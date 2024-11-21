Can you sleep with an electric blanket on? Experts reveal the key safety elements you need to know

Electric blankets are invaluable in winter, providing a toasty warm bed set-up instead of shivering in our sleep. But before we start to nod off with these cosy home appliances, there's an important question: can you sleep with an electric blanket on?

Knowing the key facts about sleeping with one of the best electric blankets on will ensure you use them safely this winter. Aside from the safety precautions, sleeping with an electric blanket on can impact the quality of our sleep, so it's an even more important question to ask if you want to know how to sleep better too.

There's a whole variety of electric blankets available to buy now, with different heat settings, timer functions, and sizes. If you're in the market for one and you're planning to use it in bed there are a few things you should know before you purchase.

Can you sleep with an electric blanket on?

We've spoken to experts and asked the question, can you sleep with an electric blanket on (plus a few other heated blanket queries) so you can get all the need-to-know information that will help you get the most out of your electric blanket this winter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though it can be tempting to keep the bed as toasty warm as possible during autumn and winter, it's generally not recommended to sleep with an electric blanket on. Leaving it switched on all night poses a safety hazard, as the bed may start to overheat. You'll also have to deal with the additional costs of running an electric blanket.

That being said, most modern electric blankets now have an automatic shut-off feature, so they will turn themselves off before they start to overheat. This means that technically, in most cases, it is OK to sleep with an electric blanket on. The same often applies when asking if it is ok to sleep with a dehumidifier on.

"Older electric blankets, or those without overheating protection, can pose a fire hazard," says Adele Brennan, Home Electricals Buyer at Vonhaus. "However, there are newer, innovative electric blankets equipped with an automatic shut-off function that activates at the first sign of overheating. You can relax and sleep soundly, knowing you're cocooned in warmth while being protected."

So the key thing to note when answering can you sleep with an electric blanket on is to check whether yours has an automatic shut-off feature. If it does, then the experts give the go-ahead to leave it on as you fall asleep.

Aside from the safety element, it's important to consider the potential impact of leaving your electric blanket on all night on your sleep quality. Sleep experts warn against leaving it on all night to maintain better sleep hygiene.

"The temperature of your bedroom and your bed is important for sleep quality as sleep regulation is closely linked to body temperature," says Dr Tim Mercer, GP Partner and GP Trainer. "The ideal sleep temperature is generally between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius. 'Be considerate of the timing of your electric blanket - it’s best to turn it off before falling asleep."

So, if improving your sleep is important to you, it's best to turn off your electric blanket before you nod off. "Too warm a sleeping environment has been shown to delay sleep onset, increase wakefulness during the night and decrease deep sleep, particularly REM sleep," Dr Tim explains.

Can you leave an electric blanket on all night?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the experts, most electric blankets have an in-built thermostat which triggers them to turn off when they exceed the recommended temperature limit. This means it is safe to leave your electric blanket switched on all night (though it won't technically stay on for the full duration). You should double check that your blanket has an automatic switch-off before making any assumptions.

One of the other things to know before buying an electric blanket is whether or not it has a timer function, so you can choose how long you leave it switched on. This is helpful if you're the sort of person who would prefer to know when exactly the blanket will turn off - especially if you only want to heat the bed briefly while you fall asleep.

"To safely enjoy an electric blanket, we recommend preheating your bed with it on a timer, and setting it to switch off just before you go to sleep," says Carlos Dhunay, Fire Safety Specialist and Owner of Telcam. "This keeps you warm initially without the risks associated with overnight use. When purchasing an electric blanket, look for models with built-in timers and overheat protection."

How long can you leave the electric blanket on for?

(Image credit: Dreams)

It is safe to leave your electric blanket switched on indefinitely if it has an automatic shut-off. 'Heated blankets have varied shut-off times ranging from 6 to 12 hours and by finding your preferred timing you can keep your body warm and stay in a deep sleep cycle for longer,' Chelsea Brown, Lead Product Advisor at Opera Beds comments.

Electric blankets with timers allow you to adapt the shut-off time. It may take a bit of trial and error to figure out the best time for you, but we recommend starting on the shortest time first, and then increasing this if you find you're waking up cold in the night.

If you're stuck between an electric blanket vs a heated throw, know that many heated throws also have timers as well; the main difference is these are designed to be used on sofas rather than in beds.

Tips for buying an electric blanket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like knowing the common electric blanket mistakes to avoid, there are some things you should know before you purchase one. As previously mentioned, definitely look to see if it has automatic shut-off and timer features; both of these are a winner if you want to leave it on all night.

It's also important to choose a blanket that is the right size for your bed. They usually come in single, double, king, or super-king sizes. Also check the cable length, as it needs to reach the nearest plug source.

"Some models now also come with dual controls – if you share a bed with someone who doesn’t like being too hot, these are perfect as you can both find a temperature to suit you," Adele from Vonhaus says. "Other factors to consider include whether it can be machine washed and also whether it can be stored safely when not in use."

Knowing how to wash an electric blanket correctly will ensure you can keep using it safely for years to come.

FAQs

Does an electric blanket use much electricity?

"Each electric blanket has different power ratings and the overall cost will depend on the rating on your blanket’s label, as well as its size and setting," explains Chelsea from Opera Beds.

Typically, electric blankets use around 100W of electricity, though you'll be able to find how much yours uses in the manufacturer information. If you're wondering how much this will cost to run, divide the blanket's wattage by 1000 to get the kWh (so, 100W is 0.1 kWh). Then multiply this by the Ofgem energy price cap, which as of October 2024, is 24.5p.

"Running an electric blanket for one hour would cost 2.5p in October 2024," Laura explains. "Based on 8 hours of overnight use, an electric blanket would cost around 20p a night."

Should electric blankets go above or below mattress protectors?

You probably already know that you can use an electric blanket with a mattress topper, and in fact, the best sleep setups usually include a topper. However, knowing whether an electric blanket should go under or over a mattress topper can be confusing.

Experts have clarified that it's better if you put your electric blanket under your mattress topper so that there is a layer between you and the blanket.

Because of the impact of temperature on sleep, it's good to use a mattress topper to lower the strength of the electric blanket's heat. You'll still feel its warmth, but there's less chance of you becoming too hot in the night.

Some people can find direct contact with an electric blanket for hours a bit intense, so putting a mattress topper over it can be helpful. Many electric blankets do come with temperature controls now, so keep an eye out for this if you don't like to be too hot while you sleep.