How we test mattress toppers - our process for spotting the best

If you're wondering how we choose the best, you'll want to peek behind the scenes at how we test mattress toppers. Here's an insight into our reviewing process.

When you start to research the science of sleep, you’ll find that a deep, undisturbed night of sleep isn’t something that you stumble upon by chance. It takes a suitable mattress, one of the best mattress toppers, comfortable mattress protectors, and the perfect sheets for your sleep. There are, of course, plenty of biological factors too, but I’m here to focus on the ones that I can test out for you.

With all that in mind, how we test mattress toppers becomes increasingly important. Not only will it help you to revive your old bed, but it’ll also support you when aches and pains pop up; keep you cool if you’re getting night sweats; and help to protect your skin from allergens.

Those are all big and bold claims to make in and of themselves, so I think it’s important to check them out in a very practical sense. Any topper that I see which might suit you and your sleep style, I test. I sleep on it for weeks and months, making notes of comfort, motion transfer, support, smell, maintenance, and more. You end up with a list of reviews, written by me and our experts. And if you’re curious to know about all the cogs that whirr in the background of those reviews, as well as whether you need a mattress topper at all, you’re in the perfect place.

Unboxing and delivery

This is the first section you’ll come across in all my reviews, which makes chronological sense. It might seem like a tiny part of the whole testing and sleeping process, but it’s a first impression — and you know what people say about those.

The best mattress toppers will be packaged carefully. Whether that’s with eco-conscious wraps and storage bags, or vacuum packed to help with transport. Whatever the brand chooses, I like to make a note of it so that you know what to expect when one lands on your doorstep. Some, especially the vacuum-packed models, can be quite heavy and if you need to take it up a few flights of stairs. It’s good to know when to prepare your strong, lifting arms.

How does it fit on the bed?

Once it’s out of the packaging, you’ll want to fit your mattress topper on the bed. Some need time to breathe and expand, which is well worth knowing in advance. Others can go straight on.

I’ve tested a whole range of different toppers and each one fits on the bed differently. You'll see that most mattress toppers have elasticated corner straps, normally these loop around the corner, but others could have long straps that go right over the end of the bed. Other toppers will have grippy undersides or an elasticated skirt to hold it in place. There isn't really a best but I like the elasticated straps, because these feel the most secure.

The way that the mattress topper is held onto the bed gets put to the test later on in the review, but it’s nice to flag early on. I also look at how well it reaches the corners of the bed. Ideally, it’ll fit like a glove, but each bed is made differently. I like to give a general idea of whether it comes up small, big, long, or wide since this will have both an impact on the aesthetic and comfort of your bed set-up.

What is it like to sleep on?

Next, like any sleep enthusiast, I throw myself onto the bed to get an initial impression of how it feels. Although, of course, the only way to get a true sense of the supportiveness is by sleeping in it night after night. Each night and morning, I make notes on how I’ve slept as well as what the topper has been like to sleep on. I'll also get data feedback on how well I've slept on the topper because I track my sleep, so that's always a good indication of easy the mattress topper is to sleep on.

I also get knee and backache, so I’m very sensitive to support and pressure relief. I’ll talk about firmness, the feel, and whether it’s better suited to a side, back, or front sleeper. We all have different needs and a topper can help to enhance the way that your mattress meets yours.

Next, I’ll look at motion transfer. You’ll often see a glass of water or some dumbbells in our pictures since this is a good visual test of a) the softness of the mattress topper, but also b) how much the topper moves around. A lot of this is determined by the mattress underneath it, but it can help and hinder you, so it’s good to know about it. Obviously, the best tests are the ones that we can do overnight, so my partner and I will always make notes about the motion transfer that we experience on each topper.

Next, we think about the temperature regulation of a topper. When you sleep, ideally you want to be surrounded by breathable fabrics because these will let your skin naturally breathe. If you suffer from night sweats, you might even want a little more from your topper. There are gel-infused, open structures that can make a difference to the temperature of your bed, although this won’t be as dramatic as a cooling mattress. My one exception is the Eight Sleep Pod, which actively runs cool water underneath you as you sleep. That makes a significant difference.

Cleaning and maintenance

After that, I take a look at the care and cleaning instructions. Lots of people still ask me, "can you wash a mattress topper?" and my answer is, absolutely, As you sleep, you sweat, shed dead skin cells, and more, so it’s really important that your mattress topper gets washed every few months. Some come with covers that you can unzip and put in the washing machine, others might need to be dry cleaned or — God forbid — hand washed. I’ll always let you know about this, because it can have a big impact on whether you buy a topper or not. If it’s incredible to sleep on, but you’ll never wash it, you’re better off not buying one.

How do they compare?

Given that I’ve tested all the best mattress toppers on the market, it only makes sense that I share that information with you. I naturally make comparisons between them as I’m testing, so I’ll pick out the ones that seem most similar, but either they cost a little less or a little more, or offer a little less or more. I’ll give you a breakdown of who each topper is best suited to so that you can get the sense of having shopped around without needing to actually do so. You’re welcome.

I'll also explain the differences between models, so if you're not sure of the differences between mattress protectors and mattress toppers, this is where you'll get all the details.

Should you buy it?

Lastly, I’ll come to a conclusion on whether I think you should buy the mattress topper or not. I’ll talk about which sleepers it suits, whether it’s good value for money, and will scatter in any other advice that I think you really should know before buying a topper. At this point, you’ll know everything that you could possibly want to. If you still have specific questions, please email me. I’m happy to answer anything that might keep you up at night.