What is a humidifier used for? And what are the benefits of owning one?

I’ve tested a lot of tech over the years that initially seemed pointless but was actually life-changing. Smart doorbells felt nosey until I stopped missing parcels. Fitness trackers seemed judgmental until they got me moving. Even air fryers – once dismissed by me as a fad (true story) – are now basically a kitchen essential.

A humidifier, though? That was one gadget I was certain I didn’t need. The kind of appliance meant for desert climates, not my British home in the 'shires', where damp patches appeared uninvited and windows steamed up just for fun.

But somewhere between installing modern insulation, fitting new glazing and upgrading the radiators, my Victorian house stopped feeling soggy and started feeling, well, dry. Uncomfortably so. And that’s how I ended up questioning everything I thought I knew about humidifiers. If you are, too, here's what I've learned...

What is a humidifier used for?

If your skin feels too tight, your lips won’t stop cracking, or your home feels uncomfortably dry, it might be worth investing in a humidifier. Designed to add moisture back into dry indoor air, unlike the best dehumidifiers, humidifiers can make your home feel more comfortable (and even a little healthier) during the winter months.

More simply put, a humidifier is a small (or not-so-small, depending on the model) appliance that disperses water into the air, increasing indoor humidity to a comfortable level – usually somewhere between 30% and 50%.

“By adding moisture to the air, a humidifier stops your home environment from becoming too dry,” explains Will Jones, home appliance expert at Currys. “Releasing a fine mist into the room helps reduce the dryness that can irritate the skin, eyes, nose and throat – particularly during winter or in homes with strong central heating.”

While designs vary, most humidifiers follow the same basic process:

1. Water is stored in a tank

A humidifier has a tank that needs to be filled with water, with many brands recommending using filtered or distilled water over tap water.

"When water contains minerals such as magnesium and calcium, as the water evaporates, those minerals largely do not, meaning that they stay behind as scale, a chalky, white residue that clogs the humidifier, reducing its efficiency and lifespan," is the warning given by humidifier manufacturer Dreo.

"Distilled water is the best option for a humidifier, though it isn’t always an available or realistic one. Filtered or purified water can serve as an acceptable substitution. It isn’t quite as clean as its distilled counterpart, but it is still a better option than tap."

2. The water added is turned into moisture

Once the water has been added and the machine turned on, it will begin to distribute moisture evenly through the room. This happens in one of several ways, depending on the type of humidifier you've purchased...

Evaporative humidifiers draw air through a damp wick or filter, allowing only water molecules to evaporate naturally.

draw air through a damp wick or filter, allowing only water molecules to evaporate naturally. Ultrasonic humidifiers use high-frequency vibrations to create and spread a fine mist through the air.

use high-frequency vibrations to create and spread a fine mist through the air. Warm mist (steam) humidifiers heat water to produce steam that cools slightly before entering the room.

3. The humidity is regulated

Any new humidifier worth its salt will feature a humidistat, which monitors air moisture and switches the appliance on or off to prevent over-humidifying.

This is essential, as air that's too humid is just as harmful as air that's too dry. Anything over 60% humidity might lead to mould and mildew build-up, worsening allergy and asthma symptoms and condensation on windows and damp issues.

Will Jones Social Links Navigation Senior buyer at Currys Will has been in the industry for 12 years before finding himself at Currys four years ago. He's held various roles across a wide range of categories but currently finds himself looking after refrigeration & dishwashers as well as all things heating & cooling.

(Image credit: Blueair)

What are the main benefits of a humidifier?

Humidity is one of those behind-the-scenes factors that makes a big difference to how comfortable your home feels. When indoor air becomes too dry, it can affect everything from your breathing to your sleep – and even your furniture.

"Humidification is a key part of what we at Blueair recognise as 'Air Health'," explains Lars Dunberger, Head of Technology at humidifier manufacturer Blueair. "Air health goes beyond simple purification or humidification. It’s a sophisticated and holistic approach to controlling and conditioning the air around you to build strong foundations for health so that you always feel your best."

"When it comes to indoor comfort and health, most people focus on temperature or air purification, but humidity is just as crucial," says Lars. "Keeping your indoor humidity in the ideal range helps protect your respiratory health, skin, sleep quality, flooring, and even your furniture."

Lars sees those main benefits as follows...

1. Improved sleep quality: "By reducing nasal congestion and throat dryness, humidifiers help you breathe easier for better sleep," he says.

"By reducing nasal congestion and throat dryness, humidifiers help you breathe easier for better sleep," he says. 2. Combatting dry indoor air: "UK homes often rely on central heating during long winters, which can dry out the air. A humidifier helps restore optimal moisture levels for better comfort."

"UK homes often rely on central heating during long winters, which can dry out the air. A humidifier helps restore optimal moisture levels for better comfort." 3. Alleviating cold and flu symptoms: "Moist air can ease coughing, sore throats, and blocked sinuses, especially useful during the UK’s cold and flu season," Lars explains.

"Moist air can ease coughing, sore throats, and blocked sinuses, especially useful during the UK’s cold and flu season," Lars explains. 4. Protecting skin and hair: According to Lars: "Dry air can lead to irritated skin, chapped lips, and brittle hair. Humidifiers help keep your skin hydrated, naturally."

According to Lars: "Dry air can lead to irritated skin, chapped lips, and brittle hair. Humidifiers help keep your skin hydrated, naturally." 5. Enhances indoor plant health: A humidifier can actually offer a great way to care for houseplants in winter. "Many popular UK houseplants thrive in humid environments. A humidifier helps keep them vibrant and healthy."

A humidifier can actually offer a great way to care for houseplants in winter. "Many popular UK houseplants thrive in humid environments. A humidifier helps keep them vibrant and healthy." 6. Supports allergy relief: "By keeping nasal passages moist, humidifiers can reduce allergy flare-ups from dust or pet dander," says Lars.

And that's not all. Some humidifiers come with additional features to enhance the wellness experience. For example, Blueair's latest DreamWell humidifier launch allows you to create your 'perfect sleep microclimate with a multi-sensorial experience'. It does this with a scent diffuser and mood lighting. There's also the Mini restful, which has a sunrise alarm clock feature.

Blueair Dreamwell™ Humidifier H38i Coastal Beige £169 at Blueair UK The perfect cosy bedroom humidifier, BlueAir's latest DreamWell humidifier comes with an 'Aroma Stone' that releases soothing scent along with moisture. Its 3.8ltr tank will service rooms up to 55 sq m (596 sq ft sq), and if you're worried it's going to hog space on your bedside table, it doubles as mood lighting so you can ditch any separate lamp to make space.

Lars Dunberger Social Links Navigation Head of Technology, Blueair Lars is the Head of Technology at Blueair, having worked at the brand for eight years. He has a rich background in technological development from his time working at Tesla, Electrolux, and Alten Sweden.

How can a humidifier help with dry skin and chapped lips?

Feel a bit, erm, crusty? That could be due to the dry indoor air that's pulling moisture from your skin, leading to tightness, flaking and sore lips, particularly in winter. This can also be an issue for our pet friends, with dry skin being a common complaint.

So why does this happen? "The top of the epidermis – the stratum corneum – is the skin’s protective barrier, preventing foreign matter from getting into the body while keeping water inside the skin cells from leaching out," explains Naomi Simpson, global product development manager at Dyson. "This barrier is comparable to a brick wall, with the skin cells as the bricks and the ceramides as the mortar, forming a protective layer."

"If the stratum corneum is weak, ‘cracks’ begin to appear in the ceramides. Not only can these ‘cracks’ be caused by dehydrated skin, but in turn this weakened layer means water can evaporate easily from the skin in a process called trans-epidermal water loss."

"Cold dry air can increase the rate of trans-epidermal water loss," says Naomi. "Excessive water loss results in dehydration and can lead to symptoms including dry, rough, flaky, itchy and inflamed skin. "And it’s a vicious circle - when dry air takes moisture from our skin, its structure changes. Those changes make our skin less able to hold onto moisture."



"A humidifier helps by restoring moisture to the air, supporting the skin’s natural barrier so it stays hydrated, supple, and less prone to irritation,” agrees Lars.



So yes, a humidifier can help with dry skin and chapped lips by quietly helping your skin retain its natural moisture.

How can a humidifier help with allergies?

If you're an allergy sufferer like me, you're likely always on the look-out for something that can relieve symptoms, especially at night.

So can a humidifier make life any more comfortable? Will Jones thinks so, though he's important to stress it shouldn't take the place of other remedies. "While not a replacement for medication or filtration, gently humidified air keeps nasal passages comfortable. Air that’s too dry can compromise your natural defences against colds and allergies."

But while humidifiers can make symptoms feel more manageable – particularly when dry air irritates the nose and throat – Lars Dunberger notes that balance is key:

"Medical guidance generally recommends keeping indoor humidity between 30–50%, as this level helps reduce dryness without encouraging dust mites or mould," he says.

And ironically, while moderate humidity can soothe airways, over-humidified air may increase allergy flare-ups rather than reduce them.

How can a humidifier help conditions in the home?

It’s not just us humans and our pet buddies that feel the effects of dry air – your home does too. Low humidity can cause wooden furniture and flooring to dry out over time, while many indoor plants struggle when the air lacks moisture.

"Many houseplants - especially tropical varieties - prefer moderate humidity and may show browning or crisping leaves if the air is too dry," says Will. “A humidifier helps keep them vibrant and healthy,” adds Lars.

"Wooden furniture and floors can also dry out and crack in low-humidity environments," Will continues. "A humidifier helps maintain a healthier balance, protect plants and preserve wooden finishes, provided the home isn’t already too moist."

But as with almost anything, it’s important not to overdo it. Homes that already feel damp or poorly ventilated may not benefit from added moisture. In which case, you would be better off looking at ways to reduce humidity in your home.

(Image credit: Future | Photography/Dominic Blackmore)

Should I sleep with a humidifier running?

"Sleeping with a humidifier in the room can be beneficial, especially in winter," says Lars. "Keeping bedroom humidity around 30–50% helps prevent dryness that leads to sore throats, congestion, and snoring.”

"Balanced humidity also supports your body’s natural defences and may reduce the spread of seasonal airborne viruses that thrive in overly dry, heated homes."

That said, if you have asthma or another respiratory condition, it’s worth checking with a healthcare professional before using one overnight. You'll also want to check that it runs quietly – a level of around 30-38dB should mean you're not disturbed.

To get the benefits without any drawbacks:

Use a model with a humidistat or set a timer to prevent the room from becoming too humid.

Keep the humidity between 30–50%.

Place it a short distance from the bed (not right next to your face).

Clean it regularly to prevent bacteria or mould build-up.

(Image credit: Dyson)

What’s the difference between a humidifier and an air purifier?

Although often confused and grouped together, humidifiers and the best air purifiers do very different jobs.

As Will Jones explains: "A humidifier adds moisture, while an air purifier removes pollutants such as dust, pet dander and airborne particles." The latter can also effectively clear the air of smoke, if that's an iaaue in your home.

"Each have their place in the home, and they can be used simultaneously — but if you only have space for one, consider your main concern," suggests Lars.

In conclusion, if you have dry air, go humidifier. Allergens, odours or pollution? An air purifier may be the better fit.

What features should you look for in a good humidifier?

Not all humidifiers are created equal, so it’s worth checking a few key features before buying.

"Consider tank size for longer run times, automatic shut-off, a built-in humidistat to regulate moisture levels, quiet operation for bedrooms and easy cleaning," says Will.

Where tank capacity is concerned, 3 to 6 litres is generally sufficient, typically covering a 12-24 hour runtime before needing a refill. Smaller rooms (bedrooms) suit 1-2 litre tanks, while larger open-plan living areas require 5 litres or more if you're after effective, continuous operation.

Lars Dunberger also advises paying attention to how the moisture is delivered: "Be aware that ultrasonic humidifiers evaporate all solids from the water into the air," he says. "Look for a humidifier that evaporates only water molecules, delivering balanced, mist-free humidity that protects your home from white dust and residue."