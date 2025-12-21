Where to put an air purifier in your home for the best results

Even if you own one of the best air purifiers money can buy, placing it just anywhere and expecting the best results is a bit like hanging washing outside and expecting it to dry, whatever the weather.

Whether you’re dealing with allergies, pet smells, or the mysterious dust that reappears overnight, a little strategic placement goes a long way.

In this guide, we've teamed up with some industry experts to explain where your air purifier will work hardest — and the places it definitely won’t — so you can improve your indoor air quality as much as possible, and with the minimum of effort.

Why you might want to use an air purifier

Firstly, it's important to know why they are so valuable in our homes. Did you know that according to the British Safety Council, "indoor air concentrations of pollutants are often two to five times higher than outdoors"? And also, "we spend around 90% of our time indoors"? It's therefore no wonder that air purifiers have been rising in the ranks of must-have gadgets in recent years.

We have gone into more detail about how air purifiers work, but in the simplest terms, an air purifier will 'clean' the air in your home.

"It works by drawing in air and passing it through filters to remove pollutants such as dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke and other airborne particles," says Will Jones, Home Expert at Currys. "Air purifiers are ideal for improving air quality in the rooms you spend the most time in, particularly if you have allergies, pets or simply want a fresher, cleaner living environment."

Those with HEPA filters are often credited with helping to slow the spread of bacteria & viruses, though they won't eliminate the risk. And they can be a game-changer if you have allergies, as I can personally attest, having lived with one. They're also mooted to provide benefits for your skin, sleep quality, workouts, and overall well-being.

Where’s the best place to put an air purifier in a home?

You'll likely have spent at least £100 on your purifier, if not multiples of that. So to get your money's worth, placement is everything.

“To get the most from your purifier, the best place to put it is somewhere central, with plenty of breathing room all around it," says Katie Lillywhite, AO.com's air treatment expert. "Ideally, give your air purifier a clear radius on all sides so it can draw in polluted air evenly and distribute cleaner air back into the room without obstruction."

"For best results, place your air purifier in a main living space –typically the bedroom or living room – where you'll be spending a good chunk of your time," agrees Will.

Why bedrooms are a good spot "Most of us spend a third of our 24-hour day in the bedroom, so if I had to recommend one room to locate your air purifier, then it would be the bedroom," suggests Lars Dunberger, Head of Technology at Blueair. "For optimal results, your air purifier should be placed in the room where you spend the most time, or where the air quality is the worst."

"Clean air is one of the most important factors in a good night's sleep. Issues like dry air or lingering pollutants such as dust, dander, pollen and more can make it hard to fall asleep and wake up feeling rested," he tells us. "In simple terms, this is because our bodies are working overtime to remove air pollutants from our nasal passages and airways."

"Therefore, it is really important to check if your air purifier has a night mode, if it runs at a quiet enough level so as not to disturb sleep and that the display can be dimmed so as not to keep you up with bright lights. Blueair air purifiers are Quiet Mark Approved; they use unique Blueair HEPASilent™ technology and so are whisper-silent meaning you can sleep next to one without the worry of it making any noise."

Or consider a room with a fireplace: Another place to consider air purifiers, especially in winter, is in rooms with fireplaces and wood burners. “Tiny particles from wood burners and open fires permeate into the room," says Lars. "This fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is so tiny it can penetrate the lungs, move into the bloodstream, and cause respiratory difficulties, heart and lung problems and a host of other diseases. Using an air purifier can help reduce these particles quietly and efficiently."

Can I place my air purifier on any surface?

"A stable, level surface is important – floors, low tables or sturdy cabinets work well," says Will Jones at Currys. "Carpet is usually fine too, as long as the base is steady and the purifier's vents aren’t likely to be blocked."

“Raise it off the floor, ideally on a worktop or sturdy sideboard," advises Kelly at AO.com. "Air purifiers tend to work better when they’re roughly around three to five feet off the ground so they can capture contaminants where they linger the most.”

"Avoid placing the purifier on soft furnishings, uneven surfaces or anywhere it could tip or vibrate during use," Will adds. "And always ensure cables are safely positioned to prevent trips or obstruction."

Where in the house will an air purifier be least effective?

"There are some places that should be avoided," says Bradley Fishwick, Senior Design Engineer for Environmental Care at Dyson. "These include bathrooms or any spaces that have a high potential for water spillages, which might damage your appliance."

"Air purifier will have the least effect when placed near windows or exterior doors," adds Katie at AO.com. "As they are opened and fresh air flows in, so do unfiltered pollutants like pollen, which will undermine how your air purifier works. Placing your air purifier too close to these openings can therefore confuse its sensors and reduce its efficiency.”

Lars agrees: “Whilst you can open windows when using an air purifier, the effect of the unit might not be as high as promised since air purifiers are more efficient in closed spaces," he says.

And, of course, it's key that you don't put the air purifier in a room so big it will have no chance of clearing it properly. "Air purifiers also come in a variety of sizes, so be sure to choose an air purifier that is the right size for your room," says Lars. "Measure the size of your room – length x width to find the m² size. Then check the model you want to buy is suitable for this size of room.”

How much clearance does an air purifier need?

For general use, giving your air purifier a bit of breathing room is essential. "Position it out in the open rather than tucked behind furniture, or in corners, alcoves, behind sofas or under shelving where airflow is restricted," says Will at Currys.

"Avoid placing the unit flush against a wall, too, as many models draw air from the back or sides. Ideally, leave around 0.5 metres of free space in front and 20–30cm around the sides and back so it can pull in and circulate air effectively."

"Air purifiers are typically more effective when placed on the floor, as this allows them to capture heavier particles like dust and pet dander that settle lower in the room," says Lars. "This is especially true in kitchens, where smoke and odours are at play. Floor placement also promotes better air circulation and full coverage of the room, especially for larger units, while smaller, countertop-sized models may be suitable for targeted use in smaller spaces."

"Ultimately, ensuring proper clearance around the unit, regardless of placement, is key to optimising its performance. For optimal results, your air purifier should be placed in the room where you spend the most time, or where the air quality is the worst.”

"Aim for several inches of space on all sides at a minimum, though more is always better," agrees Katie, though she has a different opinion on whether your unit should be on the floor or raised. "Also, raising the purifier off the floor can sometimes improve performance as it often helps it capture contaminants where they linger most.” We'd say this might be more appropriate in bedrooms, where floor area is less available and dust can gather on drawer units, wardrobes and shelves.

Are there features in the home that can interfere with an air purifier?

Air purifiers bravely battle dust and mystery smells, but like all heroes, they’re not entirely invincible. So what's their Kryptonite?

“Try to avoid placing your air purifier near anything that gives off heat, moisture or grease," says Katie. "That means kettles, hobs, radiators, and steamy appliances are all best avoided."

And there's good reason for this; for starters, excess heat can damage internal electronics or cause the motor to work harder. It may degrade filters faster, especially HEPA and carbon filters.

"Moisture can also dampen filters and encourage mould or bacteria growth inside your purifier, and grease can coat and clog the filters," Katie explains. "In combination, this will reduce airflow, lower efficiency, and shorten the lifespan of your purifier."