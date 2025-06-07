Simple, chic and ageless: Amal Clooney’s summer whites are a reminder timeless style doesn't have to be hard

While we all might be ready to break out our summer-ready mini dresses, the spring weather doesn't always allow us to. But Amal Clooney found a chic workaround when she styled her white mini dress with a pair of snakeskin heels and, to combat the rain, a practical long trench coat.

There have been only a handful of standout trends that have received 'it' item status this year, with adidas Sambas dominating our shoe capsule wardrobes and, when it comes to our jackets, none has rocketed in popularity quite like the trench coat. Beginning the year as a winter capsule wardrobe staple, a throwback look from Amal Clooney has proved that the trench will be going nowhere throughout spring as she styled hers with a summer-ready mini dress to battle the rain and keep just warm enough as the cold weather dissipates.

Snapped while out in New York back in 2022, Amal created an elegant and elevated monochrome outfit by pairing a timeless white shift dress with an off-white, longline trench coat. Her trench, which she left unbuttoned, provided the perfect amount of warmth and practical waterproofing when paired with the chic mini dress, with a pair of snakeskin print court shoe heels finishing off the look and bringing in a subtle pop of pattern.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "Invest in a good trench coat, and it won't only see you through April showers. You'll be wearing it long into summer too! Choose a lighter colour and a lightweight colour for the perfect warm weather cover-up."

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop Amal Clooney's Look

While Amal's dress is a mini, it still offers lots of coverage thanks to its high-sitting neckline, which runs high across the collarbones and accentuates the shoulders beautifully. Playing into this clean, sharp and simple look, the loose-fitting bodice of Amal's dress plays into this understated though flattering look, with an A-line silhouette at the skirt giving a 60s-style shift dress feel that's so classic and timeless.

There are plenty of similar dress styles available on the high street, with sleeveless styles made all the more wearable with high, flattering necklines like that of Amal's dress.

As her mini dress itself was simple and classic, Amal leaned into this with her accessories. She completed the look with a black leather handbag, as she does with most of her outfits, and it's no wonder she often opts for a classic black handbag like this one. It's a great, staple accessory that can take you effortlessly from day to night and occasion to occasion, oozing luxury and sophistication no matter how it is styled.

With minimal jewellery, our eyes were drawn to Amal's choice of shoe. Playing into the classic feel of the rest of her outfit while also adding a fun pop of pattern, Amal opted for a pair of classic court-style heels to accessorise the dress. Their snakeskin print and blend of neutral tones brought in a nice pop of texture while still playing into the muted and almost monochrome outfit, proving yet again that you can never go wrong with some animal print.

Amal threw on a crisp, white double-breasted trench coat over the top of the dress, with the neutral colour matching the tone of her outfit perfectly for a sleek style that oozes sophistication. We've actually seen Amal in this coat before, and she even paired it with the same snakeskin heels too! Though she opted to add a little more colour and wore a beautiful green midi dress with the two staples, proving their impressive versatility.

The entire look is a masterclass in simple yet sophisticated styling, with the white mini dress, snakeskin heels, trench coat and handbag all being wardrobe staples that can effortlessly transition through seasons and occasions.