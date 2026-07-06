These Wimbledon hairstyles are the best hot weather looks to copy this summer

While the fashion looks are usually what catch our eyes, this year's Wimbledon Championships have delivered a masterclass in hot-weather hairstyling. With temperatures soaring courtside, the smartest dressed guests at SW19 have skipped the loose, heavy waves in favour of sleek bobs, high ponytails and polished updos - proof that keeping hair off your face and neck doesn't mean compromising on glamour.

When you're sitting in direct sun for hours on end, hair that's swept up or cut short does more than just look good: it stops you overheating, keeps flyaways and frizz at bay, and means your style still looks fresh by the time the last match of the day wraps up. And whether you've styled your look with your best hair straighteners or even cracked our your best hair products for humidity, heatwave hair styling is still never easy.

So whether you've got a summer wedding, a garden party, a festival or simply a heatwave commute ahead of you, these are the looks worth borrowing - and exactly how to recreate them, whether that's a five-minute fix at home or a specific request for your next salon appointment. Here's who's been wearing what, and how to steal their look before your next scorcher of a day out.

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The heatwave hair looks we're stealing from Wimbledon

Jessica Ennis-Hill's sleek swept-back style

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Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill kept things characteristically elegant courtside, pairing a crisp white suit with hair worn neatly off her face - the kind of practical, no-fuss styling that makes sense when you're sitting in direct sun for hours. Sleek, close-to-the-head styles like this are ideal for heatwaves because they minimise the amount of hair sitting against your skin, which cuts down on that clammy, overheated feeling and stops make-up transferring onto strands.

It's a brilliant option for anywhere you'll be on your feet or in the sun for a long stretch - think outdoor sporting events, race days, or a garden party where you want to look sharp without constantly pushing hair out of your eyes.

How to get the look: at home, blast your roots with a cool air setting before smoothing hair back with a boar-bristle brush and a light-hold serum, so it stays sleek without wilting in the heat.

Vanessa Williams' sleek tennis ponytail

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The Desperate Housewives star swapped her usual glossy waves for a chic ponytail, worn with a green-and-red floral midi dress - a smart, cooling choice for a day in the sun. A ponytail is arguably the ultimate heatwave hairstyle: it lifts hair fully off the back of your neck, where heat and sweat tend to build up fastest, while still looking finished rather than thrown-together.

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It's a versatile choice too, smart enough for a smart-casual summer event like Wimbledon or a wedding, but equally at home at a barbecue or beach day where you need something that will hold up without any touch-ups.

How to get the look: ask your stylist for a "tennis ponytail" - dried smooth at the crown with a flat iron, then wrapped with a section of your own hair to hide the bobble for a polished finish. If you want to replicate it at home, smooth hair back with a flat brush and a little smoothing serum, then secure it high at the crown with a hair tie. Take a small section from underneath the ponytail, wrap it around the base to hide the bobble, and pin the end underneath.

Jenni Falconer's swishy bob

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Jenni Falconer stepped out for day seven of Wimbledon in a white sleeveless midi dress, wearing her bob down and left loose rather than pinned up or swept back. It's a slightly different approach to heatwave hair than a full updo, but a healthy, well-cut bob still works brilliantly in the sun: the shorter length means it dries fast, doesn't cling to the back of your neck the way longer hair does, and there's simply less of it to feel hot and heavy against your skin.

It's a great option for anyone who wants to keep some movement and softness around their face without the upkeep of pinning hair back all day - think a summer garden party, a daytime wedding, or any outdoor occasion where you want your hair to look effortless rather than styled.

How to get the look: at home, dry hair with a round brush for gentle volume at the roots, then run a lightweight anti-frizz serum through the ends to keep it glossy and swing-y rather than static in the heat.

Frankie Bridge's flicked blunt crop

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Known for her love of a short cut, Frankie brought bob-and-pixie energy to her Wimbledon appearance, teaming her cropped style with a fresh green look - proof that short hair is arguably the ultimate heatwave hack.

Cropped styles need next to no styling effort in hot weather, air-dry in minutes, and complete