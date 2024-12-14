Amal Clooney has worked it out – here's how to style the daring sheer trend with class and elegance

We've always been a bit daunted by the sheer dress trend, but Amal Clooney's chic and elegant take on the revealing style has us ready to try it out - her red monochrome party look is simply stunning.

The sheer dress has been a regular feature on red carpets this year, with celebrities across the board stepping out in the sultry and revealing style. It's a look we love, if not a little daunting at the same time.

But Amal Clooney has given us the push we needed. Back in 2022, she made sheer look oh-so chic in a red dress whose sheer bodice was made all the more elegant and sophisticated for its skin-toned panel insert that made the daring look a little less revealing - but no less striking.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sheer Party Wear

Free People Lady Lux Layering Top £32 at Free People Going sheer doesn't have to mean relying on mesh, lace pieces like this stunning layering top from Free People are a great way to incorporate the sultry style into your wardrobe too. Not only does the lace offer a little more coverage than plain mesh does, but the layering style allows you to tailor the sheerness to your liking - try a simple tank top under the lace shirt for a covered-up look, or layer a low-cut dress over it for a different style. New Look Burgundy Flocked Polka Dot Long Sleeve Mesh Midi Dress Was £31.99, Now £19.19 at New Look This figure-hugging silhouette is so flattering, with the simple crew-neckline, long sleeves and pencil skirt leaving the polka dot print across the sheer mesh to shine on its own. We love the burgundy shade, of course, with it being so on trend for this winter season. Steve Madden Vivienne Long Sleeve Mesh Midi Dress £56.07 at Nordstrom With a gauzy mesh fabric giving this midi dress a striking and bold look, the vibrant hue of both the mesh and accompanying slip dress only add to the drama. The scrunched mock neck and long sleeves offer ample coverage to make it feel super wearable and we love the smooth and streamline silhouette. New Look Red Rose Print Mesh Midi Dress Was £31.99, Now £20 at New Look Wearing something sheer is made far less daunting when you've got a trusty and reliable slip dress attached to any and all mesh. This beautiful red floral midi dress boasts a stunning and striking rose pattern and the black slip dress underneath the patterned mesh gives tonnes of coverage so you can move around with peace of mind. Open Edit Sheer Mesh Midi Skirt £44.69 at Nordstrom This sheer midi skirt is made all the more wearable by the opaque mini skirt panel that covers everything you want it to. The olive green colour is stunning, with the mesh giving it a metallic sheen that you'd miss out on if it wasn't for the sultry sheer fabric. Topshop Mixed Media T-Shirt Dress £77.19 at Nordstrom Blending casual with formal wear perfectly, this T-shirt dress boasts a comfortable and relaxed bodice with T-shirt sleeves and a baggy silhouette. But the skirt hangs down to create a striking midi style, with the mesh fabric billowing and flowing with every movement to give a chic and striking look.

The stunning party-ready number, that went on our Christmas party outfit inspiration board as soon as we saw it, is from luxury brand SUKEINA's fall/winter 2022 collection and is no longer available to buy, though there are plenty of sheer styles out there on the market to help satisfy our need to recreate this look.

The designer piece boasts a sultry sheer bodice, with a high-sitting crew neckline and shoulder-framing sleeves adding coverage and creating a sleek, fitted silhouette that flatters the body beautifully without revealing too much skin.

Falling down into a pencil skirt, the shape of the dress is stunning, with fringe, tassel and ribbon detailings on the sides adding tonnes of texture and interest to the look. With the hemline skimming just below Amal's knee, and the neckline creating a covered-up bodice, it's the elegant take on sheer dressing we needed to show us how to take on the trend.

The sheer element added a brilliant and contemporary flair to the dress which, while it was designed and debuted in modern day, is inspired by vintage styles from the extravagant 1920s. We can see this inspiration through the textured skirt, with the fringe and tassels emulating the opulent look of the bygone decade, but the sheer bodice grounds the piece and adds a 2020s touch.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rightfully so, Amal left the dress to shine as a statement piece and opted to add only minimal accessories to her outfit. A pair of metallic silver heels added a gleaming shine to the look, with their classic point-toe silhouette and unique perspex detailing introducing a modern and contemporary flair to the almost flapper-esque style of dress.

A pair of dazzling statement earrings hung from her ears, with their fanned out shape entirely covered in tiny red gemstones to tie in with the dress, while a subtle red lipstick created an even more cohesive and balanced element that tied the whole look together beautifully.