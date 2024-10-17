Electric blanket vs heated throw - what's the difference and which one do you need?

Electric blankets and heated throws are easy, cosy, and energy-efficient ways to stay warm over the winter, but what is the difference between the two? And how do you know which one to buy?

If you want the short answer, electric blankets go on your bed and heated throws go on the sofa. More often than not, the best electric blankets will go on or under your base sheet, warming up your mattress and duvet at night. Heated throws are like any other throw that you would snuggle up under, but they have a heated wire running through them.

Both have their pros and cons, which is why I've asked electric blanket and heated throw experts to answer all of your questions, including how much it costs to run an electric blanket. Here's everything you need to know.

Electric blanket vs heated throw: what's the difference?

Before you can choose which one is the right fit for you and what you need, it's a good idea to know what the differences are between an electric blanket vs heated throw. In the same way that mattress protectors and mattress toppers vary, these two heating aids work differently.

"Electric blankets are designed to sit on top of your mattress, warming up your bed, ready for when you want to sleep," explains Laura Honey, our expert tester who has been sleeping on electric blankets for over sixteen years. You wouldn't pick these up or carry them around the house because they often have a felt-like feel and thick wires running through them.

Laura explains, "heated throws are portable and perfect for when you want a bit of extra warmth when you're snuggled up on the sofa, or even working from home. The world of heated throws even stretches to wearable heated throws with sleeves (like the Snuggler from Lakeland). It's important that you can stay warm when you're sipping your coffee, after all."

The soft texture of 'The Snuggler Sleeved Heated Throw' by Lakeland (Image credit: Future)

What does a heated throw do?

Whilst you may not have heard of a heated throw before your hunt for a warming companion, here at Woman & Home we're huge fans. They're even one of our Home Editors' winter home essentials for making a home feel cosy. But what are they and how do they differ from their alternatives?

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"A heated throw is designed to provide warmth and comfort while you're sitting or lounging, offering warmth in more casual settings. It functions similarly to a regular blanket but has built-in heating elements that can be controlled to adjust the temperature," says Chelsea Brown, lead product advisor at Opera Beds.

She adds, "It’s typically used while watching TV, reading, or relaxing on a sofa. Heated throws are ideal for providing direct warmth without the need to turn on central heating and waste energy heating entire rooms."

A luxury buy Dreams Fleece Heated Throw View at Dreams RRP: £80 | With both 9 temperature settings and 9 timing settings you can set this heated throw from Dreams up to match your needs perfectly. It has a cosy fleeced lining and is impressively large so you won't be fighting with your partner over who gets the warmth. Working from home essential Lakeland Super Soft Heated Throw With Sleeves & Foot Pouch View at Amazon RRP: £99.99 | It doesn't get much warmer and cosier than a heated throw with sleeves and a pouch to keep your feet inside. This model from Lakeland is machine washable, has 3 temperature settings as well as a handy shut-off feature in case you nod off on the sofa. Stylish and affordable Slumberdown Comfy Hugs Heated Throw in Plum View at Very RRP: £45 | Despite being one of the most affordable models on the market our Homes Eccommerce Editor Laura Honey said it felt like one of the most premium. With its soft fleece lining and super speedy warm-up process, it's perfect for even the coldest people.

What does an electric blanket do?

While you may already know everything you need to before you buy an electric blanket if you're still deciding between the two here's what they offer.

"An electric blanket is meant to warm your entire bed, providing an even distribution of heat that helps you stay warm while you sleep," explains Hannah Hayden, Junior Buyer at Dreams explains. "They also often come with multiple heat settings, allowing you to preheat your bed or maintain a constant level of warmth throughout the night."

She also points out that some blankets will feature dual controls for different heat preferences in different areas of the bed. Our Homes Eccomerce Editor Laura Honey's favourite is the Dreamland Hunker Down Mattress Warmer, which borrows some of the cosy textures of heated throws and incorporates them into your bedtime set-up.

Best budget option Silentnight Comfort Control Blanket View at Amazon RRP: £20 | This budget option is one of our favourites for an easy-to-use experience. It’s also a very simple option, with few settings and a unique space-saving design, along with elasticated straps to keep it in place on your mattress. Best for range of heat settings Slumberdown Warm Hugs Electric Blanket View at Argos RRP: £30 | If you’re looking for a truly versatile blanket, this option definitely does the job. While it’s a budget choice, there’s no scrimping on luxury, and this slim, polyester fleece blanket can be used on any mattress, on the sofa or even for travelling. Most luxurious Dreamland Hunker Down Scandi Sherpa Underblanket View at Amazon RRP: £145 | With a combination of one soft, warm sherpa side and another side of cool, temperature-regulating polyester, this do-it-all blanket is highly recommended. There are six temperature settings and dual controls for either side of the blanket, so this is great for people who have to share a bed with someone.

FAQs

Do you need both an electric blanket and a heated throw?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking to up your sleep hygiene set-up, buying both an electric blanket and a heated throw might not be the way to do it.

"It’s not necessary to have both, as they serve similar purposes, but it depends on your personal preferences and lifestyle," says Chelsea.

"If you want targeted warmth while lounging in different areas of your home, a heated throw may be ideal, it is also possible to use a heated throw as an overblanket in bed. If you're primarily looking for warmth while sleeping, an electric blanket may suffice," she adds.

You of course can buy both to give yourself the choice and flexibility of having that warmth in bed and out of it. Both options are great for being cost-effective whilst keeping you warm.

Can you sleep on a heated throw?

In short no. Despite making your bedroom feel cosy it's generally not recommended to sleep on a heated throw overnight. Heated throws are designed for short-term use while sitting or reclining, and sleeping on them could be uncomfortable or pose safety risks if not used as intended. For example, when you crease the wires of a heated throw, you risk damaging them. You'll be conscious of this when you're on the sofa, but when you're deep into dreaming, you wouldn't even notice.

Lots of sleep experts also warn against overheating yourself when you sleep, because your bedroom should actually sit around eighteen degrees for a better night's sleep.

Even electric blankets should be used to warm your bed the hour before you go to sleep, rather than during your actual sleep period.

Do I need to wash heated throws like electric blankets?

If you're worried about how to wash an electric blanket, we've got plenty of advice. Generally, the plugs are removable for both heated throws and electric blankets and then the material is washable, but you should always read the manufacturer's advice, since each will require different temperatures and settings.

Should you be looking for a comforting addition to your bed without the warmth investing in one of the best weighted blankets is a good idea. They can keep you warm and relaxed without any panic about electric components or run time.