The 6 best mattress toppers, from memory foam to feather

The best mattress toppers have a lot to offer. They'll transform any mattress into a more comfortable and supportive sleep surface, for the fraction of the price of a brand new bed.

If you can't afford to spend hundreds of pounds on a new mattress, but your current bed is way past it's sleep-by-date, a mattress topper will prolong it's life until you're ready to purchase. Or perhaps you've just bought a new mattress, but it's too firm (or soft) for your liking. Either way, a mattress topper is perfect for providing an extra layer of plush. There are memory foam toppers to support your spine, feather beds to cushion your joints, and gel-infused and bamboo mattress toppers to keep you cool at night if you're not in a position to buy one of the best cooling mattresses. No matter your sleep needs, one of the best mattress toppers is guaranteed to get you your best rest yet.

With so many types of toppers on the market, it can be hard to know which to choose. To help you find the mattress topper of your dreams, we've tested some of the top-recommended models on the market. Having tried some of the best mattresses and best pillows too, I know what I'm looking for. Reviewed for firmness, motion isolation, breathability, and edge support, I've shared my favourite six mattress toppers that will suit every sleep style and size of budget.

The best mattress toppers, reviewed by a sleep expert

Best mattress topper overall

(Image credit: Simba)

1. Simba Hybrid Mattress Topper Best mattress topper overall Our expert review: Specifications Type : Hybrid Firmness : Medium-firm Thickness : 6cm Size : Single, small double, double, king, super-king Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Will prolong life of any mattress + Suitable for all sleep styles + Sleeps cool + Supportive and comfortable Reasons to avoid - More expensive

Simba is known for some of the best mattresses and pillows amongst other bedding buys. If you know and love the brand already, you'll have some idea as to why their hybrid mattress topper is our top recommended topper. It's made from high-quality materials, specially developed for ultimate sleep. As good as their mattresses, this topper will perform as a substitute bed while you're saving your pennies for a new one.

Its hybrid model makes it suitable for all sleep styles. Back, front and side sleepers will benefit from it's supportive, yet cushioning design that keeps your spine aligned all night long. With added cooling technology you're unlikely to overheat either. It is on the pricer side, compared with the rest of the mattress toppers on this best list, but it will pro-long the life of your current bed beyond its best years. In fact, investing in this mattress topper is better value in the long run.

Best memory foam mattress topper

(Image credit: Panda)

The Panda mattress topper will look after you and the earth. It's one of the most eco-friendly mattress toppers on the market with a removable bamboo casing that keeps you cool, and can be washed to help it last longer. Made from specially developed memory foam it works to keep your spine aligned and joints cushioned as you sleep.

On test, we did notice it was thinner than most mattress toppers, meaning if you have an extremely uncomfortable mattress that has sunk where you sleep, or has springs out of place, it won't do too much to transform its surface. But if you have a bed that's in good condition, and find you're still suffering with joint pain, this memory foam mattress topper will add a soft layer that cushions your hips, knees and shoulders.

An additional extra we loved about this topper is its adjustable straps. Lots of mattress toppers do have straps to secure it to your mattress - but they can often to too loose or tight, depending on the depth of your bed.

Best feather and down mattress topper

(Image credit: DUSK)

3. DUSK Supreme Goose Down Mattress Topper Best feather and down mattress topper Our expert review: Specifications Type: Goose down and feather Firmness : Soft Thickness : 5cm Sizes : Single, double, king, super-king Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great for side and front sleepers + Transform any basic bed + Luxurious comfort + Breathable Reasons to avoid - Needs re-plumping regularly - Not that supportive - Dry clean only

The DUSK supreme mattress topper will make any mattress feel luxurious. Sleeping on feathers and down really is as plush as it sounds. Softer and more breathable than memory foam, the DUSK mattress topper will do wonders for a basic bed. It's thick and cushioning with two layers of feather pockets. If you have a hard bed or one that feels a tad basic, this mattress topper will elevate your sleep surface - and for a good price.

However, it won't do much in terms of support. We wouldn't recommend this mattress topper to back sleepers since it's pillowy-softness could cause your spine to sink out of place. It also needs re-plumping from time to time, as the feathers and down can flatten over time as they conform to your body.

Ideal for a guest bed, or to add a little luxury to your standard mattress, re-creating hotel standard at-home, without having to splash the cash on a whole new set-up, is easy.

Best wool mattress topper

(Image credit: Woolroom)

4. Woolroom Deluxe Wool Mattress Topper Best wool mattress topper Our expert review: Specifications Type: Wool Firmness : Soft Thickness : 4cm Sizes : Single, double, king, super-king Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Hypoallergenic + Breathable + Sustainably made Reasons to avoid - Needs re-plumping - Expensive - Won't transform an old mattress

Woolroom's 100% wool mattress topper is breathable and certified by the Allergy UK Seal of Approval, meaning their products have been tested for dust mites, allergen, bacteria and fungus. Opting for a wool mattress topper has eco-benefits too. Woolroom uses sustainable manufacturing processes, like only using traceable British wool in their bedding buys.

But the best part about this mattress topper is how breathable it is. Wool is naturally temperature-regulating. In the summer months it'll trap body warmth, and in the winter it'll dissipate heat as you need it. Forget taking off a thick mattress protector and swapping it out for a cooling one as the season changes, you can keep this one on all year round.

Wool is also pretty comfortable. It's naturally soft and cushioning to keep your joints cocooned as you sleep. It isn't the most supportive, so you may need a firm mattress beneath it if you struggle to keep your spine aligned, and it'll also need re-plumping from time to time. For that reason, we wouldn't recommend it as an alternative to buying a brand new bed.

Best cooling mattress topper

(Image credit: Simba)

5. Emma Premium mattress topper Best cooling mattress topper Our expert review: Specifications Type : Thermosync foam Firmness : Firm Thickness : 9cm Sizes: Single, small-double, double, king, super-king Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Temperature-regulating and anti-sweat + Supportive + Will prolong the life of your mattress Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Requires deep fitted sheets

Most sleep experts and medical practitioners may suggest memory foam as the best mattress topper material. While it can be considered as the most comfortable - alleviating any joint pain and working to keep your spine aligned as you sleep, it also traps heat. Hot sleepers are recommended to stay away from traditional memory foam. Enter: the Emma Premium mattress topper. Made from thermosync foam that absorbs your body’s heat and dissipates it away from your mattress, it offers the same sleep benefits, without you overheating as you sleep.

We're yet to test this one, but are keen to see how it stands-up to it's temperature-regulating claims. Its reviews however, are fantastic, with self-confessed sweaty sleepers impressed with how cool they felt throughout the night. At 9cm thick too, we have no doubt it'll transform your current sleep surface and prolong the life of your bed that needs replacing. Though bear in mind, you will have to buy some deep fitted sheets.

6. Best affordable mattress topper

(Image credit: Slumberdown)

6. Slumberdown Sleep Soundly Anti Allergy Mattress Topper Best affordable mattress topper Our expert review: Specifications Type : Hollowfibre Firmness : Medium-soft Thickness : 2cm Sizes : Single, double, king Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super cheap + Anti-allergy + Easy to wash Reasons to avoid - Won't transform an uncomfortable bed - Won't last long

If you're needing a quick fix to your mattress, this affordable mattress topper will help you sleep better - especially in the summer months. For most people with allergies, a mattress topper can aggravate your symptoms. Many mattress toppers are made from materials like memory foam which can trap heat, dirt and dust mites. Feather and goose-down materials are also known to trigger allergies. This Slumberdown mattress topper is made from synthetic hollowfibre and coated with an allergy-protection to help your stop sneezing at night.

It won't transform the feeling of your mattress, but it is soft to the touch. Because it's quite thin and filled with synthetic materials rather than delicate natural properties, it can be washed easily. For a small price, you can add an extra layer of softness to your bed, and sleep peacefully without waking up with allergies.

How to choose the best mattress topper

(Image credit: Woolroom)

Sleep style and firmness: The position you sleep in is the biggest thing to consider when choosing a mattress topper. For example, if you sleep on your side, you'll need a mattress topper that has a cushioned pillow-top so that the hard points of your joints can sink into the surface. Front and back sleepers however will need a firmer surface so your spine does not sag out of shape.

The position you sleep in is the biggest thing to consider when choosing a mattress topper. For example, if you sleep on your side, you'll need a mattress topper that has a cushioned pillow-top so that the hard points of your joints can sink into the surface. Front and back sleepers however will need a firmer surface so your spine does not sag out of shape. Material: The material you choose depends on whether you'd prefer a soft or firm bed. If you want something cushioning for joints (side sleepers - we're talking to you), a memory foam mattress topper will be better. If you'd prefer a firmer bed, hybrid and latex mattress toppers are best.

You should also consider any additional sleep needs like whether you have allergies or tend to sleep hot. Wool and synthetic mattress toppers are more breathable and better for those with allergies. Look for gel or charcoal infused foam toppers and those with cooling bamboo or cotton casing if you suffer from night sweats.

The material you choose depends on whether you'd prefer a soft or firm bed. If you want something cushioning for joints (side sleepers - we're talking to you), a memory foam mattress topper will be better. If you'd prefer a firmer bed, hybrid and latex mattress toppers are best. You should also consider any additional sleep needs like whether you have allergies or tend to sleep hot. Wool and synthetic mattress toppers are more breathable and better for those with allergies. Look for gel or charcoal infused foam toppers and those with cooling bamboo or cotton casing if you suffer from night sweats. Size: Selecting the right size for your bed is essential to its performance. If you're unsure about what size your mattress is, it's worth measuring to see make sure your topper will fit correctly and cover all surface area.

Selecting the right size for your bed is essential to its performance. If you're unsure about what size your mattress is, it's worth measuring to see make sure your topper will fit correctly and cover all surface area. Price: Dr Deborah Lee partner of Get Laid Beds explains that a good mattress topper should 'strike a balance between quality and affordability. While it's crucial to invest in a mattress topper that meets your comfort needs, it's sensible to explore options within your budget to find the best value.' You should also consider the state of your current mattress. Are you looking to buy a topper to prolong it's life, or simply add some extra cushioning as your wear your new one-in? Compare how much money you'll save with a topper vs how much it would be to purchase a brand new mattress.

Why use a mattress topper? Mattress toppers up comfort-levels on any bed to help you sleep better. Whether the bed you sleep on each night simply isn't as comfortable as you like, you have a spare room, with an old mattress that needs sprucing up for when guests come to stay, or you're going on holiday and can't sleep without your 'creature comforts'. They can alter firmness, offer support to alleviate joint pain and give an old, uncomfortable bed a new lease on life. Mattresses themselves are built to last a long time, which often explains their high price point. But your sleep-preferences may change sooner than you're due an upgrade. Mattress toppers are a cost-effective way to tailor your bed to what you need now, without having to pay for a brand new bed. Maybe you're wanting to try out the feel of foam, or wool, or feather. Buying a new mattress is a big investment, and you'll pay the price if you get it wrong - literally. Getting a mattress topper is a great way to try out whether a change in mattress material would work for you.