How to wash an electric blanket – 6 easy steps for safe cleaning

Knowing how to wash an electric blanket safely and efficiently ensures your winter essential is clean to keep you cosy at all times.

Feeling unsure about how to wash an electric blanket is common and it’s not difficult to understand why, because they work by heating up small, thin wires that are buried inside the material ensuring an even heat across the entire blanket.

The wires are impossible to remove so people can feel concerned that this means an electric blanket won’t be machine washable. They also generally plug into an electrical socket and have a control panel which shouldn’t be exposed to water at all.

Yet electric blankets still need washing. Like any bedding, it is exposed to dust mites, dust and sweat. Some electric blankets are more versatile and can be used like throws while watching TV or working, as well as in bed. These are likely to suffer from spills and stains, making it even more important to learn how to wash an electric blanket with care.

The good news is it’s not as difficult as you might think. We tested a range of electric blankets and washed and dried every one in the process. We also spoke to the experts to discover the very best way to wash an electric blanket to guarantee a hygienic but snug winter ahead.

HOW TO WASH AN ELECTRIC BLANKET

Our team of experts have extensive hands-on experience with electric blankets and knows how to keep them pristine so they keep us warmer and make a home cosy during colder months without resorting to turning on the heating.

“Electric blankets are great for speedy heating during chilly nights but if you’re using them lots during the winter it’s important to keep them clean,” says our expert, Catherine Green, a cleaning guru with smol who makes planet-friendly cleaning products.

“Equally, if they’re stored away throughout the summer months you’ll want to give them a refresh before use. It might feel tricky because they need a little extra care to protect their functionality and durability. But it is doable."

Follow these simple steps on how to wash an electric blanket and you can rest assured it will be as clean as the rest of your bedding when cleaning your house.

Here's what you'll need:

Mild laundry detergent

A washing machine or large tub/bathtub

Clean cloths or paper towel

A drying rack

1. Check the label

Always check the label before washing an electric blanket (Image credit: Siobhan Grogan)

“Not all electric blankets are the same so it’s worth paying close attention to the instructions and care labels,” explains Robert Slade, managing director of manufacturer Beurer UK.

However, don’t assume all electric blankets can be washed in a washing machine without checking carefully. “A lot can be machine washed, but some may require hand washing or spot cleaning,” says Catherine.

Similar to washing your jeans take note if the label specifies a particular temperature to wash at too. In general, it’s a good idea to minimise exposure to heat and water so you will want to use a shorter, cooler cycle.

2. Unplug cords

Unplug all external electrical chords (Image credit: Siobhan Grogan)

Whether washing an electric blanket, cleaning a toaster or cleaning a TV screen safety has to come first because of the electrical elements.

“Ensuring the blanket is completely disconnected is key to cleaning safely," says Catherine. Even if the electric blanket is machine washable, the external cords and control panel should not go in the washing machine. If these are damaged, the electric blanket will not work properly or possibly not at all.

“That’s why the controls are usually easily detachable, so you can throw your heated textiles straight in the washing machine at 30˚C to get it clean without any fuss. It’s really as easy as that” says Evie Clark, home buyer for Lakeland.

Don’t worry about how to wash an electric blanket with the wires still inside the material though. As long as the label states the blanket can go in the washing machine, these will not be damaged and can be left alone.

Dreamland's product expert, Assunta Trano suggests taking note of exactly how big your blanket is before washing too. “Once you’ve unplugged any leads from the blanket, measure it so that it can be stretched back to its original size.”

It can be useful to measure an electric blanket before washing to stretch it back to its original size (Image credit: Siobhan Grogan)

3. Tackle specific stains

If there are particular stains that need attention on your electric blanket, tackle them first. In the same way as you would get stains out of carpet, it’s preferable to act fast and treat any stains soon after a spillage has occurred. Similar to when cleaning a mattress, bleach and harsh chemicals should not be used. These can damage the wiring of an electric blanket.

Spot clean an electric blanket to deal with specific stains (Image credit: Siobhan Grogan)

"For localised stains, use a stain remover,” says Catherine. “Apply a small amount to the affected area and gently rub with a soft cloth or sponge. Alternatively, apply a weak-ish solution of laundry detergent and warm water to the stain with a cloth, and then use another clean, damp cloth to rinse out.”

Cleaning with vinegar is also a good idea as it’s cheap, natural and doesn’t involve chemicals. “Vinegar is one of the best natural cleaning agents and is great at removing stains,” says laundry and water treatment expert at BOS, Gene Fitzgerald.

“This is because it has a mildly acidic nature which breaks down and lifts stains. You’ll need to dilute it with water first so create a mixture of equal parts vinegar and water. Gently dab the stain with the solution using a clean cloth. Be sure not to rub as this can break up the fibres of the material and even cause the stain to spread.”

Remember to do a patch test first to check before applying – especially if the blanket is a throw rather than one that goes under bedding. This is also the best way to wash an electric blanket if the label specifies it can only be spot-cleaned. Similar to cleaning a rug.

4. Carefully place in the washing machine

If the electric blanket is machine-washable, follow the instructions and wash it at the recommended temperature, using a gentle detergent. “Use a gentle, cold-water cycle,” suggests Catherine. “I’d recommend laundry capsules which don’t contain bleaching agents or conditioners.”

Assunta advises taking care when loading too. “For machine washing, load the blanket into the machine, taking care that it does not rest on the rubber which surrounds the opening; we suggest either a bath towel or sheet be loaded in front of the blanket, to help prevent the blanket from falling forward. The reason why we suggest this is because we have seen many blankets ruined when they have rubbed against the door rubber, during the spin cycle.”

Put the electric blanket in the washing machine (Image credit: Siobhan Grogan)

Don’t add fabric softener, also the secret for how to soften towels, as this could damage the internal wires and reduce the spin speed if possible.

“Although washing machine drums are always marketed by the weight of the wash load, with something like an electric blanket, it's not so much the weight as the volume of the item that is important. The drum needs to be physically large enough to accommodate the item oscillating inside it."

"If your blanket is too big for your own washing machine, you can take the blanket to the launderette and use the same washing instructions as with home laundry.” The same principles apply to washing pillows and duvets.

If your electric blanket can only be hand-washed, it’s still possible to get it clean with a little more work. Disconnect the cords, fill a clean bathtub with cold water and add a mild detergent. Submerge the blanket and gently move it around with your hands before rinsing it with clean water.

Repeat until all the detergent is gone, then press to remove excess water. This is also a good way to wash an electric blanket if it is too big to fit in your washing machine.

5. Dry thoroughly

Dry an electric blanket in the tumble dryer if the label permits (Image credit: Siobhan Grogan)

Follow the instructions closely. Some electric blankets may be able to be tumble dried on low, but some will need to be laid flat to dry. If no instructions are given, the experts agree it’s best to assume that it should not be tumble-dried but laid out to dry instead.

As you’re likely to be using yours in winter and may not be able to hang the blanket out to dry, follow our tips on how to dry clothes indoors.

“Drying the blanket outdoors over a line is the ideal way of drying but do not use pegs on the wired area,” Assunta warns. “During the drying process, stretch the blanket back to its original size by working from side to side stretching a strip at a time. This may need repeating several times. If your blanket will fit your tumble dryer, use the low setting and you can follow the same stretching procedure.”

Catherine warns we should not be tempted to speed up the process. “Never wring out or twist the electric blanket as you may damage the wiring. Instead, gently press out excess water and then air-dry the blanket on a flat surface. Avoid using heat sources like radiators or tumble dryers, as they can damage the electrical components.”

Make sure the blanket is completely dry before reusing and if it looks a little lacklustre, Assunta recommends using a vacuum to "pick up pieces of debris and fluff the blanket up, particularly on fleece and faux fur blankets.”

A vacuum cleaner can be used to restore the appearance of an electric blanket after washing (Image credit: Siobhan Grogan)

6. Check the blanket and reattach wires

Check an electric blanket all over after washing then reattach wires (Image credit: Siobhan Grogan)

It’s very important to check the electric blanket thoroughly before reattaching the plug and snuggling up with it again. An electric blanket may be the best way to keep your house warm this winter but safety must always come first. Look for any broken wires and check for dark spots where the blanket may have overheated.

“Once the blanket is completely dry, test the blanket to ensure it functions correctly before use – if the shape has been changed, a gentler hand wash may correct things,” Catherine says.

Simply reattach the control panel securely and your blanket will be ready for use again.

FAQ

Can an electric blanket be washed?

In short, yes. Generally, all electric blankets can be washed, either in a machine or by spot cleaning. It’s crucial to check the label carefully before washing, however, to make sure you are washing it correctly.

If it can be washed, tackle specific stains immediately and use a gentle laundry detergent to avoid damaging the wires inside the blanket. Never dry clean an electric blanket as the chemicals used can damage the internal wires.

How do you wash a wired electric blanket? As long as the label specifies the electric blanket can be washed in a machine, there’s no need to worry about the small wires inside the material. However, it’s very important to detach the control panel and the wire that plugs into the electrical socket before cleaning. If possible, these should also be removed even before tackling stains on non-washable electric blankets to avoid spilling water or detergent on the panel. Once it is carefully removed, machine-washable blankets can be washed on the lowest cycle stated with a gentle laundry detergent. Once thoroughly dry, the control panel and external wire can be reattached as before.

How do I know if my electric blanket is machine washable?

Carefully check the label before cleaning because some designs should never be put in the washing machine. If the electric blanket no longer has a label or you’re still uncertain, it’s best to err on the side of caution and not put it in the washing machine.

If it is, detach the control panel and any external wire, add gentle laundry detergent and wash the electric blanket on the washing cycle recommended by the manufacturers on the label.

It is always preferable if an electric blanket can be machine washed so, where possible, check the manufacturer’s description or external box before buying to make sure you choose one that can be cleaned easily.

How do you clean a non-washable electric blanket?

If you’ve spilt a mug of hot chocolate on your electric blanket, there’s no need to panic. Read the label which should specify if the electric blanket can be spot-cleaned or hand-washed. Even if it can, it’s important not to use any harsh chemicals or bleach as these can damage the wiring inside.

If the electric blanket can be hand washed, remove all cords and add it to a sink or bath of cold water with a small amount of mild detergent. Gently move it around in the soapy water, then drain the water and rinse with clean water until all the soap is gone. Squeeze out all excess water before leaving to dry, but don’t wring it.

If the electric blanket can only be spot-cleaned, use a mild solution of water and liquid detergent and test on an inconspicuous corner of the blanket first. Next, apply the solution with a sponge, rub in circular motions and leave the solution on the blanket for 20 to 30 minutes. Wipe off with a clean damp cloth, then blot with a dry towel. Make sure the electric blanket is completely dry before reattaching the control panels and using it as normal.

How often should you wash an electric blanket?

Ultimately how often you choose to wash an electric blanket is up to you, same as how often you wash towels or how often you wash your sheets. Of course, any electric blanket should be washed immediately if any food or drink is spilt on it to avoid staining, similar to cleaning makeup stains out of a carpet, but Assunta recommends washing every two to four weeks as preferred otherwise.

Robert says it’s also crucial to remember that we need to clean electric blankets frequently even if we can’t see any physical stains. “Hygiene and keeping the bed bugs at bay is of the utmost importance. That's why we've ensured that all Beurer heated bedding products are machine-washable and tumble dryer safe.”