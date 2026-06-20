Carole Middleton's nod to Prince Harry and Meghan at Royal Ascot was an interesting move but is there a simple explanation?

The Princess of Wales often sends subtle messages through her outfits and Carole Middleton is surely well aware of how fashion can tell a story. I'd imagine she puts just as much thought into what she wears for big occasions so her dress on Day 3 of Royal Ascot caught my attention.

She and her husband Michael enjoyed a day at the races together and Carole wore a knee-length peppermint-green coat and dress by Kate's go-to designer Catherine Walker. It featured neat lapels and darts running down the jacket to give it extra shaping and volume.

The colour is perfect for a summer capsule wardrobe and Carole Middleton has owned it for years. It's actually the same dress she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018 and it seems to be the first time she's been seen in it since then.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Recreate Carole's Ascot Look

Jones Bootmaker Top Handle Bag £85 (was £120) at Jones Bootmaker Currently 30% off, this top handle bag actually comes in a pale mint shade that would perfectly match Carole's Ascot dress, though she chose neutral accessories. This cream shade is very wearable and the gold hardware adds a hint of glamour. Coast Green Belted Crepe Dress £107.10 (was £119) at Debenhams Fully lined for comfort and made from crepe, this belted dress has a wrap-effect bodice and a statement belt. It falls to an elegant midi length which makes it a versatile choice for special events in your diary, from garden parties to weddings. Exact Match Emmy London Lisa Slingbacks £495 at Emmy London Carole Middleton's shoes are made from soft suede and the Lisa design comes in various other colours, including misty rose which she also owns. They have a secure slingback strap and a sturdy block heel.

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