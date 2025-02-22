How to use white vinegar in your garden – 7 ingenious ways of using this natural cleaning agent

White vinegar is an undeniable hero when it comes to home cleaning, so it shouldn't be surprising that it can also help with many issues in the garden.

You'll probably find yourself cleaning with vinegar weekly, as the cleaning agent is known to be able to tackle most tasks around the home with ease. Although there are some things you shouldn't clean with vinegar, thanks to its natural solution it's safe to use on most surfaces.

According to plant experts, white vinegar is the newest sustainable gardening idea making several high-effort jobs much easier. From weed killing to insect repellent, here are seven inventive ways to use white vinegar in the garden.

How to use white vinegar in your garden

While you might be more familiar with seeing white vinegar used in viral cleaning hacks, gardening experts are now sharing ways the product can help keep your garden thriving.

Refillable spray bottles SPRAYZ Large 500ml Spray Bottles View at Amazon RRP: £5.99 | Empty spray bottles are perfect for holding your homemade white vinegar solutions and this pack of two offers fantastic value for money. They are leak-free and can even be used upside down – perfect for those hard-to-reach spots in your garden. Solution Home Stuff Natural White Vinegar View at Amazon RRP: £5.49 | IT's always a good idea to have a bottle of white vinegar lying around, whether you're tackling a home clean or weeds in the garden. This bottle is all-natural and is ideal for diluting into spray bottles. Protective gloves Homebase Protect & Grip Gardening Gloves View at Homebase RRP: £4 | These gloves are perfect for regular garden maintenance, especially when working with a potential irritant like white vinegar. We'd always recommend having some protective gloves like these when tackling outdoor jobs.

1. Weed killer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Getting rid of weeds is every gardener's worst nightmare, and having to use a chemical weed killer can be terrible for the health of your plants and flowers. So if you want to rid your garden of stubborn weeds, white vinegar is a great natural solution.

"Vinegar contains acetic acid, which can break down the cell walls and remove moisture from weeds," explains Graham Smith MCIHort, a horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture."However, as it is a contact herbicide, it should only be sprayed directly onto the weeds you want to get rid of, as otherwise it can harm surrounding plants."

He does explain that the vinegar will work better on newer plants, as the roots of more established weeds may have the energy to return even if the leaves that were sprayed have died.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It is best to only use vinegar as a weedkiller on paving, as using it on your lawn can kill the healthy grass," adds Graham.

Graham Smith MCIhort Social Links Navigation Gardening expert Graham has extensive knowledge in the horticultural and gardening industries, and prides himself on using this to help gardeners of all skills create their perfect outdoor space.

2. Repel insects and plant pests

When it comes to keeping ants away and other creepy crawlies, it can feel like an impossible task. They tend to hide all over the garden and using chemical insecticides is not always a viable option.

"You can disrupt the scent trail of ants by spraying undiluted vinegar on their trails and entry points. It also helps keep garden beds and patios free of ants. To repel insects like aphids and mealybugs, you'll need to mix vinegar and water equally for the spray," explains Jane Dobbs, lead gardener at Allan's Gardeners.

She does however advise you to avoid harming delicate foliage by spraying sparingly only on leaves, too much of the solution can harm your plants.

Jane Dobbs Social Links Navigation Professional gardening expert Gardening is Jane's passion, having built and maintained stunning outdoor spaces for over a decade. Taking care of all the garden projects at Allans' Gardeners is her responsibility as lead gardener. A wide range of horticultural practices come into play in Jane's work, from landscape design to plant and lawn care.

3. Help germinate seeds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you successfully collected seeds from your garden and saved them over winter, you'll no doubt have a lot of work on your hands ensuring they become seedlings. This can be quite a daunting task so it's always good to have a little helping hand.

Jane says, "The germination of hard-coated seeds (nasturtiums and morning glories) can be accelerated by soaking them overnight in vinegar-water solutions. Add one tablespoon of vinegar to one cup of water and place them in the water."

Then simply sow the seeds into seedling trays and care for them as you usually would.

If you're an avid gardener then you'll probably own all the essentials every gardener needs and they'll probably be very well used. If so they might be slightly rusted and overworked.

"If your gardening tools are covered in rust or caked in dirt, you can use vinegar to clean them. Soak the affected areas of the tools in vinegar for roughly half a day, and a lot of the rust should come off by itself," explains Graham.

Should there be any rust left over on the tools, he simply advises you to wipe or gently scrub it off. The vinegar will have loosened enough that not too much elbow grease is needed!

5. Clean walkways and pots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cleaning your terracotta pots and tackling the dirt build-up on your patio slabs is no easy feat when there are months of algae and mud layered on them. The good news is white vinegar is a fantastic outdoor cleaner!

Graham explains, "Calcium or other mineral deposits can appear on brick walkways or limestone paving and be unsightly. You can get rid of these by making a mixture of equal parts vinegar and water that can be sprayed on these areas. The spray should begin to break down the mineral deposits, and they will be loosened enough to be scrubbed away."

As for pots he says simply clean the terracotta with vinegar and water, this will both remove the dirt and restore the colour of the pots.

6. Use as an anti-fungal spray

In the same way, you'd care for indoor plants by protecting them from diseases, your outdoor plants are also at risk and they will benefit massively from a helping hand.

Garden Designer and Influencer Ish @Gardening.with.ish on TikTok explains, "Just a little bit of the solution on some of the leaves prevents any kind of fungal infection from spreading, especially if it’s only a little one. But don’t use too much, too much of this can be more harmful than good for your plants."

He recommends using a solution consisting of a teaspoon of white vinegar in a spray bottle filled with water.

7. Natural deterrent for cats, dogs and rodents

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Deterring cats from your garden might seem like a bit of an unfair thing to do, but finding a harmless natural solution means your flowerbeds are undisturbed and no cats are hurt.

"This is a great natural deterrent for cats, dogs and even rodents," explains Ish. "They hate the smell of white vinegar and if you water it down you won’t smell it but they will. If you want to keep them off the lawn or your flower beds just give the area a little spray and make an invisible border. They’ll smell that and won’t want to go anywhere near your flower beds."

FAQs

Are there any places in the garden where you shouldn't use white vinegar?

Similar to when you use teabags in your garden or banana peels in your garden for certain plants, there are some limits to what area and species will actually benefit.

"There is no selectivity in vinegar, so it can harm or kill any plant that it comes into contact with. Don't spray near flowers, vegetables, or other plants you want to keep. Also, spraying vinegar on grass will cause it to turn brown and die," says Jane.

She adds, "Don't use it near tree roots or shrubs. Repeated application can leach into the soil and damage deep-rooted plants. Vinegar is acidic and harmful to fish, amphibians, and aquatic plants. So if you have ponds and water features it is not a good idea."

Whilst it is an all-natural solution, it's important to remember just how powerful of an acidic cleaner it can be.

Why is white vinegar particularly helpful in the garden?

Although white vinegar is certainly more versatile in the home, there's no denying its helpfulness outside. But what makes it such a great tool for outdoor cleaning and garden care?

Jane explains, "Because of its natural acidity, white vinegar is particularly useful in the garden for weed control, pest management, and cleaning. When used properly, white vinegar remains an effective tool without causing harm to your plants, soil, or surroundings."

If you're looking for more ways to reuse household items in the garden, we'd recommend trying the different ways of using coffee grounds in your garden. They are a great source of nutrients for certain plants and can help you level up your soil game!