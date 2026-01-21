Experts reveal the surprising reason you need a dehumidifier in your bedroom this season

It's no secret that dehumidifiers are a big help in preventing mould growth and moisture buildup during the winter months. Experts have revealed that they can also improve your sleep when used in the bedroom.

If you own one of the best dehumidifiers , you'll know just how helpful they are at reducing the humidity in your home . However, aside from helping to dry clothes indoors , dehumidifiers make a significant difference in the quality of the air in your space and its moisture level.

Improving the air quality in your home has many benefits, one of the most significant being that it can help you sleep better. Appliance and sleep experts have shared the reason you should buy a dehumidifier for your bedroom and the advantages of having one on while you sleep.

Why you need a dehumidifier in your bedroom

One simple way to improve your sleeping conditions is to tackle your room's humidity. "The humidity levels in your bedroom can make a big difference to the quality of your sleep," explains Dr Hana Patel, NHS GP and resident sleep expert at Time4Sleep.

"When humidity is too high, it can be harder for your body to cool down and stay asleep. On the other hand, too little humidity can dry out your skin and airways, disrupting your natural sleep rhythm."

Humidity is more of an issue during winter, just as you'll be trying to prevent mould in your house more during the colder months, your sleep will be affected more around this time.

“During winter, condensation is more common thanks to the cold weather, so aiming for lower humidity levels between 30% and 50% can be beneficial," starts Dr Patel. "Cold air holds less moisture, so this level strikes the perfect balance between respiratory irritation and mould and condensation. Levels above 60% can encourage mould and allergens that can make you uncomfortable, whilst levels below 30% can lead to dry skin, irritation, and a sore throat."

In the same way you'd use dehumidifier bags to reduce mould in your wardrobe , having an electric dehumidifier in your bedroom is going to keep humidity levels balanced for your health.

"To ensure that your bedroom’s humidity levels are conducive to sleeping better , you can use a dehumidifier to remove any excess moisture and prevent a muggy and uncomfortable atmosphere. It’s also important to choose a breathable bedding material, like cotton or bamboo, that can help your body regulate temperature better and reduce sweating overnight," points out Dr Patel.

Shop bedroom-appropriate dehumidifiers

This is why it's so important to know how to use a dehumidifier in winte r and also be aware of the places it's most effective. While there are places you should never put a dehumidifie r , your bedroom is not one of them.

Appliance repair expert at Domestic & General, Ian Palmer-Smith, echoes these advantages. He says, "A dehumidifier helps to remove excess moisture from the air, giving you more control over your indoor air quality."

"By removing moisture from the air, it purifies it and makes the space more comfortable for you. It can also help to control allergy symptoms by keeping your air crisp and clean, as well as removing any musty smells and reducing the humidity levels in your home," he adds.

Ian Palmer-Smith Social Links Navigation Supplier and Heating Service Director Ian is a Supplier and Heating Service Director at Domestic & General and a domestic appliance service and repair expert with over 35 years of professional experience.

Just as you would buy a cooling fan in summer to keep yourself comfortable during the night, it's worth investing in a dehumidifier to maintain your bedroom humidity levels.