How to clean terracotta pots – an expert guide to keeping your garden pots moss and algae-free

Tidy gardener or not, sometimes terracotta pots can fall into muddy despair right before our eyes. As much as the task seems like a pain, this simple method will make it all that much easier to stay on top of.

When keeping up with the latest garden trends the smaller less exciting jobs can often fall by the wayside. Before you know it you're surrounded by moss and algae-covered pots which were once a dazzling terracotta red, not a desired look for any proud homeowner and certainly not in keeping with making your house look expensive from the outside.

If you're looking to get ahead of the garden spring clean take note of this foolproof method to get your pots looking as good as new in no time.

How to clean terracotta pots

Cleaning is probably not on the top of your to-do list when you head into the garden on this weekend, instead, it will probably be tackling plants to prune now it's March or how to get started on the wildflower garden border trend.

And yet a clean and tidy garden can help your best plant a lot more than you may think. So why not finally tackle those terracotta pots that have been sulking in the corner of your garden all winter and give them a new lease of life?

Here is what you need to clean terracotta pots...

Warm water

White vinegar

Soft bristle brush

Micro fibre cloth

Dish soap (optional)

NCaan 2 pack Deluxe Hand Scrubbing Brush View at Amazon RRP: £13.95 | Whatever it is your scrubbing in your garden these helpful brushes with non-slip soft grip handles will make the task much easier. They're perfect for tackling terracotta pots big and small. Aidea Microfibre Cloth, pack of 8 View at Amazon RRP: £5.29 | This is a hero product every cleaner should have in their home, especially when it comes to outdoor cleaning. The microfibre properties will help remove any dirt and grime from your pots whilst also being a great porous fabric for drying. Home Stuff Natural White Vinegar View at Amazon RRP: £5.49 | Another key cleaning product, white vinegar is a brilliant gentle cleaner that will make quick work of breaking down dirt and killing bacteria.

1. Brush off excess dirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're tackling empty pots that have been previously used then the likelihood is that there's a lot of excess dirt and grime both in and out of the pots. Keeping hold of old pots is a great sustainable garden idea and will also save you money when it comes to repotting and sowing future seeds.

"Use a brush to wipe away any dirt. Once your pots are empty, dust them off and use a brush to wipe away any dirt or grime you find. Remove anything large or stuck on and they’ll be easier to wipe off," says Radek Babicek, a gardening specialist at FantasticGardeners.

Should your pots still have plants in them then you'll need to be a little more careful with the cleaning process and simply tackle the exterior of the pots.

2. Soak your pots

Now the majority of the dirt has been removed it's time to tackle the residue and perhaps any stubborn algae or moss that has found a home on the terracotta. Unless you're partaking in the rewilding trend, in which case you might be quite happy to leave the moss alone to match your on-trend moss lawn.

If you're not into the wild look then Radek recommends soaking your terracotta pots in a mixture of warm water and vinegar. He says, "Mix one part white vinegar with twenty parts warm water in a container. Allow your pots to soak for about 30 minutes in it. This natural approach is similar to cleaning patio slabs, it prevents any damage to the material.

"Some also recommend adding a dash of dish soap to the mix, but, generally, you should be able to clean the pots with just water and vinegar."

With pots that still have plants in them use a microfibre cloth dampened in the solution and wipe at the exterior until the dirt and grime are removed.

3. Scrub your pots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the pots have soaked for a while, it's time to give them a good scrub in the solution. Luckily terracotta is quite a durable material so it can withstand a more thorough clean should the situation call for it.

"Scrub your pots while they soak. After the pots soak for around 30 minutes, scrub them gently﻿ with a brush to remove any persistent dirt or grime. After that, your pots should be completely clean," instructs Radek.

Should you find that your pots are still stained and or dirty then Radek also recommends cleaning with baking soda by creating a paste with water and scrubbing any problem areas with a toothbrush. If you notice that your pots are consistently covered in white spots then this could be from the minerals in the tap water you're using to water your plants.

4. Rinse the pots and leave to dry

Now the pots are clean, you will need to allow them to dry properly before repotting any plants or filling them with soil. Dawnn Hilton-Lito, General Manager at cleaning company One Less Thing, recommends you simply leave the pots out to air dry or take a clean dry microfibre cloth and wipe them down that way.

Once the pots are dry you can get to planting your Monty Don bulb lasagnas and begin redecorating your garden ready for the warm weather.

FAQ

How do you get green algae off terracotta pots?

Similar to when you're cleaning wooden garden furniture, it can be a difficult task to remove stubborn algae without damaging the material underneath. Terracotta unlike wood can take a more rigorous clean however is more susceptible to algae due to where it is usually placed in our gardens.

"You can remove green algae from your terracotta pot by soaking the affected areas with your cleaning solution and scrubbing it with your brush. Drying your pot in direct sunlight will help prevent future algae growth," says Dawnn.

It's important to stay on top of algae growth, however, Dawnn advises you should only plan on cleaning your terracotta pots at least once a year. Unless you find your pots need cleaning before this, you can keep tabs by regularly inspecting them for algae growth, dirt accumulation as well as signs of damage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can you pressure-wash terracotta pots?

With all the things in your garden you should never pressure wash a terracotta pot is one that depends on its size. Speaking to Matt Leigh, a professional gardener and project manager for ITV's Love Your Garden he says, "You can pressure wash terracotta and this is useful for large oversized pots, however always power wash from a distance, finding the right pressure not to harm the pot."

He does however warn against using this sort of washer against smaller or more fragile pots. He says, "If the pot is damaged, don’t go there! You will be sure to make it worse, go back to the hard work and scrub away instead."

With a little bit of elbow grease and the right tools, this seemingly painstaking task can be made simple and rewarding. And once you've resurrected your dirty terracotta pots it's time to master how best to clean your decking to have your outdoor living room area suitably ready for summer.