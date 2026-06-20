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Carole Middleton's nod to Prince Harry and Meghan at Royal Ascot was an interesting move but is there a simple explanation?

The Princess of Wales's mother attended for the second time wearing an outfit that has a strong link to the Sussexes

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Carole Middleton attends day 3 &#039;Ladies Day&#039; of Royal Ascot 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
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The Princess of Wales often sends subtle messages through her outfits and Carole Middleton is surely well aware of how fashion can tell a story. I'd imagine she puts just as much thought into what she wears for big occasions so her dress on Day 3 of Royal Ascot caught my attention.

She and her husband Michael enjoyed a day at the races together and Carole wore a knee-length peppermint-green coat and dress by Kate's go-to designer Catherine Walker. It featured neat lapels and darts running down the jacket to give it extra shaping and volume.

The colour is perfect for a summer capsule wardrobe and Carole Middleton has owned it for years. It's actually the same dress she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018 and it seems to be the first time she's been seen in it since then.

A composite of two pictures of Carole Middleton wearing the same dress, in 2026 and in 2018 respectively

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Recreate Carole's Ascot Look

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