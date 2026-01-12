How we test juicers - separating the very zest from the rest

If you’re thinking about investing in a juicer, you’re probably wondering whether the juice really is worth the squeeze. Sometimes it absolutely is and sometimes you’re better off sticking with the shop bought stuff.

Luckily, you’re in safe hands. At woman&home, we don’t just eyeball appliances and hope for the best. We’ve developed a rigorous, repeatable testing process that involves pressing, pulping, and pouring our way through mountains of fruit and veg. From leafy greens to knobbly ginger, we put every juicer through its paces. And yes, we’ve even pitted juicers and blenders head to head to see which really earns its place on your countertop.

So, if you’ve been reading our reviews and wondering what actually goes on behind the scenes, you’re in for a treat. Here’s exactly how we separate the zest-in-class from the ones that fall a little flat.

How we test juicers at woman&home

(Image credit: Future)

Just like you, our buying journey starts with proper research. By now, we’ve built up a solid understanding of the different types of juicers, from centrifugal models that spin at high speed to cold-press (masticating) juicers that gently crush ingredients to preserve nutrients and reduce oxidation.

We also speak to industry experts and nutrition specialists to understand what’s happening behind the scenes: things like motor wattage, auger design, mesh filter size, and how all of that impacts juice yield, foam levels, and nutrient retention. But the market moves fast, and there’s always a shiny new model claiming to be quieter, faster, or better for leafy greens, so we continually research, test, and review the juicers we genuinely think you’ll want to know about. Think of this as the homework you don’t have time to do, already done for you.

Why we talk about unboxing a juicer

(Image credit: Future)

You can tell a lot about a juicer from the moment it arrives at your door. The best brands package thoughtfully, with minimal plastic and plenty of recyclable materials, something I always call out, because sustainability shouldn’t be an afterthought.

But it’s not just about being eco-conscious. Some brands really understand the assignment. Beautifully designed boxes (Nama, should get a special mention for the box that I actually had framed, because I loved the design that much), clear instructions, proper cleaning brushes, spare filters, juice jugs, and even recipe booklets all earn serious brownie points. When you’re new to juicing, those extras make a huge difference, because no one wants to Google “how to clean a juicer” with sticky hands on day one.

I’ll also assess how the juicer looks on the counter, because ,yes, aesthetics matter, whether there’s any assembly required before first use, and whether you need to buy extra accessories before you can actually make your first glass.

What our tests look like

(Image credit: Future)

This is where things get properly hands-on. I’ll talk you through exactly what I juiced and how the machine performed and no two tests are quite the same. The testing varies depending on the type of juicer, but the goal is always the same: real-world results you can trust.

Citrus juicers, for example, are naturally more specialised. I always start with a classic orange juice test, slicing up four oranges and measuring both the juice yield and the effort required. The best citrus juicers extract maximum juice with minimal pressure, while weaker designs demand both hands, a bit of grit, and more patience than they’re worth.

(Image credit: Future)

I repeat similar tests with lemons, limes, and grapefruit, keeping a close eye on juice yield, pulp filtration, and whether seeds sneak through into the glass. I’ll usually repeat each test around five times (or until I’m confident the results are consistent), because one good juice does not a good juicer make.

Across all models, I’m also assessing things like noise levels, stability on the counter, ease of cleaning (dishwasher-safe parts are a gift), and whether the juicer feels like something you’ll actually use on a busy weekday morning, not just admire on Sunday.

(Image credit: Future)

There's where citrus juicers normally stop, because their design suits a very specific purpose. The other juicers, however, step up to the next batch of challenges. The most obvious task to follow up with is a blend of citrus and roots, so I'll make a carrot and orange juice, as well as carrot, orange, and ginger, and then just carrot and ginger drinks. These add a little more toughness to the task. We all know how crunchy carrots are, as well as how fibrous ginger can be, so I'm looking for a juice that's crisp and clear.

Beyond my normal measurements of yield, taste, shelf-life, and clarity, I'll also look at the pulp. A good way to check how much your juicer is getting out of your ingredients is how dry the pulp is. If it's crumbly, you've got a great juicer on your hands. If, however, you could squeeze more moisture out of it, you know you've got a little bit of compromise on your hands.

(Image credit: Future)

Next up comes the green juice test. And yes, I know. “Healthy” green juices have something of a PR problem. They’re often bitter, murky, and more endured than enjoyed. My small (but sincere) brag here is that the green juices I make are genuinely drinkable. I've had plenty of happy customers (read: friends and family) sip willingly, not choke down while questioning your life choices.

The secret is fruit. I always add apple to my green juice tests, not just for sweetness, but because it’s a great middle-ground ingredient: firm enough to challenge the juicer, yet fibrous enough to reveal how well it handles pulp extraction and juice clarity.

Alongside the apple, I throw in some of the trickiest greens a juicer can face: kale, spinach, cucumber, and celery. These ingredients are notorious for producing frothy, cloudy juice or getting caught around the auger or blades, so they’re a proper stress test. If a juicer can handle leafy greens without clogging, overheating, or leaving half the nutrients behind in the pulp bin, it’s doing something right.

(Image credit: Future)

I also make detailed notes on technique, because not all juicers behave the same way. Some models require you to roll or ball up leafy greens for better extraction, while others manage them effortlessly. That kind of nuance really matters when you’re new to juicing and it’s exactly the sort of thing I want you to know before you’re standing in your kitchen with a bag of wilted kale and very high hopes.

Why we talk about cleaning

(Image credit: Future)

I include a cleaning section in all of my appliance reviews, but when it comes to juicers, it’s arguably the most important part of the whole process. A juicer can produce the most vibrant, nutrient-packed glass in the world, but if cleaning it feels like a punishment, it simply won’t get used.

On rare (and glorious) occasions, you’ll find a juicer with dishwasher-safe parts. You’ll still need to scrape away excess pulp and fibres before letting the dishwasher do the heavy lifting, but trust me: this is a huge win. Models that make cleanup easy earn serious points in my book.

That said, most juicers require hand washing, and this is where reality kicks in. I pay close attention to how many parts need cleaning, whether fine mesh filters trap fibres, and if you’ll need a special brush, or just a good dose of patience, to get everything spotless. I’ve tested plenty of juicers that performed beautifully right up until this point, only to fall apart at the sink. If cleaning is too much of a faff, even the best juicer quickly becomes a cupboard ornament.

And no, this isn’t me being lazy. Difficulty cleaning is one of the most common complaints among regular juicers. When you’re rinsing dried celery fibres out of a filter at 7am, convenience suddenly matters a lot more than peak juice yield.

Comparing the juicer to other models

(Image credit: Future)

I think of this section as your shortcut to shopping around, because once you’ve read a dozen juicer listings, they all start to blur into one shiny promise. Since I’ve put the best juicers on the market through near-identical tests, it’s only natural that I’m constantly comparing them as I go.

Here, I’ll point you towards comparable models I’ve tested, whether that means a slightly cheaper option that still delivers solid juice, or a more expensive upgrade that genuinely earns its higher price tag. This helps you see exactly where the juicer in question sits in the wider market, not just in terms of cost, but performance, build quality, ease of use, and longevity.

I’ll be honest about where it’s worth stretching your budget (think quieter motors, better green juice extraction, or easier cleaning) and where you can safely skimp without sacrificing the things that really matter. Consider this the “buy once, buy well” advice I’d give you if we were standing in the kitchen together, juice in hand.

The verdict

(Image credit: Future)

Every review ends with my verdict on whether I think you should buy the juicer in question. It's never a cut-and-dry choice, but always a recommendation for a specific kitchen, juice collection, and juice drinker. None of our reviews are sponsored, so you're always getting my honest advice here. The last thing I want is you crying over bad juice. As with all my reviews, if you still have questions, don't hesitate to email me. The world of juicing can be wild and confusing, but that's why I'm here.