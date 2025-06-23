What makes a good portable induction hob? Here's how our food team reviews them in the kitchen

Finding the best portable induction hobs is a job tailor-made for our food and recipe development team. They use these models daily while creating delicious dishes for the magazine and they know exactly what to look for when reviewing them. But what really goes into testing a portable induction hob, and how do they decide which ones are worth your money?

I asked the team to break down their full testing process. From the practical checks such as fan positioning and cord length through to the expert-level details that signal real quality, they shared all the ways that they discern the best portable induction hobs from the rest..

So, if you’re curious about how we put brands like VonShef, Ciarra, IKEA, and TOKIT through their paces, you’re in expert (and very chef-worthy) hands. Here’s what happens behind the scenes in our kitchen.

How we choose the best portable induction hobs to test

(Image credit: Smeg | Rosie Conroy)

Every owner will have different requirements for their portable induction hobs, so we make sure to review a good breadth of different styles. In the most obvious sense, we look at the market-leaders and the most popular induction hobs, because they’re up at the top for a reason. We’ll also test newer and more disruptive models, looking for start ups and new brands innovating on the classic portable induction hob style.

Once we find one that we think you like, we get it into our test kitchen. Here, our food team puts each portable induction hob through the same tests, but we also keep them in our kitchen for months upon months. Our food team will make notes on how we find them when testing all of our magazine recipes, but we also have some specific trials to give you a clear idea of what the experts think of these portable induction hobs.

Unboxing and setting up the induction hobs

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, you only have to unbox and set up an induction hob once, but I make sure to include it in our reviews. The way that a brand chooses to package its induction hob will tell you a lot about them. For example, if it’s packaged sustainably and simply, you know the brand thinks about the environment and waste. Alternatively, they might give you a helping hand for setting it up as well as some recipe ideas. Again, this is a brand that’s encouraging you to get more for your money.

We also talk about the controls on the portable induction hob. There are often pre-sets and different temperature settings that will take you through different tasks. Most portable induction hobs are really simple to use, but if it’s hard to see the controls, or if there’s an extra special feature, we’ll test it and take notes.

Testing the portable induction hobs

(Image credit: Future)

For all the tests that we carry out, we use the same pans, the same quantities, and the same recipes so that we know the variations in results that we’re getting are all down to the portable induction hob that we’re using.

The first test that you’ll read about is how long it takes for a portable induction hob to boil one litre of water. We’ll use the highest heat setting — or a boiling water option — to see how well the portable induction hob can deliver fast, intense heat. A good, speedy portable induction hob will have the water boiling in between one and three minutes. An average one will take between three and five. One that isn’t work buying will take over five minutes.

(Image credit: Future)

The next test that we’ll do tests low and slow heat, which means melting chocolate to make a sauce. This is really temperamental, so the heat needs to be really gentle and even if we want to see good results. A bad result is split sauce or crumbly chocolate, even on the lowest heat setting. A good result is glossy, silky chocolate, melted in about ten minutes.

(Image credit: Future)

The last test looks at how evenly the portable induction hob can distribute heat. The best way to see this is with a pancake or an omelette, because you can see the colouring across the base. I look for an even spread and even cook across the pancake or omelette and I’ll repeat it again and again.

Cleaning portable induction hobs

(Image credit: Future)

Cooking can be messy work, whether oil splatters out of your fried onion pan or soup spills over an edge. Keeping these shiny and clean can be tricky, but portable induction hobs are increasingly coming with special, easy-clean surfaces. If they wipe easily, we’ll let you know. If they have noisy fans that you need to keep an eye on, we’ll note that down too.

Comparing portable induction hobs

(Image credit: Future)

Given that all these tests are carried out on the same portable induction hobs, it’s easy to compare them to each other. We’ll often take a similar model that we’ve used, either in performance, price, or offering, and let you know whether you’re getting one that’s good value for money. We try to give you an option where you can spend a little more and a little less money, so you can get a sense of having shopped around.

Deciding whether you should buy the portable induction hob

(Image credit: Future | Rosie Conroy)

The whole way through the review, I’ll have been giving context of who the portable induction hob would suit and why. This is where I’ll give you one final round up of whether this is the portable induction hob that will actually meet your needs.