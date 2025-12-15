How we test heaters - to sort the lukewarm from the hot stuff

Ever wondered how we work out which heaters are truly hot stuff? You’re in the right place. Here’s your behind-the-scenes look at how we test every model , from the big names to the unexpected gems, to find out which ones keep us cosy, and which ones leave us lukewarm.

When we’re reviewing the best electric heaters, we focus on the essentials: are they an affordable way to warm your home? How quickly do they make a room feel snug? And do they slot seamlessly into your interiors without sticking out like a sore thumb? We aim to get a really clear picture of what each heater is like to use so you have a really clear idea of what you're buying into.

Our experts test everything from Dyson and Shark to clever newcomers shaking up the category. No corner is left un-toasted. And now, you get to peek behind the scenes.

How we test heaters at woman&home

(Image credit: Future)

We like to start every test with a little warm-up. The first thing our testers look at is the unboxing experience. We check how the heater arrives, whether the packaging is easy to manoeuvre around your home, and if you’ll need an extra strong arm (or two) to get it from the hallway to its new spot.

Sustainability matters to us too. We always note brands that manage fully recyclable packaging, because if some can do it, all of them should be making eco-friendly choices.

We also record exactly what you get in the box: remote controls, filters, accessories, plus anything that helps with maintenance or day-to-day use, so you know whether you need to make any pre-package purchases.

What is it like to use?

(Image credit: Future)

This is where things really start to heat up. This part of the test is the most important: it’s where we recreate real home environments to understand what it’s actually like to live with each heater.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We start with setup. Some models pair with an app, others just need plugging in, and certain heaters (especially oil-filled ones) can release a faint “new heater” smell the first time you switch them on. If there’s anything unusual, we’ll give you a heads-up.

(Image credit: Future)

Next, we get into heat performance. Based on the brand’s claims, we place the heater in different-sized rooms and run timed heat tests. We record the room temperature every five minutes so we can show you exactly how quickly it warms up, how far the heat travels, and which room sizes it suits best.

We also compare low, gentle settings with faster, more intense bursts of heat. After all, you don’t always want a full blast, sometimes you just want a soft, steady glow. Whilst we're doing this, we'll run some numbers, so we know how energy and cost-efficient the heater is to run. A well-chosen model should be a really great way to heat your house for less. Then, once we're satisfied that we know exactly what a heater will be like to use in your everyday life, we move on to cleaning.

Cleaning and maintenance

(Image credit: Future)

Cleaning is not the hottest topic, but it's actually surprisingly useful to know about. Most heaters won’t demand much maintenance, but we test it anyway so nothing catches you off guard. We check: how easy the controls are to clean, whether the heater has filters and how often they need attention, any vents or grilles that collect dust, and ow easy it is to move, wipe down, or store. If a heater is wonderfully low-maintenance (and most are), we’ll tell you. If it isn’t, we’ll tell you that too.

How does it compare?

(Image credit: Future)

This is where we turn up the pressure a little. In every review, we include direct comparisons with models that are slightly cheaper and slightly more expensive to find the most energy efficient way to heat your home. It gives you a clear idea of whether you’re getting real value for money, or whether another heater might give you more heat, features, or efficiency for your budget. We always compare against models we’ve tested ourselves, so the insights are practical, honest, and based on identical testing conditions.

Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Future)

And now, it's time to give you our final hot take. This is where we bring everything together: who the heater suits best, how well it performed in our heat tests, whether it’s worth the investment, and what alternatives you might want to consider. If there’s a warmer, better, or smarter option out there, we’ll point you toward it and we'll have answered all your burning questions too, including the exact temperature your thermostat should be this winter.