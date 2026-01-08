Has your dehumidifier stopped working in the cold weather? Mine did, and I found out why

My dehumidifier is a necessity for my home during the winter months, which is why it came as a shock to me when my trusty appliance stopped working when the temperatures dropped.

Whether you've got one of the best dehumidifiers on the market right now or are holding onto your beloved appliance you've had for years, there's no denying their effectiveness. Knowing how to use a dehumidifier in winter can stop excess moisture, mould and damaging condensation. But only when your machine is functioning properly.

So what does it mean when your dehumidifier stops working when you need it most during cold conditions? I wondered the same thing when mine gave up at the first sign of frost, so I've consulted the experts to gain guidance.

Why does a dehumidifier stop working when it's cold?

It's no secret that dehumidifiers are the best way to reduce humidity in our homes , but what does it mean when they stop collecting moisture once the freezing weather arrives?

"Compressor dehumidifiers perform poorly in colder temperatures (below 18 degrees Celsius) as the cooling evaporator coils get too cold and cause the moisture in the air to freeze onto them rather than condense and drip away," explains indoor air quality expert and co-founder of EcoAir, Noel Fok.

"This blocks airflow, sends the unit into defrost mode and stops the machine from dehumidifying effectively. If the coils freeze frequently, the dehumidifier will likely stop working altogether."

“Other issues affecting the performance of compressor dehumidifiers include refrigerant leaks, a faulty compressor or blocked airflow," he adds.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Noel does, however, point out that Desiccant dehumidifiers use a heater to condense moisture and absorb that moisture using desiccant material. This means they can operate effectively at temperatures as low as one degree Celsius, making them a better choice for unheated spaces during the winter months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Noel Fok Social Links Navigation Mechanical Engineer and CEO of EcoAir Noel is the designer behind several of the brand’s top-selling products and has been instrumental in the development of EcoAir’s desiccant technology. At the forefront of the air purification industry, EcoAir manufactures and supplies a range of innovative and environmentally friendly air treatment products.

Can it be too cold for a dehumidifier to work?

If this issue has you questioning whether or not you should buy a dehumidifier in winter , don't let it. Yes, there are temperature limits to what your machine can function in, but that doesn't mean they aren't immensely helpful during this time of year.

"Yes, it can be too cold for a dehumidifier to work," says Noel. "A compressor dehumidifier will not perform well in ambient room temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius. Operating at temperatures below 15°C will cause moisture to freeze over the evaporator coils, which will reduce its efficiency and/or prevent it from working altogether."

That being said, if you avoid placing your dehumidifier in the wrong spots , then it will function just fine and help keep your home dry this winter.

At what temperature do dehumidifiers stop working?

There are several differences between desiccant and compressor dehumidifiers , one being the temperature at which they'll start to lose efficiency or stop functioning altogether.

"Desiccant dehumidifiers remain effective at as low as 0°C, making them the ideal choice for unheated rooms such as conservatories, utility rooms, garages, etc," explains Chris Michael, CEO of Meaco.

On the other hand, compressor dehumidifiers are only properly functional between 18 to 35 degrees Celsius and will usually stop working altogether once temperatures reach 5 °C.

Chris Michael Social Links Navigation CEO and Founder of Meaco Chris has been advising on humidity solutions and dehumidifiers since 1991 and is well known within the dehumidifier industry across the world as a lead on innovation and sustainability.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can you run a dehumidifier in cold weather?

I blindly rely on my dehumidifier to prevent mould in my home throughout the winter, but after seeing it shut off, I did wonder if I should be running the machine in cold weather at all.

"For colder weather or colder temperatures – especially any spaces where the ambient room temperature is likely to fall below 15 Degrees Celsius - it is advisable to use a desiccant dehumidifier as its performance will remain consistent at temperatures as low as 1°C," explains Noel.

So while it's certainly best to own a desiccant dehumidifier, especially if you live in a colder climate, compressor models are more than suitable if kept at the right temperature.

Shop cold-friendly dehumidifiers

EcoAir Desiccant 8L Dehumidifier DD128 £169.99 at EcoAir This is a desiccant dehumidifier, so you can use it in colder spaces, such as garages, cellars, and outhouses. Wood's MDK26 Dehumidifier MRD10 £329 at Robert Dyas Woods is a Scandinavian brand, which is what gives them the edge for making appliances that work in cold, humid climates.

If you want your appliance to work at its best efficiency and not leave you hanging on the colder days, knowing the best place to put a dehumidifier is key. For conservatories, garages and sheds, you'll need a desiccant dehumidifier; however, compressor models are great for inside your home, in warmer rooms.