Amal Clooney has worked it out – here's how to style the daring sheer trend with class and elegance
Amal's sheer red dress delivered an elegant and sophisticated take on the sultry trend
We've always been a bit daunted by the sheer dress trend, but Amal Clooney's chic and elegant take on the revealing style has us ready to try it out - her red monochrome party look is simply stunning.
The sheer dress has been a regular feature on red carpets this year, with celebrities across the board stepping out in the sultry and revealing style. It's a look we love, if not a little daunting at the same time.
But Amal Clooney has given us the push we needed. Back in 2022, she made sheer look oh-so chic in a red dress whose sheer bodice was made all the more elegant and sophisticated for its skin-toned panel insert that made the daring look a little less revealing - but no less striking.
The stunning party-ready number, that went on our Christmas party outfit inspiration board as soon as we saw it, is from luxury brand SUKEINA's fall/winter 2022 collection and is no longer available to buy, though there are plenty of sheer styles out there on the market to help satisfy our need to recreate this look.
The designer piece boasts a sultry sheer bodice, with a high-sitting crew neckline and shoulder-framing sleeves adding coverage and creating a sleek, fitted silhouette that flatters the body beautifully without revealing too much skin.
Falling down into a pencil skirt, the shape of the dress is stunning, with fringe, tassel and ribbon detailings on the sides adding tonnes of texture and interest to the look. With the hemline skimming just below Amal's knee, and the neckline creating a covered-up bodice, it's the elegant take on sheer dressing we needed to show us how to take on the trend.
The sheer element added a brilliant and contemporary flair to the dress which, while it was designed and debuted in modern day, is inspired by vintage styles from the extravagant 1920s. We can see this inspiration through the textured skirt, with the fringe and tassels emulating the opulent look of the bygone decade, but the sheer bodice grounds the piece and adds a 2020s touch.
Rightfully so, Amal left the dress to shine as a statement piece and opted to add only minimal accessories to her outfit. A pair of metallic silver heels added a gleaming shine to the look, with their classic point-toe silhouette and unique perspex detailing introducing a modern and contemporary flair to the almost flapper-esque style of dress.
A pair of dazzling statement earrings hung from her ears, with their fanned out shape entirely covered in tiny red gemstones to tie in with the dress, while a subtle red lipstick created an even more cohesive and balanced element that tied the whole look together beautifully.
