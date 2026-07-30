Sara Cox issues plea for help with gardening dilemma – and fans are quick to point out one 'nightmare' she needs to tackle

What weeds are ok to leave, and which can become problematic? That is the dilemma Sara Cox is currently facing as her garden is becoming a haven for 'pretty' weeds that she is in two minds about cutting back.

While many wildlife-friendly weeds are beneficial for gardens, some fall into the category of invasive plants you need to get rid of before they take over and cause damage to paving, brickwork or fences.

Not being a keen gardener herself, Sara Cox has taken to social media to ask her green-fingered followers for advice on which weeds to keep and which to remove. But one of the plants in question isn't actually a weed at all; it's one of the plants for pollinators – but that's the one branded a 'nightmare'.

A post shared by Sara Cox (@djsaracox) A photo posted by on

On her Instagram @djsaracox, Sara writes: "Green-fingered folk, help me out here please. Look, there's all of this here in my bin area (showing a generous amount of sprouting weeds and plant stems).

I feel like maybe bees and butterflies might enjoy it for a bit, or do I just pull it all up? I don't really want to use loads of poison. And some of it's so pretty. Thoughts, please, on what to do? Are weeds just flowers that are unloved?"

While the responses are mixed, there is an overwhelming amount in favour of removing the buddleia plant.

Despite it being brilliant for attracting butterflies and bees, its aggressive nature and tendency to take over can prove very problematic. "If it has flowers, leave; except the buddleia; it's a nightmare!" exclaims one follower.