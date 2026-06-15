The humidity-proof £9 L'Oréal buy behind Amal Clooney's 70s-inspired 'bell bottom' haircut

You know what they say - trends almost always come back into fashion. And that's exactly what's happening in the world of hair right now.

As predicted in our edit of 2026 hair trends, nostalgia-inspired strands have been out in full force recently, especially on the red carpets – take Gillian Anderson's 80s corkscrew curls and Demi Moore's disco girl curls at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, for example.

And now, another household name is following suit as Amal Clooney debuted a gorgeous 70s-inspired 'bell-bottom' haircut with an enviably smooth, sleek finish. Fortunately, we've gained intel as to the exact budget-friendly L'Oreal buy behind the frizz-free, salon-worthy hairstyle – and we're doing our duty as beauty-sleuthing journalists by sharing it with you, too.

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Attending Cartier's Women Initiative Event in Bangkok, Amal Clooney stepped out dressed in a chic lilac Prada gown and Cartier jewellery. However, we couldn't help but notice her gorgeously sleek and smooth styled strands that boasted a perfectly preened finish.

Amal's hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, posted to Instagram, dubbing the look a 'bell bottom haircut' thanks to its 70s-esque flared edges. In the caption, Giannetos notes: "I wanted to complete the look on her hair with something timeless, chic, but at the same time make it bold! Since her dress is geometrical, I wanted her hair to have a 70s flair! I gave her the 'bell bottom haircut' before I styled it in a soft, bouncy blowout!"

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The look saw Clooney's strands styled with a voluminous straight blow dry that flares out towards the ends of her hair, hence the 'bell bottom' name of the cut. The tresses were full of body, yet remained incredibly smooth and sleek, without any unwanted frizz or flyaways visible to the eye.

Thankfully, the hairstylist lifted the lid on the exact product he used to ensure a smooth, sleek and shiny finish – even in Bangkok's high humidity levels. Instead of boasting a hefty price tag, the product in question will set you back £9.

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In slightly less welcome news, L'Oreal Paris' Iron Sleek Treatment Spray, an anti-humidity hair mist that resists the frizzy effects of the weather, is currently only available to ship to the UK via Amazon US. But, if you'd rather not wait for the exact match to arrive, our alternative suggestions above are all widely available right here, right now - and are perfect options to combat the sunny-yet-rainy summer season we're having so far.