The humidity-proof £9 L'Oréal buy behind Amal Clooney's 70s-inspired 'bell bottom' haircut
The secret to those perfectly frizz-free tresses? This budget hair mist
You know what they say - trends almost always come back into fashion. And that's exactly what's happening in the world of hair right now.
As predicted in our edit of 2026 hair trends, nostalgia-inspired strands have been out in full force recently, especially on the red carpets – take Gillian Anderson's 80s corkscrew curls and Demi Moore's disco girl curls at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, for example.
And now, another household name is following suit as Amal Clooney debuted a gorgeous 70s-inspired 'bell-bottom' haircut with an enviably smooth, sleek finish. Fortunately, we've gained intel as to the exact budget-friendly L'Oreal buy behind the frizz-free, salon-worthy hairstyle – and we're doing our duty as beauty-sleuthing journalists by sharing it with you, too.
Amal's exact buy
RRP: £9.69
L'Oréal Paris' Iron Sleek Coat Treatment is the exact buy behind Amal's sleek strands - which she debuted at an event in famously humid Bangkok. Boasting an affordable price tag of just £9, this mist is a smoothing treatment that casts a water-resistant shield over your strands to keep humidity-induced frizz at bay. While it's currently only available to shop in the US, you'll be pleased to know that it can also be shipped to UK shores via Amazon US.
Banishes frizz and boosts shine
RRP: £11.99
One of Garnier's newest launches, Keratin Sleek Diamond Spray is another heat-activated mist that defends the hair against the effects of humidity. The addition of argan oil ensures a soft, silky finish, while keeping flyaways at bay. Not to mention, its Keratin Smoothing Complex enhances a lustrous glass hair shine.
Beauty team favourite
RRP: £29
When I say that you'll likely find this hair mist in the arsenals of most beauty editors, it wouldn't be an exaggeration. Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural spray has earned cult status thanks to its ability to waterproof strands, protecting them from frizz, while enhancing shine and providing heat protection. Its heat-activated technology delivers sleek, smooth and glossy results for up to 3-4 shampoos.
Attending Cartier's Women Initiative Event in Bangkok, Amal Clooney stepped out dressed in a chic lilac Prada gown and Cartier jewellery. However, we couldn't help but notice her gorgeously sleek and smooth styled strands that boasted a perfectly preened finish.
Amal's hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, posted to Instagram, dubbing the look a 'bell bottom haircut' thanks to its 70s-esque flared edges. In the caption, Giannetos notes: "I wanted to complete the look on her hair with something timeless, chic, but at the same time make it bold! Since her dress is geometrical, I wanted her hair to have a 70s flair! I gave her the 'bell bottom haircut' before I styled it in a soft, bouncy blowout!"
A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair)
A photo posted by on
The look saw Clooney's strands styled with a voluminous straight blow dry that flares out towards the ends of her hair, hence the 'bell bottom' name of the cut. The tresses were full of body, yet remained incredibly smooth and sleek, without any unwanted frizz or flyaways visible to the eye.
Thankfully, the hairstylist lifted the lid on the exact product he used to ensure a smooth, sleek and shiny finish – even in Bangkok's high humidity levels. Instead of boasting a hefty price tag, the product in question will set you back £9.
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In slightly less welcome news, L'Oreal Paris' Iron Sleek Treatment Spray, an anti-humidity hair mist that resists the frizzy effects of the weather, is currently only available to ship to the UK via Amazon US. But, if you'd rather not wait for the exact match to arrive, our alternative suggestions above are all widely available right here, right now - and are perfect options to combat the sunny-yet-rainy summer season we're having so far.