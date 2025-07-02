How to reuse tumble dryer water around the house, as recommended by an appliance expert

With energy and water costs constantly on the rise, it's a good idea to find ways to reuse what you can and save on waste. Your tumble dryer is a great opportunity for this.

You may have heard about ways you can reuse the water from your dehumidifier, but did you know that water from your tumble dryer can also be utilised in the same way?

Not only can you add tumble dryer water to your list of household waste to use in the garden, but it can also be helpful with some tasks inside, too. For a complete list of possible uses, we chatted to appliance experts for their recommended methods.

5 ways to reuse tumble dryer water around the house

If you're looking for sustainable home hacks that will help you save money, you only need to look at your condenser tumble dryer – aside from how you use the appliance's cycles to save energy. Pouring litres of water away with each cycle needn't be a waste when you can put it to good use.

Not only is the water safe to use, but there are several ways you can use it to save money on your utility bill each month.

1. Watering plants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you're sticking to your houseplant watering routine or reviving your outdoor garden plants, there is a way you can use your tumble dryer water.

"Let the water cool completely and pour this out into a container through a muslin cloth to filter out any lint. You can then use this to water your indoor plants that are slightly acidic, like spider plants or orchids," explains Gwilym Snook, a tumble dryer expert at AO.com.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Be mindful not to use this water on edible plants like vegetables or herbs, as this water may contain traces of detergent or fabric softener," Gwilym points out.

Gwilym Snook Social Links Navigation Tumble Dryer Expert Gwil is a heated laundry and dishwasher expert with more than seven years experience, and holds a particular interest in heat pump tumble dryers.

2. Mopping floors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The leftover tumble dryer water can even help you reduce water waste with your daily cleaning habits.

"Next time you’re mopping up, you can turn to your tumble dryer’s collected water instead of turning the tap on," suggests Gwilym. "This water is perfect for cleaning tiles, vinyl floors and even skirting boards because it’s soft water with no limescale – you’ll avoid any streaks, particularly on any glossy floors.”

So if you're wondering how to clean tile floors for a sparkling finish every time, then the answer may have been hiding in your tumble dryer's tank.

3. Filling steam irons

"Before you try this, make sure you pass your tumble dryer’s water through a coffee filter or muslin to catch any lint. Once happy, pour this into your steam iron’s tank and enjoy a simpler, smoother run of your iron," advises Gwilym.

She also points out that this water is low in minerals, which means it's far less likely to cause limescale, so you won't need to worry about cleaning your iron as much.

4. Outdoor cleaning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are some things in your garden you shouldn't clean with a pressure washer, such as your best outdoor furniture, for example. This is where your reused tumble dryer water can be handy.

Paired with dish soap and a soft-bristle brush, you can get an impressive clean on your tables and chairs. We would, however, recommend straining the water as Gwilym advises with the other steps before you start cleaning wooden garden furniture.

5. Topping up your car radiator

Now this one may seem a little left field, but when you're trying to reduce waste, the more unconventional ideas are sometimes the best.

"This is a quick win, but once again, remove any lint or residue first. Check your car’s manual prior and ensure it allows for distilled or demineralised water. Once confirmed, pour the water into your car’s radiator coolant container and you’ll ensure you haven’t wasted a drop," says Gwilym.

FAQs

Can I use tumble dryer water in my garden?

You might be wondering if tumble dryer water is safe to use when watering your garden plants the same way you'd use water from your waterbutt. Whilst you can use it, there is a little more to it.

“While it is viable to use this water in your garden, there are certain caveats to doing so. You can use it on any non-edible plants like shrubs, bushes or flowers, but try to water the base of your plants rather than the leaves to avoid any detergent residue making contact," explains Gwilym.

She's quick to highlight that this water isn't used on any fruit, veggies, herbs or other edible plants you plan on consuming.

Is tumble dryer water distilled?

Although the water from your tumble dryer can be helpful to use around the house, it's not pure H2O.

"Tumble dryer water, while clean, is not distilled. This water comes from evaporated and re-condensed moisture – essentially the water that is pulled from your clothes as they dry," answers Gwilym.

She continues, "This means it’s not boiled in a sterile environment, like proper distilled water, and it can contain traces of lint, detergent, or fabric softener.”

This is why it's not recommended to use it for watering on edible plants or cleaning any surfaces you might eat off.

If you're looking to save money in the garden this summer, then there are a few more ways you can cut costs and reuse what you've already got. Finding effective yet sustainable garden ideas can stop you from spending a fortune on new