How to organize kitchen cabinets: 17 ways to instantly declutter your space

Kitchen cabinet organization can feel like a mammoth task, but there are some clever tricks you can use to get yours sorted quickly and easily. Whether it's installing handy storage solutions, or using a system to make better use of the space you have, there are simple options for every type of cabinet space.

Before you get started with actioning how to organize your kitchen cabinets, it's worth noting that the whole process is much easier if you set about decluttering and cleaning your kitchen first to ensure you are only organizing the items you really need.

When it comes to organizing a kitchen: “You need to make a mess to clear a mess," says Rachel Burditt, who runs personal organization service The Declutter Darling. "But keeping the end goal in mind will help to motivate you. And once everything has its place, it will be so much easier for you to maintain."

How to plan your kitchen cabinet overhaul

Tackling a big organization job in your home can feel overwhelming, to begin with. But taking a moment to plan the task can make it feel a lot more manageable. Consider these things:

Decide how much time you have: You could spend a weekend sorting out all the cupboards at once, but one cupboard at a time might be a better idea. Don't try to tackle the entire room if you only have two hours. Take everything out of your cabinets and decide what to keep: Before you begin organizing your cabinets, remove everything and audit the contents. Throw out any food that’s out-of-date ingredients. Take unwanted pots or plates to charity or list them on an online marketplace, and consider selling any rarely-used kitchen gadgets. Clean the cabinets: Clean your kitchen cabinets using a cloth soaked in diluted washing-up liquid to ensure a hygienic finish for when you restock. Think about where to store things based on when you use them: Store frequently used items in easy-to-access upper cabinets and less frequently used items in lower cabinets, so you’re not bending down too frequently. Keep cookware near your oven, and crockery near your dishwasher or draining rack.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to organize kitchen cabinets: 17 simple ideas

Whether you're after solutions you can implement in minutes, or you're looking for more permanent storage options, our list of kitchen cabinet organization ideas will help you to create a more streamlined space.

1. Consider clear containers for food storage

(Image credit: Future)

Storing pasta, grains, cereals and other food items in clear containers looks great and allows you to keep foods as fresh as possible, and away from any pests. It will also free up more space, or at least allow for uniform shapes and sizes. Not to mention that it looks good, a reason why it's a popular organized pantry idea.

This kitchen cabinet organization system does involve a fair of decanting and labeling, to begin with, but it's well worth it for the end result – and maintaining it will become second nature over time. If you choose this system and have limited cupboard space, look for upright and straight-sided containers that will make the best use of every inch available.

2. Try removable baskets for ease

(Image credit: Future)

If you have space in your cabinets, baskets that you can easily move around and take in and out can be a fantastic kitchen cabinet organization solution. Use them to group similar items together (be it kitchen towels, food, or extra cutlery), so that you can easily reach for what you need.

The great thing about using baskets for organization is that you can move them to a different cupboard (or even a different room of your home), as often as you like.

Set of 6 Plastic Storage Baskets from Amazon for $24.99/£33.67 (opens in new tab)

3. Use stacking shelf inserts to create extra space

(Image credit: Amazon | Songmics)

If you have a cupboard where you need to store items of different heights (eg. cereal boxes and jars), consider splitting the vertical space as needed with shelf inserts. These are also useful for separating different sizes of plates, bowls, and glassware, and come in a variety of materials.

Stackable storage solutions guarantee a more organized space – you'll be able to see every item you have clearly, without having to scramble around at the back of the cabinet.

4. Utilize corners with smart storage platforms

(Image credit: Future)

Make use of every inch of space more effectively with a savvy corner storage unit that helps to make better use of the space. As demonstrated here a stacking corner unit is ideal for efficiently stacking plates inside cupboards and elevating mugs and glassware to maximize space.

By embracing a simple corner storage solution you can effectively double your storage space by not only stacking items to maximize vertical storage but by creating free extra space to the side of your rack that can be further utilized for taller slim items.

5. Place storage on the inside of doors

(Image credit: Future)

In order to use every inch of space your kitchen cabinets have, why not use a hook or a rail to store kitchen essentials? If space inside the cupboard allows, you could use the cupboard doors for hooks, baskets, or rails.

This is a good place to install hooks for measuring spoons, tea towels, or maybe even bottles of cleaning products, for example. There are plenty of different types available to buy it comes to cabinet hooks, so take a look around and see which ones work best for your space. You could even think about installing a small rail and then buying some s-hooks to store utensils on.

6. Install revolving organizers for easy access

(Image credit: Future)

Revolving organizers, or Lazy Susans as they are most often referred to, are the unsung heroes of kitchen cabinet organization, as they can help you easily see what you have at the back of your cupboards, especially for cupboards with lots of taller items.

A Lazy Susan is the ideal solution for organizing spices and storing oils and condiments together. These spinning inserts will make your kitchen cabinets appear much more organized, and, like the shelf inserts, will save you from reaching around in the back of the cupboards for the right container mid-food prep.

Lazy Susan 2 Pack Round Plastic Clear Rotating Turntable from Amazon for $26.99/£56.54 (opens in new tab)

7. Put pots and pans on a vertical rack

If you struggle with keeping your pots and best induction pans and best woks organized in your cabinets and instead find yourself battling with a Jenga-like situation every time you need that particular big saucepan, look for pot racks.

An incredibly handy kitchen organization tool, you can nest similar sets of pots and pans together while still keeping them separate (and easy to grab). Keeping them organized this way also means that they are less likely to scratch one another, guaranteeing that yours will stay in top condition for longer.

SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan and Pot Lid Organizer from Amazon for $18.97/£48.59 (opens in new tab)

8. Use cabinet dividers for chopping boards, slim pans and platters

A chopping board is one of those kitchen items that tend to get shoved into any space, meaning they're rarely well organized. You can use this nifty kitchen accessory to store slim pans, plates, platters, or annoying pan lids.

Try it in a kitchen cupboard on the lower level of your room, or on top of your cabinets, if you have space. A divider not only looks aesthetically pleasing but will also help keep your boards in better condition by keeping them separated and dry.

9. Install pull-out solutions in lower cabinets

(Image credit: Future)

For truly slick kitchen cabinets, consider a magic cupboard to store pots, pans, or crockery in. A magic cupboard may look like a regular kitchen cabinet from the outside, but when you pull it open, storage racks swivel out revealing neatly arranged pots and pans.

This means you can keep more cumbersome items out of the way, while still being able to reach them when you need them. It's an organization idea that takes a bit more work, as it'll need to be properly installed – but it's well worth the effort once it's in. It's also a great way to make the most of otherwise unused corner space.

10. Try peg cupboard dividers

(Image credit: Future)

Pegboard organizers within kitchen cabinets can be a brilliant way to organize larger items, but only if you have cupboards that are wide enough and deep enough. The upward-facing pegs divide the drawer into clear sections to create better, more secure use of storage space.

You can buy these handy storage accessories from almost any good kitchen retail outlet, or, if you are lucky enough to be designing your kitchen, you can also build them into cabinets.

Umbra Peggy Kitchen Cupboard Shelf and Drawer Organizer from Amazon for $28.12/£19.13 (opens in new tab)

11. Streamline with section dividers

(Image credit: Future)

Use drawer dividers wherever you can for efficient drawer organization within your kitchen cabinets. These are a brilliant way to organize smaller items such as cutlery but are also great for larger utensils or even ingredients to avoid things piling up.

Sometimes it can be the simplest hacks that prove the most effective, as is the case with drawer dividers.

12. Use the underside of shelves to hang mugs

(Image credit: Getty images | Andreas von Einsiedel)

Some of the best cabinet organization ideas revolve around ways to store items outside of your cabinets. If you have kitchen shelves, think about installing hooks on the underside to store your mugs.

This clever storage hack means you can showcase your best mugs and ensure they're within easy reach. If you have space next to your coffee machine, even better. Plus it elevates items off your organized kitchen countertops to maintain a tody surface area.

13. Store plates vertically

It doesn't always make sense to stack plates on top of one another, especially if you are struggling for space. If you're looking for a quick fix, you can buy vertical storage racks.

These are widely available in a range of materials, from stainless steel to bamboo, but as they'll withstand heavy weights, it's recommended you opt for a metal one. You can also go one step further, and build a bespoke solution in your kitchen, such as a wall-mounted unit with vertical storage slots.

14. Stack items for better efficiency

(Image credit: Wilko)

When it comes to your ingredient cupboards there's always the problem that most items grouped together will be of a similar size and therefore may not be stored in the most efficient manner while you're cooking. A simple yet brilliant way to rectify this is with a staggered storage unit.

The savvy tiered organization tool offers three platforms for storage at different heights to allow the same amount of storage area but offers far more efficiency. The staggered heights mean everything stored in the cupboard is visible at a glance, which is far easier when you're looking for key ingredients.

15. Use extendible rods to utilize unused space

(Image credit: Future)

If you have deep cabinets there can often be a vast area of unused storage space if you don't have adequate shelves in place. An alternative to stacking solutions are simple extendible tension rods that can be easily put in place above your storage shelves to offer the perfect place for smaller items you need to store, from string to kitchen textiles that might otherwise get lost amongst the bigger items.

The simple telescopic rods are ideal to organize kitchen cabinets of all sizes and configurations because they take up so little space and are fully adjustable.

16. Save space with over-door racks

(Image credit: Wilko)

Make more of your pots and pans storage ideas by using an over-door hanging rack to store lids to enable you to stack cookware more efficiently within the cabinets.

This simple accessory attaches with ease over the top of cabinet doors to utilize the back to provide vertical storage that would otherwise be unused – so simple yet so effective to maximize storage potential.

17. Hang utensils outside if cabinets are too full

(Image credit: IKEA)

This isn't strictly a kitchen cabinet organization tip, but if your cupboards are fit to burst and you can't bring yourself to get rid of any items (or, if you have a very small space to organize), taking things out of your cabinet and using hooks to hang them on your walls can actually be a fantastic storage idea.

This is a great way to organize your kitchen cabinet items if you simply don't have any other way to store your best cookware. You can often get hooks that will stick to the walls and are strong enough to hold pans, pan lids, and other miscellaneous items such as spatulas, wooden spoons, or measuring spoons.