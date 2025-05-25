Can an air purifier help with dust? Appliance specialists reveal all

Keeping your home dust-free can feel like a never-ending challenge, especially when you've got pets and a busy household. Could your air purifier be the helping hand you need?

Getting rid of dust in your home isn't always as easy as keeping up with your daily cleaning habits. Sometimes the dust can feel overwhelming, and even when you regularly clean, the air can be filled with dust particles.

This is not only a pain for those looking to keep their home clean and tidy, but also a big problem for allergy sufferers. But can you reduce dust with an air purifier the same way it helps with allergies? We spoke to appliance experts to find out.

Can an air purifier help with dust?

Having one of the best air purifiers on your side can make a huge difference to the way you feel in your home. It can help improve the air quality of your space and has even been found to help relieve allergy symptoms.

But can it help reduce the amount of dust in your home?

"A good air purifier can help to reduce dust levels in your home, though it’s impossible to get rid of dust entirely," explains Katie Lilywhite, air treatment expert at AO.com. "These appliances draw in airborne dust particles and trap them using a series of filters."

The filters, like HEPA ones, are designed to capture fine particles such as dead skin cells, pollen, textile fibres, pet dander, and even dust mite waste. An air purifier is ideal for dealing with dust, but it cannot eliminate it entirely," she continues.

To assist your air purifier, we recommend avoiding common dusting mistakes, increasing the frequency of your vacuuming, and using a traditional duster regularly.

Katie Lilywhite Social Links Navigation AO.com Expert Katie is a key expert at AO.com and provides top tips and guidance for using a multitude of appliances. She specialises in Floorcare, Health & Beauty, Air Treatment & Garden & DIY.

Where should I put my air purifier for dust?

To help reduce the dust in your home, the placement of your air purifier will make a difference, similar to where you put a dehumidifier. Placing it in certain spots in your home will ensure it collects more dust.

"Placing your air purifier is an important step to maximising dust trapping power. Try placing your air purifier on a table, shelf or stand as dust tends to float around chest to head height," explains Katie.

"Keep this as centrally as possible to the room and avoid corners or walls, as they may hinder your appliance’s airflow. Also, should you know if one room is dustier than another – that’s the first place to run it," she adds.

FAQs

Why is my room still dusty with an air purifier?

Even when you clean the house as often as you should, dust can seem like it's coming out of nowhere. And when you've got an air purifier running, what does it mean when it's still dusty?

"Once a dust particle has landed on a surface, the air purifier will not be able to do anything with it; you will have to get out your duster," says Chris Michael, Co-Founder of Meaco.

He continues, "To capture more dust whilst it is in the air, you need to do a combination of running the air purifier for longer, and running it at a higher fan speed so that more air from the room (and therefore more dust) passes through the filter each hour."

Chris Michael Social Links Navigation Managing director at Meaco Chris Michael is the expert co-founder of Meaco. Since its launch in 1991, Meaco has become a leading UK provider of air treatment products, and the brand’s products have won a wealth of industry and design awards internationally.

Why is my air purifier not collecting dust?

Should you have noticed that your air purifier isn't performing as well as it usually does, there are a few potential reasons why.

"If your air purifier has stopped collecting dust, then its filter might be full. Be sure to consult your appliance’s manual – most filters will last between six and twelve months, but this depends on how often you’re running your air purifier," explains Katie.

Alternatively, she warns that you could also be using the wrong filter type. She says, "Not all air purifiers use HEPA filters, and if yours is a basic mesh filter, then it won’t trap fine dust particles efficiently."

Finally, Katie points out that if you run your purifier on quiet mode, it may impact its ability to capture dust. This is because the speed of the fan might be too low, and therefore most dust won't be captured. She recommends upping the speed or ditching quiet mode altogether.

What is the best air purifier for dust?

In the same way, you'd invest in the best dehumidifier to deal with a damp problem; the better the air purifier, the more dust is collected.

Katie says, "HEPA filter air purifiers stand out as the ideal appliance for tackling dust. Be on the lookout for an air purifier suitable for larger areas, as they will be able to handle heavier loads without the need for replacement."

If you're looking for even more backup with the air quality in your home, why not try picking up some of the best houseplants for air purifying? They don't cost anything to run and can make a huge difference in keeping your household breathing healthy air.