This physio and PT love the step-up exercise for good reason - it's all you need to get stronger

The step-up exercise, as you might expect, involves stepping up and down onto a bench or chair. It's a movement that targets the entire lower body, from ankle stability to core strength, and it can be done almost anywhere.

When it comes to regular strength training, the crème de la crème of movements are those that target more than one muscle group (known as compound exercises) and ones that are accessible. You can do step-ups in your living room at home, in your hotel room on holiday, or from the comfort of the gym.

It's no surprise that the experts love the step-up exercise as an alternative to lunges or to complement squats in a workout routine since it ticks these boxes so well.

What is the step-up exercise?

Step-ups are a great strength training exercise that uses one leg at a time to build lower-body strength. "They work the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core, making them a strong choice for people aiming to build functional strength and improve balance and stability," says Tash Gale, a chartered physiotherapist and the founder of Gale Physio.

Often, one of our legs is stronger than the other. If you regularly hike, run, or cycle, you could have an imbalance. The step-up exercise can help correct this, she adds.

But the key is to do the exercise correctly, warns Harriet Harper, a certified personal trainer and strength specialist. "Don't push yourself off the floor with your non-working leg or foot. Also, try to avoid pulling yourself up. A light tap on the floor is fine, but then use your working leg to drive up."

Want to swap out your walking lunges and try something new? Here, PT Harriet and physio Tashm, who also works with Physique, explain how to do the step-up exercise, its benefits, and the variations to try.

How to do step ups

Put a stable chair or bench in front of you, or use your stairs.

Hold onto something or rest your hand against the wall for support.

Place one foot on the chair, then push through that foot to lift your body up towards the ceiling. Try to keep the front shin vertical (the shin of the working leg), says Harper.

Bring your back foot up onto the flat surface as well.

Hinge the hips back as you lower yourself back down, leading with your first foot, says Harper. "Really think about pushing the hips back and getting a good stretch to the glute muscle on the way down."

When lowering yourself back down, make sure to move in a controlled way, keeping your glutes under tension. "Try not to 'drop' down to the floor with no control," says Harper.

What are step up exercises good for?

1. Building glute strength

Provided you do the step-up exercise right, it's seriously beneficial for building strength in the glutes (buttocks).

"The height of the box allows for a really good 'strength' in the glute on the way down and a great range of motion," explains Harriet.

2. Building a stronger core

Step-ups are one of the more underrated core exercises. It works key muscles in this area, like the abs, obliques, and lower back, as you stop yourself from toppling sideways.

While it's no match for specific movements like the dead bug or plank, the exercise is a great one to have in any bodyweight workout.

3. Improving balance and stability

The step-up exercise is a good example of why weights win the debate of free weights vs machines for building strength. The elevation and demand of the single leg movement in this exercise force the body to stabilise itself, improving full-body balance and stability.

These improvements are transferable to everyday life - think standing on a chair to reach something above the kitchen cupboards, getting up onto a ladder in the garden, or generally moving around without support later in life.

4. For beginners to build strength

If you're getting into strength training for beginners at home, the step-up exercise is a must-try as part of a bodyweight workout.

"It's still fantastic if you don't have weights," agrees Harper. "But make sure you practice correct form and slow down the tempo to get the most out of the movement."

5. For progressive overload

Progressive overload (making an exercise progressively harder through increased weight, repetitions, or another way to continually challenge yourself) is essential for anyone looking to get stronger.

It's very easy to make small adjustments to the step-up exercise and achieve progressive overload. You don't even need to add weights to do this, says Tash.

"A higher platform increases the range of motion and requires more strength from the working leg," says the physio. "Just be sure to keep the knee alignment and biomechanics, and ensure you avoid using momentum to swing yourself up."

How long should you do step-ups for?

If you want to get stronger, it's a good idea to aim for three sets of step-ups, with six to 12 repetitions on each leg. This can take anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes, depending on how much you need to rest between your sets.

Naturally, if you're new to strength training, you may need to start smaller and work your way up. For example, try doing five or 10 repetitions every day. When that feels easy, you can add more repetitions or more sets.

If you're in doubt about how to make your workout harder or how to include the step-up exercise in your routine, consult a personal trainer.

Step up variations

Step ups with weights

Step-ups can be done with dumbbells, kettlebells, a cable machine, or a Smith machine, says Harriet, so it's very easy to add weights to your exercise.

"I would recommend beginners try with body weight to begin with, and only introduce weight once they are confident with their form," says Harriet. "You also only really need one dumbbell or kettlebell, as you will be using one hand to hold onto something."

Lateral step ups

A lateral step-up targets the glute medius (a muscle in the upper buttocks) more so than forward step-ups because it's a side-to-side movement. "This muscle is crucial for pelvic and hip stability and injury prevention. It also forces each leg and hip to work independently, which highlights and helps correct imbalances between your left and right sides," says Tash.

To do a lateral step-up, follow the same movement as the forward step-up, but do it sideways onto the bench or chair instead.

"It also challenges coordination and balance in a new way, which benefits overall neuromuscular control," she adds.

Step ups with knee drive

You can also level-up the classic step-up exercise by adding a knee drive, says the physiotherapist. "Once at the top of the step-up, drive the trailing knee up towards your chest," she says. "This engages the core and mimics athletic movements like running or jumping."

When you've mastered this, add some upper-body workout movements, like an overhead shoulder press.