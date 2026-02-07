7 common and outdated dishwasher myths debunked by appliance experts

Dishwashers are a lifesaver when it comes to post-dinner clean-ups, but they often get a bad rep for being inefficient, costly and a waste of precious kitchen space. One appliance expert is here to debunk the myths and shed some light on the cleaning machine.

Whether you're debating investing in a dishwasher or wondering if your appliance is worth the space it takes up, it can be easy to fall for commonly known myths. While there are a few common dishwasher mistakes, being aware of the truth about your appliance can be a real help for improving everyday use.

So, if your head is filled with questions about the cost-effectiveness and cleanliness that dishwashers provide, our appliance experts are here to put your worries to rest.

7 common dishwasher myths debunked by experts

While you might be ahead in knowing how often you need to clean your dishwasher, you may still have some reservations about owning the appliance. You wouldn't be alone in that, as there are many misconceptions about the machines.

"There are so many myths out there around dishwashers, even though they’re one of the most used appliances in a kitchen," says Adam Norris, senior product manager for dishwashing and laundry at Hotpoint. "Knowing how to use them properly not only improves cleaning, but also saves water, energy, and helps extend the life of your machine."

With that in mind, here are some commonly believed myths that you may have been worried about...

1. Dishwashers use more water than handwashing

If you take pride in your home being healthy in terms of its environmental footprint, you may be cautious about how much water you use.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This is one of the most common myths we hear, and it’s completely false,” says Adam. “Modern dishwashers use far less water than washing by hand. A typical dishwasher cycle uses around 14 litres of water for a regular setting and around 10 for an eco-setting, while handwashing the same load can use up to 100 litres. In fact, our Hotpoint dishwashers can use as little as 8.7 litres of water for a full load.”

In fact, dishwashers consistently outperform handwashing when it comes to water usage. This is a difference that will help with savings on your bills and, of course, reduce your environmental impact.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. You have to pre-rinse dishes before loading

If you're someone who likes to clean your living room in under ten minutes and hates long-winded cleaning techniques, you might question the convenience of a dishwasher. Especially when it comes to pre-cleaning dishes before you put them into the machine.

“Pre-rinsing isn’t necessary with modern dishwashers,” Adam explains. “For example, some dishwashers have powerful jets and smart sensors that adjust the cycle based on how dirty your dishes are. Rinsing dishes beforehand can actually reduce the effectiveness of the wash," he adds.

"Instead, scrape any food scraps into the bin or homemade compost, then load the dishes directly into the dishwasher. This saves time and reduces water waste. An average household could save up to 22,000 litres of water a year by removing pre-rinsing from their routine!” he continues.

3. Dishwashers use dirty water, they're not hygienic

If you want your kitchen cleaning to be at proffesional chef level, you may question just how well a dishwasher can scrub your dishes and if they're hygienic at all.

"Dishwashers don’t just swirl dirty water around,” explains Adam. “They spray fresh, heated water at high pressure multiple times during each cycle. When combined with specialist detergents, this delivers a much more hygienic clean than handwashing ever could, especially compared to kitchen sponges, which are often crawling with bacteria.”

He points out that dishwashers heat water to at least 60 °C, which is more than hot enough to kill any harmful bacteria. He adds, "By contrast, according to the Health and Safety Executive, hot water shouldn’t exceed 44 °C to avoid scalding risk. That means it’s physically impossible to hand-wash dishes at the same hygienic temperature a dishwasher can achieve, making dishwashers a safer and more effective choice."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Dishwashers use more energy than handwashing

Between finding ways to warm your house for less and lowering your energy bills for the year, you may be looking for more places in your home where you can save money. And although dishwashers do use energy, they're a lot more cost-effective than you might think.

"Dishwashers can be the more energy-efficient option. They optimise how water is heated, while handwashing usually means running the hot tap for longer and waiting for your boiler to heat the water to the right temperature. Over a year, that extra heating really adds up," says Adam.

If you do want to be smart with your energy use, he recommends only running your dishwasher when it is full. This will help you use less water than you would when handwashing, and if you set it to eco mode, even better.

5. It doesn't matter if you don't load properly

You might think your dishwasher can perform a thorough clean no matter how you stack it or how much you fill it. Although that would be ideal, there is a reason you need to be careful when loading.

"Dishwashers are designed for water to circulate freely," begins Adam. “Overloading the machine or placing large items in the wrong position can block the spray arms, preventing the jets from reaching everything. This means items won’t get properly cleaned. To get the best results, put larger pans at the sides, face plates toward the spray arms, and avoid stacking bowls together."

So if you've been noticing your plates and cutlery aren't coming out squeaky clean, your loading technique may need a rethink!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. They're only useful if you have a larger household

Are you trying to make your small kitchen look bigger and worried that a dishwasher is going to take up precious space? While you'll certainly need to make room for the appliance, it's worth the sacrifice even if your households on the small side.

"Many people think dishwashers aren’t worth it if you live alone or with just a few people, but newer slim and compact models are perfect for smaller households. Even if you’re only running a load every couple of days, it still saves water, provides better hygiene, and reduces time at the sink,” says Adam.

He also highlights that some models come with a half-load option, which means a decreased amount of water and energy is used.

7. Any soap works in a dishwasher

It may be frustrating going to put your dishwasher on and finding you're out of tablets, but don't be tempted to throw alternative soaps in the machine.

"Hand soap isn’t made for dishwashers,” warns Adam. “It creates extra suds that can overflow, damage sensors, and even cause leaks. Always stick to products made for dishwasher use – whether powder, liquid, or tablets.

Dishwasher detergents are specially designed to clean away grease and small bits of food at high temperatures, something standard washing-up liquid just can’t compete with."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Knowing how to clean your dishwasher can make a huge difference in its overall performance and energy efficiency. Although it may seem like a big job, it will benefit you more than it will inconvenience you.