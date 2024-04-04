Why does my room smell when I vacuum? Cleaning experts reveal what causes this unpleasant occurrence

Have you noticed an unpleasant musty smell that seems to linger when vacuuming a room? Well, it turns out there's a really simple reason why it happens and luckily it's super easy to fix.

It can feel disheartening when you've bought one of the best vacuums on the market and after a while it begins to leave a lingering 'dirty' odour as you vacuum your rooms. As one of the best ways to get rid of dust in your home, vacuuming is meant to leave your space feeling fresh and cleaner than you found it not worse. But fear not, it's easy to stop it from occurring.

We spoke to cleaning and vacuum experts about where this unwelcome smell comes from and what we can do to avoid it happening in the first place.

Why does my room smell when I vacuum?

When you're looking for ways to reduce the amount of dust in your home, there's nothing better than thorough vacuuming. And yet, once you're finished cleaning there can be a musty smell that seems to get stronger with every use.

"One of the main reasons why we get a lingering smell after vacuuming is due to debris caught in the filter," explains Paul Bagwell, CEO and Founder of Halo Vacuums. "Dust, hair, dirt, and pet dander can become trapped inside the vacuum and left to sit until the filter is changed or cleared, which can create an unpleasant odour over time."

It's therefore important to clean the filter regularly to stop the unpleasant smell from occurring. Forget asking if should you vacuum a mattress if you don't because the odour will still occur.

The dirty filter is particularly an issue for those who own pets, as pet hair and dander can break down quickly and will leave your room with a strong cat or dog smell.

Paul points out that for bagless vacuums, there's an added risk of releasing debris when emptying the contents of the vacuum – not ideal if you don't have one of the best air purifiers to improve indoor air quality.

"In fact, emptying a bagless vacuum can release 10 times more dust, pet hair, and dirt back into the air in your home than removing and replacing a vacuum bag. As a result, this ‘dust cloud’ can be the culprit of all manner of smells being left behind after cleaning out your vacuum," says Paul.

Paul Bagwell Social Links Navigation CEO and Founder of Halo Vacuums After spending the larger part of his career working in vacuum engineering, he launched his own brand Halo Vacuums in 2020. He specialises in designing and producing both powerful and odour-free vacuums which use pouches rather than vacuum bags for maximum capacity and ease.

How can you stop your vacuum cleaner from smelling?

Now you know what is causing your vacuum cleaner to smell while in use, how can you fix it? When you consider how often you should clean your house, dirt and debris build-up is bound to happen frequently so it's ideal to know how best to avoid it.

Paul points out that there are a few ways to minimise the smell emitting from your machine, he says, "Good vacuum maintenance is to check your filter for trapped hair, dust or dirt regularly, and clear out anything caught inside – this will keep debris from decaying and giving off an odour."

He does however say that the easiest way to avoid the smell is to opt for a bagged model when you go to buy your new vacuum. He explains, "These bags or pouches are designed to seal off everything captured by the suction mechanism and prevent the dust cloud from escaping when emptying the vacuum, and act as your first line of defence against that unpleasant smell."

Another advantage is that bagged vacuums have a greater capacity meaning you can vacuum for longer and cover larger areas without worrying about having to empty the dust and dirt.

What can you put in your vacuum to stop it from smelling?

When it comes to preventative measures, there are limits to what you can do other than keeping on top of maintenance and cleaning your vacuum cleaner regularly. There are however a couple of things you can do to ensure unwanted odours are kept away.

"There are deodorising crystals you can buy that go inside the vacuum bag and discs that attach to the side of bags and filters," suggests Sarah Dempsey, cleaning expert at MyJobQuote.

"For bagless models, you could try sprinkling some bicarb of soda on your floor before vacuuming." It's probably for this reason that cleaning carpets with baking soda and cleaning a mattress with baking soda are becoming so popular.

The bicarb will help with absorbing bad smells until you're ready to empty your vacuum, however, Sarah warns that these products should be used in combination with regular vacuum maintenance rather than to mask smells.

Sarah Dempsey Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert With over twenty-five years in the cleaning industry, Sarah is truly an expert in what she does. Specialising in domestic cleaning and laundry, Sarah also works closely with MyJobQuote to provide expertise in cleaning to homeowners, tradespeople and media outlets.

Now you know the answers behind the mysterious smell, your room will forever be fresh and clean from now on. Keeping your bags empty and filter clean is a great way of how to make your house smell good but don't be swayed into adding any scent-boosting product or you might be paying out in repairs.

Instead, if you find your room smelling post-vacuum why not try out a lovely-smelling diffuser, fabric refresher or carpet-enhancing powder?