We're taking burgundy into summer with Amal Clooney's polished jumpsuit look - it's ideal for warm weather weddings

We all know burgundy is a staple color for fall and winter, but taking the stunningly rich hues of merlot and wine into warmer seasons is a breeze when you've got Amal Clooney on hand for outfit inspiration.

Way before we all clocked on to how chic and sophisticated burgundy tones are, Amal was wearing the color and looking effortlessly elegant. And her outfit for the Giambattista Valli store opening in London in 2018 is still impossibly on trend – her burgundy style is by far one of the best jumpsuits we've seen.

Showing us how easily the color can transition from a fall and winter staple into something perfect for warmer months, Amal's jumpsuit is made from a laser-cut lace fabric, with frill detailing at the one shoulder bodice adding tonnes of texture and interest to the otherwise simple shape of the design. In line with the event, her look is from Giambattista Valli and she styled it expertly by adding a pair of dazzling gold earrings, some gold Gianvito Rossi heels and a matching metallic clutch bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amal's style

Dress the Population Tiffany One-Shoulder Jumpsuit $248 at Nordstrom I challenge you to find a better match for Amal's designer style. This is phenomenal! It's available in sizes XXS to XXL, and the bow trim on the shoulder is incredibly chic. It will see you through any occasion you've got coming up in style and comfort. Mango Cross Neck Belted Jumpsuit $139.99 at Nordstrom Skewing slightly more wine-red than burgundy, this jumpsuit is a brighter take on a warm and rich color like of that Amal's one piece. The halterneck is a stunning design, with the wrap detail working like the frills on Amal's jumpsuit to add subtle interest and texture. ASOS DESIGN Lace Detail Cowl Neck Jumpsuit Was $79.99, Now $56 at ASOS When embracing burgundy, first ask yourself what color suits me? There's a shade for everyone, and I really love the plum tone of this style. With wide legs, a cowl neckline and lace detailing at the bodice, it's a subtle and sophisticated piece that packs a punch when styled like Amal with golden accessories.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains that while we tend to think of burgundy as a 'warm, wintry and truly festive' shade, it also works so well for this time of year on a piece like Amal's, with the one-shouldered design being more warm-weather appropriate.

She says: "Amal's burgundy jumpsuit is everything we want to see in an outfit during this time of year. Plus, a jumpsuit is perfect for so many body types, making it the ultimate flattering choice for special occasions."

A one-shoulder silhouette can really help to elongate your figure and is especially good for rectangular body shapes. Personally I'm quite pear-shaped, but I love a jumpsuit that creates balance and is so easy to style.

How to style your jumpsuit

ASOS DESIGN Spicy Slingback Stiletto Mid Heeled Shoes $39.99 at ASOS These shoes are a striking and chic option for any formal event, whether you're heading to a summer wedding or a formal dinner in the middle of spring. Don't reserve gold for only the festive season alone - these slingbacks would look really nice with some jeans in the warmer months too. Mango Metallic Frame Clutch $89.99 at Nordstrom This Mango clutch bag oozes charm with its adorable oval design, lustrous metallic exterior and detachable chain strap. Super glamorous, it reminds us of a vintage makeup palette with the minimalistic clasp - we love the golden shade, but it also comes in a stunning pearl-like ivory color that's just as striking. ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Hawaii Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals $29.99 at ASOS These kitten heels are sure to become the formal wear shoe of the summer with their chic easy-to-walk-in heel, minimal flip-flop-like design and, of course, their stunningly fun golden color. Pair with jumpsuits, midi dresses and your favorite jeans.