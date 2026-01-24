Experts swear by this simple laundry hack to keep clothes smelling fresh in winter

Without the warm, breezy days of summer, it can be a struggle to dry clothes at this time of year. So when I heard about the dryer ball laundry hack for fresher-smelling clothes, I was eager to learn more.

Aside from sidestepping the common laundry drying mistakes in winter, laundry hacks are the best thing we can do to give our clothes a helping hand. And if they can produce fresher laundry and save us money in the process, then all the more reason to give them a try.

Experts swear by this laundry trick for fresher-smelling clothes in winter

The dryer ball hack is a tried-and-tested method laundry experts swear by. It's a cost-effective way to get fresher-smelling clothes in the winter, and I'll definitely be giving it a try. Here's everything you need to know.

What is the dryer ball laundry trick?

The laundry hack uses a dryer ball and essential oil as a natural way to freshen up clothes, towels, and bedding.

"It involves using a wool dryer ball and adding just a few drops of essential oil, like lavender or eucalyptus, directly onto the ball," Raphael Albuquerque de Vasconcelos Borges, Operations Manager at HeySunday, explains. "Once the oil has been absorbed (this part is important), the dryer ball goes into the dryer with your clothes, where it gently releases a light scent as everything tumbles."

This hack is a great alternative to dryer sheets, which are an effective (but costly) way to help clothes smell fresher when they come out of the tumble dryer. With the dryer ball laundry hack, you can save money and do the environment a favour too (a lot of dryer sheets are single-use and non-biodegradable).

"Dryer balls can be a smart investment because they’re reusable and designed to last for months, if not longer," Raphael says. "Essential oils also tend to go a long way, since only a few drops are needed per load."

How to use the dryer ball hack

To try the dryer ball laundry hack for fresher-smelling clothes this winter, you'll need some dryer balls and an essential oil. Rose, eucalyptus, lavender, and tea tree are all good options, but you can pick any scent you like.

Simply add a few drops of essential oil to the dryer ball, wait a couple of minutes for the oil to sink in, then pop it into the tumble dryer alongside your laundry. Aside from helping your clothes smell better, the dryer ball will help reduce creases, too.

"As they bounce around, the dryer balls create space between clothes, which allows hot air to circulate more efficiently," Raphael explains. "This can also help reduce drying time, static cling, and wrinkles."

Bonus points if you have tennis balls lying around the house, which will work in a very similar way. Plus, this simple dryer ball laundry trick speeds up the cycle to help save energy.

What you'll need

Drying clothes indoors during the winter can feel like an uphill struggle, so anything that helps us get fresher-smelling clothes feels like a win. I'll definitely be giving the dryer ball laundry hack a go - hopefully, it will be a permanent addition to my winter laundry routine.