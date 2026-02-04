Why is my tumble dryer not drying? Appliance experts reveal reasons for damp washing

Over winter, tumble dryers are a lifesaver for making quick work of damp clothes and giving our towels that irresistible fluffiness. So when they suddenly stop working, it can be pretty puzzling and frustrating.

Not only can you reuse tumble dryer water around your house, but it's also a fast and effective way of drying clothes all year round. And whilst there are other, more budget-friendly ways to dry your clothes indoors, tumble dryers are the best at what they do. That is when they're working properly.

If you've noticed that your machine isn't drying your clothes properly and your washing is still coming out damp, there are a few reasons for this. Luckily, we got the rundown from appliance experts to help you get your tumble dryer back to full health.

Why is my tumble dryer not drying my clothes?

Even if you've made no laundry drying mistakes, the process doesn't always go as smoothly as you'd hope. Especially when your trusty tumble dryer isn't delivering warm, dry laundry like it usually does.

"There are several common reasons why a tumble dryer may suddenly become less effective, and most are surprisingly simple to fix," says Sophie Lane, Miele GB's Product Training Manager. "Blocked filters are one of the biggest culprits because when lint builds up, it restricts airflow and prevents warm air from circulating properly."

"Condenser and heat pump dryers also rely on clean heat exchangers and fine filters to remove moisture from the air. Once these become clogged, drying performance can drop noticeably. Another frequent issue is overloading. If the drum is packed too tightly, warm air cannot move through the laundry evenly," she adds.

There are other reasons you might be dealing with an unhappy appliance. Before you abandon ship for your best heated airer, you'll want to check these possible issues, too.

"Room conditions can also affect performance. Condenser dryers need good ventilation to disperse warm, moist air, while heat pump dryers can struggle if the surrounding temperature is too low. Incorrect programme selection is often overlooked as well," explains Sophie.

"Choosing a gentle or low temperature cycle may not deliver the dryness level needed for heavier fabrics. If clothes go into the dryer already very wet, often due to a low spin speed in the washing machine, the dryer simply has too much moisture to remove within a normal cycle," she continues.

Sophie also points out that internal components matter too; she says that moisture sensors can become coated with detergent residue. This will then cause the dryer to misread the laundry as dry and end the cycle earlier. However, in rare cases, a fault with the heating component can stop the appliance from producing warm air entirely.

Why is my dryer working but not drying clothes?

Found yourself still pulling out damp laundry despite using expert tricks to speed up your tumble dryer cycle?

"If your dryer is running normally but your clothes aren’t drying, the most common cause is a component fault, such as a damaged heat pump, a blocked lint filter or a blocked condenser. This can significantly reduce drying performance by restricting airflow or preventing proper heat exchange," says Michelle Feng, Product Marketing Manager of laundry at Hisense.

"If the issue can’t be resolved by cleaning the lint filter and condenser, the Self-Diagnostic feature available on modern appliances will detect the issue so that it can be addressed quickly and accurately,” she adds.

How do I know if my dryer heating element is blown?

As one of the most expensive appliances to run, it's a good idea to not only know how to maintain your tumble dryer but also know the signs of when it's malfunctioning.

“A blown dryer heating element typically shows up as a lack of heat during a cycle. If the dryer runs and the drum tumbles normally but only produces cold air, or no heat at all, the heating element may be faulty," explains Michelle.

“Another common indicator is extended drying times. Clothes may take far longer than normal to dry because the appliance is relying on airflow alone rather than heat. While other components can cause similar symptoms, these signs are classic indicators of a failed heating element,” she finishes.

If you wish to dry your clothes without relying on your tumble dryer this season, experts at Meaco share their surprising method for drying clothes quickly indoors.