might not have strictly followed this, the future Queen smiled and nodded warmly in response.

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She didn't seem to mind and knew him quite well by that point. Kate's entire family share a love of tennis and she said in the 2017 documentary that watching Wimbledon was "very much part of [her] growing up".

"It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game," she shared. "It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

The Princess is a keen tennis player and she revealed at a Garden Party in May that she's taken up padel too. The game is a mix of tennis and squash and she plays it with her parents, Carole and Michael, who went to Wimbledon together a day after Carole and Pippa's day trip.