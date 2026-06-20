Carole Middleton's nod to Prince Harry and Meghan at Royal Ascot was an interesting move but is there a simple explanation?
The Princess of Wales's mother attended for the second time wearing an outfit that has a strong link to the Sussexes
The Princess of Wales often sends subtle messages through her outfits and Carole Middleton is surely well aware of how fashion can tell a story. I'd imagine she puts just as much thought into what she wears for big occasions so her dress on Day 3 of Royal Ascot caught my attention.
She and her husband Michael enjoyed a day at the races together and Carole wore a knee-length peppermint-green coat and dress by Kate's go-to designer Catherine Walker. It featured neat lapels and darts running down the jacket to give it extra shaping and volume.
The colour is perfect for a summer capsule wardrobe and Carole Middleton has owned it for years. It's actually the same dress she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018 and it seems to be the first time she's been seen in it since then.
Recreate Carole's Ascot Look
Exact Match
Carole Middleton's shoes are made from soft suede and the Lisa design comes in various other colours, including misty rose which she also owns. They have a secure slingback strap and a sturdy block heel.