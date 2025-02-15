I tried the 1-3-5 decluttering method: here's how it's helped me banish chaos and embrace calm

Decluttering is at the top of my priority list this month, and I know I'm not alone when I admit is a job I'll put off for as long as possible. But having recently heard about the 1-3-5 decluttering method, I'm feeling unusually optimistic about decluttering my home.

If you struggle with feeling overwhelmed when decluttering your home (me too), the 1-3-5 method could be the perfect solution. It's a relatively new decluttering technique doing the rounds on social media, yet people are hailing it as the best professional decluttering method they've tried.

In essence, the 1-3-5 method involves choosing one big decluttering task and breaking this down into three medium-sized tasks, followed by five microtasks. The method encourages a thoughtful, considered approach to decluttering over a frantic 'let's tackle it all in one go' approach, which speaking from experience, can leave things feeling more chaotic than calm.

Ever keen to try new home organisation ideas, I decided to put the 1-3-5 decluttering method to the test. Read on to see how the method works in practice, and whether professional declutterers recommend the 1-3-5 technique themselves.

What is the 1-3-5 decluttering method?

Simple but effective, the 1-3-5 method breaks decluttering down into 1 main task, 3 medium-sized tasks, and 5 smaller tasks.

"The principal for this method is to identify 1 big task - i.e. decluttering the kitchen, followed by 3 tasks that break it down, such as organising cupboards, downsizing on items, clearing surfaces, and finally 5 microtasks," Susie Boutal, professional declutterer at A Space for Living explains.

"The microtasks can use general tidying techniques and are more the tasks that you can actually just get on and do, such as removing out-of-date food, throwing away 75% of your crockery, organising the cutlery drawer, clearing the table, having a system for incoming post."

Already, the 1-3-5 decluttering method is making the mammoth task of decluttering my home feel less, well, mammoth. I like the concept of first choosing one big picture task, then breaking this down into three medium-sized tasks, followed by five even smaller tasks. It makes navigating the decluttering process feel much easier.

Other home organisation experts agree that the 1-3-5 method can be helpful. "By dividing a daunting, overwhelming job into manageable, bite-sized steps, this approach makes decluttering feel more achievable," Vlatka Lake, storage expert at Space Station says.

"The method not only provides a clear plan but also offers quick wins to keep you motivated, making it ideal for busy families who want to see real progress in a short amount of time."

Trying the 1-3-5 decluttering method

I decided to use the 1-3-5 decluttering method to declutter the spare room, which also doubles up as a home office and a wardrobe room. It's the room where we put stuff that we can't find a suitable place for in the rest of the house, hence its loveable nickname, 'the miscellaneous room'.

Following the structure of the 1-3-5 method, I chose three medium-sized tasks that would cover the main areas in the room:

Organise the items stored under the desk Declutter the main wardrobe and donate clothes I no longer wear Organise shoe and handbag storage

These three tasks made decluttering the spare room much easier than if I'd gone in without a plan. I focused on working through these jobs one at a time, without allowing myself to think about decluttering the rest of the space.

Crucially, this meant that I could avoid feelings of overwhelm, which not only helped me see each task through but also made the process generally more enjoyable.

For the five smaller tasks, I stuck with daily tidying habits that are easy to do, including tidying the windowsills, cleaning the desk, re-folding the clothes stored in drawers, throwing out broken hangers (for some reason, there were a lot of these), and freshening up hanging clothes with a steamer. These microtasks added the finishing touches and helped create a clean and tidy space at the end.

Katie used the 1-3-5 decluttering method to organise her main wardrobe in the spare room - and found it to be a great success. (Image credit: Future | Katie Sims)

Inspired by the success of using the 1-3-5 decluttering method in the spare room, I decided to also use it to tackle the kitchen. I've made every effort to organise my kitchen cupboards and create a system that works, but since Christmas, everything feels messy and jumbled.

I pick organising the fridge, sorting through the cupboards, and re-arranging the items on the countertops as my three manageable tasks. Before I start on these, I kick things off with my five smaller tasks, which include throwing away expired food, clearing out unused cookware, tidying the cleaning cupboard, wiping the surfaces, and mopping the floor.

By the end, my kitchen feels much tidier, and I'm no longer wasting time rummaging through the cupboards for what I need.

Verdict

So, after putting it to the test in my own home, do I think the 1-3-5 decluttering method works? Yes, absolutely.

As someone who likes a clean and tidy home, but can often end up with more stuff than necessary, I really like the systematic approach of the 1-3-5 method. By breaking a big job down into manageable components, it's a lot easier to see it through to the end. I'd therefore recommend it to anyone looking for decluttering motivation and tends to find decluttering overwhelming.

"The 1-3-5 method is a fantastic way to gently ease into decluttering, especially for busy women who feel overwhelmed by the prospect of tackling everything at once," professional home organiser Rebecca Crayford agrees. "One of the great things about this method is how flexible it is. You can adapt it to fit your schedule and energy levels."

When using the 1-3-5 method in your own home, you might prefer to set a timer for 15 minutes and see how much you can accomplish in that time, then do the same on the next day. Or, you might fancy tackling your 1-3-5 list in one go. There's no right or wrong – the key is to find what works best for you.

Pro tip: Expert declutterer Susie Boutal recommends keeping track of your progress on paper when trying the 1-3-5 method. "Keep a note of what you’ve done so far and what’s left to do, and make sure you celebrate your achievements and recognise the progress you make along the way." This idea feels akin to the method of 'employing yourself to clean' so it feels more rewarding.

As for me, I've officially converted to using the 1-3-5 decluttering method in my home going forward. I'm planning on using it to declutter the bedroom next, and eventually, I'll use it to tick off every room in the house.