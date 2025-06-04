We're taking burgundy into summer with Amal Clooney's polished jumpsuit look - it's ideal for warm weather weddings

Her one shoulder, one piece wonder is top of our shopping list

Amal Clooney arrives for the WAAAUB Uk Chapter Gala Dinner on June 16, 2018 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

We all know burgundy is a staple color for fall and winter, but taking the stunningly rich hues of merlot and wine into warmer seasons is a breeze when you've got Amal Clooney on hand for outfit inspiration.

Way before we all clocked on to how chic and sophisticated burgundy tones are, Amal was wearing the color and looking effortlessly elegant. And her outfit for the Giambattista Valli store opening in London in 2018 is still impossibly on trend – her burgundy style is by far one of the best jumpsuits we've seen.

Showing us how easily the color can transition from a fall and winter staple into something perfect for warmer months, Amal's jumpsuit is made from a laser-cut lace fabric, with frill detailing at the one shoulder bodice adding tonnes of texture and interest to the otherwise simple shape of the design. In line with the event, her look is from Giambattista Valli and she styled it expertly by adding a pair of dazzling gold earrings, some gold Gianvito Rossi heels and a matching metallic clutch bag.

Giambattista Valli and Amal Clooney at the Giambattista Valli London store opening in London, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amal's style

Dress the Population Tiffany One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
Dress the Population Tiffany One-Shoulder Jumpsuit

I challenge you to find a better match for Amal's designer style. This is phenomenal! It's available in sizes XXS to XXL, and the bow trim on the shoulder is incredibly chic. It will see you through any occasion you've got coming up in style and comfort.

red jumpsuit
Mango Cross Neck Belted Jumpsuit

Skewing slightly more wine-red than burgundy, this jumpsuit is a brighter take on a warm and rich color like of that Amal's one piece. The halterneck is a stunning design, with the wrap detail working like the frills on Amal's jumpsuit to add subtle interest and texture.

burgundy jumpsuit with wide legs
ASOS DESIGN Lace Detail Cowl Neck Jumpsuit

When embracing burgundy, first ask yourself what color suits me? There's a shade for everyone, and I really love the plum tone of this style. With wide legs, a cowl neckline and lace detailing at the bodice, it's a subtle and sophisticated piece that packs a punch when styled like Amal with golden accessories.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains that while we tend to think of burgundy as a 'warm, wintry and truly festive' shade, it also works so well for this time of year on a piece like Amal's, with the one-shouldered design being more warm-weather appropriate.

She says: "Amal's burgundy jumpsuit is everything we want to see in an outfit during this time of year. Plus, a jumpsuit is perfect for so many body types, making it the ultimate flattering choice for special occasions."

A one-shoulder silhouette can really help to elongate your figure and is especially good for rectangular body shapes. Personally I'm quite pear-shaped, but I love a jumpsuit that creates balance and is so easy to style.

How to style your jumpsuit

Gold slingback heels
ASOS DESIGN Spicy Slingback Stiletto Mid Heeled Shoes

These shoes are a striking and chic option for any formal event, whether you're heading to a summer wedding or a formal dinner in the middle of spring. Don't reserve gold for only the festive season alone - these slingbacks would look really nice with some jeans in the warmer months too.

gold clutch bag
Mango Metallic Frame Clutch

This Mango clutch bag oozes charm with its adorable oval design, lustrous metallic exterior and detachable chain strap. Super glamorous, it reminds us of a vintage makeup palette with the minimalistic clasp - we love the golden shade, but it also comes in a stunning pearl-like ivory color that's just as striking.

gold flip-flop kitten heels
ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Hawaii Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals

These kitten heels are sure to become the formal wear shoe of the summer with their chic easy-to-walk-in heel, minimal flip-flop-like design and, of course, their stunningly fun golden color. Pair with jumpsuits, midi dresses and your favorite jeans.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸