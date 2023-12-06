Is it bad to sleep with a dehumidifier on all night? Experts reveal the truth

Running a dehumidifier in a bedroom has many benefits, especially if your bedroom is already showing visible signs of excess moisture, such as mould, dampness, and condensation.

These signs can lead to some pretty serious health issues, from respiratory issues to allergies. By having one of the best dehumidifiers running in the bedroom you have a better chance to prevent mould spots and mildew from growing, meaning you’ll sleep and breathe a lot easier.

But can you sleep with a dehumidifier on? Or better still, should you sleep with a dehumidifier on? Is it safe to do so and do experts recommend it? We asked a team of experts to answer the all-important question...

Can you sleep with a dehumidifier on?

In short, yes you can sleep with a dehumidifier on because there are many benefits. “Dehumidifiers are designed to be left on for long periods, whether that be during the day, or at night," explains dehumidifier expert and Meaco’s managing director Chris Michael. "The technology is very similar in many ways to a fridge or a freezer, and they are just as safe to be left to work on their own."

"You want your dehumidifier to dehumidify when you need it to," Chris continues. "If you turn it off for eight hours or so each night then you are stopping it from doing its job for a third of the time."

"The excess moisture in the house will end up in the walls, floors, doors, furniture and clothing instead where it can cause damage. The better option is to leave the dehumidifier on with the humidistat set to 50%rh so that it can keep an eye on the house whilst you sleep."

If you sleep hot, then excess humidity won’t help as it creates a warm, sticky environment. Aside from using one of the best cooling mattresses to aid your sleep, a dehumidifier works by removing the excess moisture, which will cool the air, leaving it feeling drier and a more comfortable temperature for sleeping.

When using a dehumidifier in the bedroom, it is worth looking at units with an added HEPA filter. Dr. Jie Zhao, head of Delos Labs and an executive vice president at Delos talked to us about the benefits and what you need to know before buying a dehumidifier for the bedroom.

"There are many factors to consider when evaluating dehumidifiers," states Dr. Jie Zhao. "First, I recommend looking for units with a HEPA (which stands for “high-efficiency particulate air”) filter, or performance that achieves HEPA-level filtration efficiency. This type of air filter is rated to remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mould, bacteria, and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns (µm)."

"Portable dehumidifiers and air purifiers are a valuable addition in bedrooms, especially for individuals with respiratory issues such as asthma, allergies, COPD, cardiovascular conditions, or weakened immune systems, as well as older adults, pregnant women and young children.”

Is it OK to sleep with a dehumidifier every night?

It is perfectly safe to sleep with a dehumidifier on in your bedroom every night, especially if humidity levels are consistently above 50%.

Sleeping with a dehumidifier can improve the quality of your sleep. Because when you’re running a dehumidifier, you will be reducing the chance of mould growth and dust mites, both of which can trigger allergies and respiratory problems.

Dehumidifiers are also perfect for hot sleepers. If you’re using a compressor dehumidifier, you may have noticed that it pumps out cool, dry air back into the room. This will naturally help to regulate your body temperature, leaving you feeling more comfortable and less likely to wake up in a hot sweat during the night.

There are a few things you need to think about if you’re going to run your dehumidifier whilst you sleep...

First of all is the noise levels. Whilst a dehumidifier can help remove excess moisture that will leave you sleeping better, if you are sensitive to noise, those benefits will be cancelled out. So, when it comes to choosing the best dehumidifier for your bedroom, make sure you opt for one with a night mode function. Night mode works by reducing the noise and brightness of your dehumidifier. It does this by turning off the lights and reducing the fan speed down to its lowest level, which should create no more noise than a soft, gentle hum.

Choosing a dehumidifier that has an auto-shut-off function when the tank is full is a must. The last thing you want to wake up to is a puddle of water where your dehumidifier has overflowed. But newer models will automatically stop working when that water tank is full so you can sleep soundly. This is also why you should pay close attention to the size of the water tank in your chosen machine. If you suffer from a heavy excess of moisture in your room, then you will need to make sure that your water tank is large enough to manage the water levels over the night.

. The last thing you want to wake up to is a puddle of water where your dehumidifier has overflowed. But newer models will automatically stop working when that water tank is full so you can sleep soundly. This is also why you should pay close attention to the size of the water tank in your chosen machine. If you suffer from a heavy excess of moisture in your room, then you will need to make sure that your water tank is large enough to manage the water levels over the night. Also, ensuring your chosen dehumidifier has a humidistat is essential. You don’t want your dehumidifier running all night for no reason, but a humidistat will automatically turn the dehumidifier off once it reaches the ideal humidity level. A handy function if you are running about how much it costs to run a dehumidifier. That means that it makes less noise for you to sleep through and, even more importantly, saves energy. It also means that the air around you won't become too dry because that can also cause issues such as skin irritations, sinus issues and respiratory problems. Ensuring your home has humidity levels between 35-50% can make all the difference to not only your home but also your health.

W&H recommends the best dehumidifiers for bedrooms:

How far should a dehumidifier be from your bed?

As we've already said, dehumidifiers are a great way of improving the air quality in your home, especially if you're already seeing signs of excess moisture such as mould and condensation — or if you suffer from health concerns such as allergies or asthma.

Place your dehumidifier at least 3 feet away from your bed. Dehumidifiers should be placed at the right distance away from your bed to avoid any health risks, such as dry skin and eyes.

Of course, there are a few things to consider, such as the size of your room and the type of dehumidifier you have. If you have a larger room, try to position your dehumidifier as far away from your bed as possible.

If you have a smaller space or you just don't want to sleep with a dehumidifier in your bedroom, consider placing the dehumidifier on the landing or in the hallway. It will still work to remove the excess moisture, but it won't be full-on in your space. All dehumidifier manufacturers offer a maximum area that their dehumidifiers can handle, so check that number out before you make your purchase.

It's also important to ensure there is enough space around your dehumidifier for it to work effectively. Keep your dehumidifier at least six inches away from walls so that it has unobstructed airflow. If your dehumidifier is too close to walls or furniture, it won't function efficiently.

Also, always make sure your dehumidifier is placed on a flat and even surface. Not only will this prevent the unit from falling over, but it will also ensure that the water tank doesn't leak.

Cleaning a dehumidifier is an important factor too, the filters being another thing to pay attention to; regular cleaning or replacing filters will mean your appliance will keep working, be energy efficient, and often, will mean that it stays within the manufacturer's warranty conditions.

In conclusion, it is perfectly safe to sleep with a dehumidifier on all night. Along with one of the best air purifiers, it’s one of the best things you can do to improve the air quality of your bedroom and, in turn, have a great night's sleep.

It is worth just looking at the type of dehumidifier that you opt for to make sure it has the right functions that will leave you feeling rested, such as night mode, automatic humidity control, and auto-shutoff when the tank gets full.

It’s also worth remembering that you don’t need to keep your dehumidifier in just one room. If you have a dehumidifier that can service a larger surface area, then it can be kept just outside the bedroom as long as the doors are left open. Look at what size dehumidifier you need to get the best results from your home.