Are electric heaters expensive to run? Appliance experts explain costs

Looking to heat your home for less this winter? We asked the appliance experts if electric heaters could be an affordable alternative to central heating.

With increasing energy costs, it's becoming more difficult to keep your house warm for less money each year. Even with hacks like the simple 30cm rule , it's challenging to keep costs low while maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature. As a result, you may be wondering if one of the best electric heaters can help you banish the cold, but what will it do to your energy bills?

We've consulted heating and appliance experts to explore running costs, to determine if they're cheaper than other alternatives.

Are electric heaters expensive to run?

We're always looking for expert tips that help us save energy and money in our homes . The question is, are electric heaters the cost-effective heating solution we've been looking for?

“The cost of running an electric heater varies depending on the output of your heater, how long it’s turned on for and at what temperature," says Martyn Bridges, director of external affairs at Worcester Bosch.

"The output of electric heaters can be as little as 0.3kW for smaller rooms or up to 3kW for larger spaces. To run a 1kW output heater, at today’s energy prices, it will cost 27.79p per hour," he explains.

Is it cheaper to run an electric heater or central heating?

If you want your home to be healthy , in terms of saving energy, you might be curious to know whether an electric heater is better than your central heating.

"In comparison, gas-fired central heating in a typical domestic property has an output of around 7kW/hr. At today’s gas price of 5.93p/kW/hr, this means heating a typical house costs around 41.51p/hr," he adds.

So while electric heaters are useful for heating one room, if you're looking to heat the whole house, switching on the central heating is definitely more efficient and cost-effective.

How to use an electric heater efficiently

Similar to knowing how to use your dehumidifier properly in winter , learning how to make the most of your electric heater can help keep you warm while also keeping costs down.

1. Consider placement

All appliances should be placed in your home with some consideration. Experts recommend using a heater in only certain rooms and avoiding the worst places to put electric heaters in your home.

"To make the most of your electric heater, consider the room it is in; a large room will take more hours to heat up, so alternative heating methods are worthwhile in that regard," says Jon Chatt, Head Buyer at Daewoo Electricals. "You would be better off turning on the central heating in larger rooms and switching the electric heater on for snugs and small spaces."

2. Choose the right model

Again, choosing the right size model for your home and needs can help save money, both when running the appliance and with initial costs. It's the same as how knowing what size dehumidifier you need can save you from overspending hundreds.

"The type of heater is also an important decision when it comes to electricity usage; oil-filled heaters have the benefit of storing the heat in their chambers, which still emanates for a short while after the power is switched off," starts Jon.

"Infrared heaters are designed to heat people directly and not the air in the room, which means less energy is lost to drafts or in filling a large room with warmth. Fan heaters are great at emitting heat quickly, pushing the warmth into a room, but lose heat quickly when they're turned off," he continues.

Jon also recommends looking for models with built-in thermostats and timers so you can accurately heat the space. Even better if they have an auto-shut off feature and an eco function, as these will help it use less power.

3. Use sparingly

While you might have wondered if it's more efficient to leave the heating on when it comes to central heating, this does not apply to electric heaters.

You should only keep an electric heater on if you're directly using it; keeping them running will only use up more electricity, and if they don't have an auto shut-off feature, that means a bigger bill – and potential overheating hazards.

"Unlike a fridge that runs constantly at a low level or a microwave used for minutes, it becomes costly when people often turn on heaters for extended periods. This is why a zonal heating approach, only heating the room you’re in, can make an electric fire or stove a smarter way to manage that powerful output and your overall energy bill," says Christine Matthews, heating appliance expert at Gr8fires.co.uk.

Do electric heaters use a lot of electricity?

Whether you're trying to make your home cosy or are battling off freezing temperatures, electric heaters can be a much-needed relief. But how much electricity are they actually using, and is it worth having the appliance on?

"Yes, they draw a significant amount of power to generate that much heat instantly. This is what makes portable heating appliances better suited for heat zoning. Instead of using a lot of electricity to heat an entire home via central heating, you're heating your home more strategically. Only heating the rooms where and when you need it, which can lead to lower overall energy use," explains Christine.

"With the current UK unit price of electricity being at around 28p per kWh, a standard 2kW convection or fan heater costs roughly 56p per hour to run. Over a typical evening of three to four hours, that would cost between £1.68 and £2.24," she continues.

