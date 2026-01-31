Looking for a fresh start? These are my favourite juicers after five years of squeezing

The best juicers help you squeeze every last drop of nutrients, flavour, and goodness from your fruits and vegetables. They’re an easy way to kickstart your health routine and a cost-effective way to make fresh juices, nut milks, and wellness shots at home. Honestly, what’s not to love?

I’ve been using juicers for the last five years. What started with a humble blender and some straining cloth has now evolved into high-tech, borderline industrial cold-pressing in my own kitchen. But do you really need all that? What’s the real difference in a juicer vs blender, and how do you tell a cold press from a centrifugal machine? That’s where I come in.

I’ve tested all the best juicers on the market, from simple citrus squeezers and entry-level centrifugal models to expensive cold-press (also known as masticating or slow) machines, to bring you the very zest-worthy options out there. Consider this your go-to guide for choosing the perfect juicer for your kitchen, your lifestyle, and your taste buds.

The best juicers - centrifugal, cold press, and more

Best juicer overall

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Kuvings Auto10 Slow Juicer took the crown as the best juicer overall. And it earned it the hard way: by outperforming everything else in the test. It extracted noticeably more juice from the same ingredients, with clearer results, less foam, and flavours that felt properly layered rather than muddled. Think brighter apple, grassier celery, deeper beetroot. This is low-RPM cold-press juicing at its best, where the slow, methodical crush protects nutrients and enzymes while squeezing every last drop from your produce. That’s juice you simply can’t argue with.

Before we get into it, let’s address the elephant (or rather, the price tag) in the room. As a cold press juicer, the Kuvings is undeniably an investment. Compared to other slow juicers, it’s competitively priced, but when you see Nutribullet and Magic Bullet options in this guide, it’s fair to wonder whether the splurge is really worth it. From someone who juices daily and wants maximum yield for minimum waste: yes, absolutely. This machine is built for commitment. If you’re new to juicing and see it more as a weekend flirtation than a long-term relationship, you might want to start with something simpler before going all in.

What really sets the Kuvings apart, though, is how thoughtfully engineered it is. Its ‘hands-free’ design isn’t marketing fluff: the extra-wide chute genuinely accommodates whole carrots, apples, and celery sticks without pre-chopping. That’s less prep, less mess, and frankly, less excuse not to use it. The auger does the hard graft quietly and efficiently, the anti-drip spout keeps your countertops civilised, and clean-up is refreshingly painless for a machine this powerful. In short: it’s clever, capable, and quietly confident: a juicer that does the heavy lifting so you don’t have to. Squeeze me impressed.

You can find our more in our full Kuvings Auto10 Slow Juicer review.

Best budget juicer

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

2. Nutribullet Centrifugal Juicer Best budget Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £99.99 Type: Centrifugal Power: 800 watts Dimensions: 40.7 x 23.9 x 22.5 HWD cm Capacity: 1.5L with 800ml pitcher Feeding chute: 3 inches Warranty: 2 years Dishwasher safe: Yes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Wide feeding chute for minimal prep + Neat pitcher for collecting and storing + Easy to clean + Exceptional value for money Reasons to avoid - Noisy - Large footprint - Not the most efficient

The Nutribullet Centrifugal Juicer is the one I’d point you towards if you want great juice without watching your bank balance flinch. For the price, I’ll admit I was sceptical about both build quality and juice yield, but it proved me wrong fast. It’s powerful, reliable, and far more capable than its budget-friendly tag suggests.

As a centrifugal juicer, it works by finely chopping ingredients with a fast-spinning blade before using centrifugal force to separate juice from pulp. That high-speed process is less gentle than cold pressing, which means a bit more oxidation. In other words, your juice will start to lose freshness a day or two sooner than juice from the Kuvings or Nama. You’ll also get slightly lower yields, plus a little more foam and pulp in the glass. That said, unless you’re lining it up directly against a cold-press juicer, you’re unlikely to notice and it comfortably outperforms most shop-bought juices in both freshness and flavour. I’d choose it over a supermarket bottle every time.

Where the Nutribullet really shines is ease and scale. The set-up is refreshingly straightforward, feeding ingredients in is fuss-free, and the generous jug and pulp container make it ideal for family homes or batch juicing. You can pull this out on a busy morning without sighing first. If you love the sound of it but don’t have the counter space (or the juice-drinking household) to match, the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer is essentially its little sister: same energy, smaller footprint.

You can find our more in our full Nutribullet Centrifugal Juicer review.

Best cold press juicer

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

3. Nama J2 Cold Press Best cold press Our expert review: Specifications RRP: 550 Type: Cold press/masticating/slow Power: 120 volts Dimensions: 24.9 x 22.9 x 45.1 cm Capacity: 850 ml Feeding chute: 2 inches Warranty: 15 years Dishwasher safe: No Today's Best Deals View at namawell.com Reasons to buy + Makes the best juice on test (with maximum yield) + Elegant, simple design + Can handle versatile ingredients with minimal prep needed Reasons to avoid - Expensive if you're not committed - Large (and too tall to go under cupboards)

It was genuinely neck and neck between the Nama J2 and the Kuvings when I was weighing up the top spot, and the reason the Nama landed the title of best cold press juicer comes down to focus. This is a more specialist machine, designed first and foremost for people who juice often, juice seriously, and care deeply about yield, clarity, and consistency, whereas the Kuvings has slightly broader, more beginner-friendly appeal.

Full disclosure: I own a Nama J2, and it’s earned its place on my counter. In fact, in my family of five, four of us have bought one, which probably tells you everything you need to know. It produces exceptionally crisp, clear juice with minimal foam, whether you’re doing something simple like apples or asking more of it with fibrous carrots and fiery ginger shots. Thanks to its slow, low-RPM auger, it extracts juice methodically and efficiently, preserving flavour while squeezing out maximum yield. I’ve used mine for years to make almond and oat milk, and one sibling even uses theirs for coconut milk (not recommended, but impressive nonetheless). In short: this is high performance, low effort juicing. It quietly spoils you.

That said, it is an investment. As a cold press juicer, the Nama sits firmly in the expected premium price bracket, which means it’s best suited to daily juicers rather than occasional sippers. It’s also not shy when it comes to parts: there are a few too many for my liking, and clean-up is the one moment where the love affair cools slightly. But if crystal-clear juice, maximum extraction, and a machine that looks as good as it performs matter to you (and yes, the Nama is objectively stunning), this is one you’ll happily commit to long term.

You can find our more in our full Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer review.

Best compact juicer